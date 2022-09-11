Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Yenor’s classes

I have never been a big fan of tenure but Prof. Yenor’s case illustrates exactly what it’s for. Without it, all teachers would be slaves to their time’s zeitgeist. I’ve spoken to Scott Yenor a few times when I used to attend his annual public lecture series at B.S.U. and I believe I can vouch for his integrity, intelligence, and wisdom. His remarks about ‘medicated, meddlesome, and quarrelsome’ women in faculties don’t bother me, either. Who knows? He may have even uttered them with tongue in cheek. But my son, the university teaching assistant, has run afoul of some such people himself. Yenor’s term gynocracy is a new one. Could it explain the shortage of male college students and what is sometimes called the ‘war on boys’ happening in the public schools? Men teachers are scarce there, as well. I still remember when, once, in another large state’s flagship university, a family friend had four lesbian profs in a single semester. But I digress. If my grandson transfers to B.S.U. I’ll recommend Prof. Yenor’s classes.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

