Questions not being answered
Here’s a question not being asked- answered.
Why extreme groups like Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, White Supremacy, and QAnon support Donald Trump?
They did NOT come out- support George Bush Jr, George Bush Sr, Ronald Reagan, or even Richard Nixon (Watergate). They did not even come out with violent actions against Obama. So why did they (Jan 6th) and are still supporting Trump?
Trump: ‘I am the law and order candidate’. What a lie that was and is.
These groups feel it OK to be violent because of words from Trump. He has given permission. He does not stand for law and order. You cannot be for insurrection and be for law and order.
Republican Party is known to support right-leaning ideologies of conservatism, social conservatism, and economic libertarianism. Republicans broadly advocate for traditional values, low degree of government interference, and large support of private sector.
Trump has turned Republican Party into big falsehood headed toward authoritarian or dictatorship which favors concentration of power in leader not constitutionally responsible to the people.
Cheryl Lomax
Meridian
‘Balance’
Once again Idaho’s Republican super-majority have restricted our rights, rights to abortions, a restriction opposed by the majority of Idahoans who are again having to pay the Legislature’s attorneys to defend their unwanted laws from us common citizens. With their super-majority in the legislature, Republican’s pay scant attention to Idaho’s citizens. It is only their incestuous super-majority legislative tribe that they aim to please. And now the far-right extremists (RINO’s) in the Republican party are flexing their muscle with their newly elected Republican leader threatening Idaho citizens, boasting “Our guns are loaded and ready to keep this state free”. Governing by force is increasingly acceptable to Republican legislators bending to the demands of their party’s far-right extremists to cut school budgets, threaten librarians with jail time, and criminalize doctors practicing medicine. We need to vote out of office all Idaho Freedom Foundation allies, replacing them with legislators who won’t “govern” by use of a gun. It is only with a balance of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents in our Legislature that “this state will be free”.
Tom Newton
Caldwell
Bronco football
HELP! Chris Peterson, where are you? After all the hype Coach Avalos spouted to the press the last few months about the wonderful new changes he made, the disastrous loss to the Beavers proved, that on the field, the Broncos are just equal to the Idaho Vandals, at best. Coach Ava loss said during the post game briefing that “All our players need to play better”. Ya think coach? That includes all the coaches too! The next 3 weeks they play cupcake schools that I thought would be an easy win, now I’m not sure. Face it Bronco fans, you need to stop thinking the Broncos are still like the great teams when coached by Hawkins, Peterson, and Harsin and that they could be a playoff team now. Those days are over! The Broncos are just another mediocre Group of 5 team that still won’t be in the playoffs, even after the 12 team playoff expansion, if recruiting and coaching does not drastically improve
Marty Kopelowitz
Meridian
Honesty
Growing up in my early years I was taught never to tell a lie. In fact if you did it was a sin, and could only be absolved by confession.
If you were caught at home telling a lie, you got a licking, and tried never to do that again.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Because of the past communication via newspapers (am & pm) deliveries and radio there was very little to catch a lie by politicians. If you went to law school you would take a course called semantics. This was supposed to teach you how not to tell a lie, but to shade the truth with a new vocabulary.
Today is a different story, blatant lying by both parties are fast and furious. It appears which party can tell the most lies is the winner.
With technology today you would think they could improve on gigantic lie detectors and with AI they could perfect it.
So let’s install it in all governments, and if you lie more than say ten times you will be tossed out.
Dave Silva
Boise
Nomination acceptance
It’s perplexing and disillusioning to learn our own conservative senator, Jim Risch, has accepted nomination by the illegitimate President Biden to serve as a congressional delegate to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Turncoat!
Timothy Rosandick
Caldwell
Attorney general race
This year we will elect a new Attorney General. Prior to my retirement, I served as a Deputy Attorney General, working with AGs from both parties. They all shared one critical trait: they did not play political games with taxpayer money.
Whether the Attorney General is reviewing the award of a state contract, evaluating a tax case, giving honest advice to the legislature, or deciding what cases to file, it is simply unacceptable to make decisions based upon what your political buddies tell you in a back room. Sadly, Raul Labrador has repeatedly pledged to run the office politically. No wonder that prior Republican attorneys general refused to support him in the primary election.
Fortunately, Tom Arkoosh has agreed to seek the office. He is not a career politician and has pledged to run the office in a non-partisan manner. I know Tom Arkoosh to be an attorney of the highest integrity and ability. If elected he will serve us with honor and distinction and without political favoritism.
David High
Boise
‘Red flag laws’
Sen. Mike Crapo recently tried to justify his vote against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) because it incentivized Red Flag laws. Thankfully, other Republican Senators saw the value of the BSCA and had the courage to help pass it. Senator, have you visited Uvalde, Texas? I did, last spring. Uvalde is a small, rural community — not unlike many in Idaho you represent. Folks in these communities know each other, and can recognize when one of their own is deeply disturbed and should not have access to an assault weapon on his 18th birthday. A Red Flag law in Texas probably would have spared the lives of nineteen elementary school children and two teachers. Adjudicated criminals and the dangerously mentally ill are the only potential gun owners who should worry about Red Flag laws. Senator Crapo ultimately hid behind the Second Amendment to justify his vote. But even Justice Scalia opined that the Second Amendment is not limitless. Senator, if protecting our children from mass murder isn’t worth seeking that limit, what is?
Russ Comstock
Boise