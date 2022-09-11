...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
I have never been a big fan of tenure but Prof. Yenor’s case illustrates exactly what it’s for. Without it, all teachers would be slaves to their time’s zeitgeist. I’ve spoken to Scott Yenor a few times when I used to attend his annual public lecture series at B.S.U. and I believe I can vouch for his integrity, intelligence, and wisdom. His remarks about ‘medicated, meddlesome, and quarrelsome’ women in faculties don’t bother me, either. Who knows? He may have even uttered them with tongue in cheek. But my son, the university teaching assistant, has run afoul of some such people himself. Yenor’s term gynocracy is a new one. Could it explain the shortage of male college students and what is sometimes called the ‘war on boys’ happening in the public schools? Men teachers are scarce there, as well. I still remember when, once, in another large state’s flagship university, a family friend had four lesbian profs in a single semester. But I digress. If my grandson transfers to B.S.U. I’ll recommend Prof. Yenor’s classes.
Marcia Yiapan
Nampa
Special session
We are encouraged by Governor Little’s Special Session on school funding. It will accomplish what education groups are touting only if it includes the following:
1) The increase and its 3% escalator will be ADDITIONAL money, as opposed to school funding that is reduced, by any amount, via cuts to education’s share of the state’s General Fund,
2) The money will be allocated without “legislative strings attached”, thereby limiting local district and university decisions,
3) The money is not conditioned on approval of the proposed “FLAT INCOME TAX RATE” of 5.8%, which hurts low-income and senior citizens while benefiting the wealthy, and
4) Actions by the Special Session will NOT jeopardize the Reclaim Idaho Initiative which has broad-based Idaho voter support. This part of the Special Session does not pass the “Smell Test”: Is the Special Session an escape ramp for those earning over $250k who, under the Initiative, would have a modest increase in their income tax to support k-12 schools?
Russell Joki
Meridian
Voting
The issues that face our nation and state are often perceived as insurmountable from the media perspective, but in truth that is not so. To tackle our problems, we have to meet them with our boots on the ground, one issue at a time. Often, we see a name on a signboard and that sticks in our mind so we end up voting for that person. That is how we got ourselves into the seemingly insurmountable mess we find ourselves.
Find out about the candidates any chance you get. Visit websites. When you see that candidates are in your area, go talk to them, ask them questions, find out what they think. Ask incumbents about their voting records. Knowing the candidates will tell you more than sound bites on campaign signs.
Currently GOP hard liners have a stranglehold on Idaho politics and they need to be held accountable. That is our job as voters. The big problems are solved at our front door one vote at a time. Educate yourself on the candidates and vote.
Brian Potter
Potlatch
Superintendent race
Public education is under attack! For years, certain lawmakers have worked to divert public school monies to private schools. More recently, they micro-manage education. Books are censored and teachers are left unsure of what material may be covered and their resulting vulnerability. Groves of teachers are leaving the profession.
We must elect people who understand how best to support public education. In particular, I address the Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Terry Gilbert, with his significant classroom experience, is the best choice. As former Idaho Education Association president and region director, he is a uniquely qualified teacher advocate. He understands challenges classroom teachers face and is motivated to support them.
The Republicans’ education plank in their political platform was penned by an ego-driven individual whose goal is to inflict his religious views on all of us. Given that Republicans expect their candidates to embrace their platforms, we must not embrace those candidates.
Terry Gilbert is the superior choice for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Please give him your vote.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
Fences
The old and somewhat popular song of the 1900’s, “Don’t Fence Me In,” seems to be a favorite theme song of our President Biden in addressing our southern boarder. In fact, he doesn’t seem to care whose property the illegal immigrants might happen to wander onto, as long as it isn’t his!
That is only part of the truth of the issue. Let’s not forget that he is a sensitive, protective person who, with our money, is now building a one-half million dollar fence/wall around his own property!
Curt Vieselmeyer
Boise
‘Safe gun laws’
I just read Mike Simpson’s Facebook page. He claimed that Biden wants to take away our guns. He once again vowed his support for his rich donors, the NRA. This time, at least, he didn’t mention how he is the “right to life” candidate. At least this time I am not compelled to explain that life continues past the fetal stage! Biden isn’t taking guns away from stable, law abiding citizens. In all of the recent mass shootings, the perpetrator had guns that they obtained legally. That should give all of us pause! We need safe gun laws, so our kids can go to school without fear of being shot in their classrooms. We should be able to safely go to the mall, the fair, etc. We need serious change. Yes, we do need better mental health laws, and to stop stigmatizing mental illness, so people will be comfortable seeking that care. We need to act, and we need to act now! Simpson voted against the bi-partisan bill aimed as a solution! What’s his solution?
Michal Voloshen
Boise
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter atidahopress.com/opinion