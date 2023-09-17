Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


INDICTMENTS RENDER TRUMP UNFIT FOR PRESIDENCY

Supporters of Donald Trump decry his four indictments as 1) politically motivated and 2) timed to coincide with his most recent campaign for the presidency. They never mention the substance of what is being alleged. Everyone of voting age in this country should accept Jack Smith's invitation to carefully read each of the indictments. They are filled with factual statements. Most of the charges against Mr. Trump are based on his own statements, tweets and actions. He cannot deny them and doesn't. They are matters of public record and are well-documented. Instead, he vilifies everyone who disagrees with him and plays the victim. Upon reading each of the indictments, we should each honestly ask ourselves this question: Is this the type of person in whom we want to entrust the powers of the executive branch of our government? I believe, after reading each of the indictments myself, that the answer is a resounding No. Mr. Trump has proved himself time and again to be a menace to our democracy.

To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments