Supporters of Donald Trump decry his four indictments as 1) politically motivated and 2) timed to coincide with his most recent campaign for the presidency. They never mention the substance of what is being alleged. Everyone of voting age in this country should accept Jack Smith's invitation to carefully read each of the indictments. They are filled with factual statements. Most of the charges against Mr. Trump are based on his own statements, tweets and actions. He cannot deny them and doesn't. They are matters of public record and are well-documented. Instead, he vilifies everyone who disagrees with him and plays the victim. Upon reading each of the indictments, we should each honestly ask ourselves this question: Is this the type of person in whom we want to entrust the powers of the executive branch of our government? I believe, after reading each of the indictments myself, that the answer is a resounding No. Mr. Trump has proved himself time and again to be a menace to our democracy.
Mark Nations
Boise
No, no, no to ranked choice voting
To Otter, Jones and those who support ranked-choice voting: Your idea and support of this method is stupid, stupid, and just more stupid. It is the opposite of any type of election tradition and needs to given a quick and immediate death. No to ranked-choice voting forever.
John D. Blaisdell
Caldwell
Ranked choice could actually provide the best result
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
James Graham asks us (Opinion, September 10) …why would I ever want to help a second or third choice to win over my best choice? I wouldn’t, but the losers would. Think about it!” Fair enough, so I did think about it. I wondered, has James Graham never seen his candidate lose in over 60 years of voting? Hard to believe. Has he never felt anything like “X is the best person, Y would be tolerable, but Z would be appalling”? Has he never had friends or neighbors who are decent and intelligent people but support a different candidate. Has he never seen a person he didn’t vote for serve well in office? It seems to me that if we are ever to get back to the Idaho Way where reasonable people work together for reasonable government, we will have to respect other people’s first choices as well as our own. We might even get some surprisingly good public service from our collective second choices. Let’s try ranked voting.
Darcy James
Boise
CHEERS AND JEERS
Cheers to the Nampa Friends of the Library for the hundreds of hours of volunteer time to organize and host a fabulous summer used book sale every August. There were hundreds of books and a variety of media available. Every time a book, CD or DVD was sold the volunteers were right there to fill the spot with a replacement. Thank you for making this great opportunity available to the community. We’ll all be watching for the December sale.
Candace Vroman
Nampa
To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.