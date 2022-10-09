Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Risch CHIPS act vote

Senator Risch, Have you no shame? How could you pick up a shovel and pose in a picture for the groundbreaking for the new Micron Chip Processing Plant when you voted against the bill that made this investment possible? You gave a lame excuse about other expenses in the bill that you opposed, but that pales in the light of the fact that you eagerly voted for a huge tax break for you and your wealthy buddies just a short time ago.

