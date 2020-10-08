Vote Republican
What Democrats plan for America. You need to read the Democratic Platform, Unity Task Force Recommendations (Biden-Sanders charter) and the partisan Soros funded Transition Integrity Project (paxsims.files.wordpress.com). They detail how they want the government to take over your lives and their plan to challenge the election should Biden not win. It is a total disregard for the election process. Lately there have been numerous threats to burn the country down — including one by a news commentator on CNN. Notice the “down with Trump/Pence signs” by Democratic protesters. This election is about the future of this country, it’s Constitution and it’s democracy.
Recall the Atlantic published story on Trump’s supposed comments about troops. The 70% owner of the Atlantic has contributed over $600,000 to Biden campaign and to at least 60 other Democratic candidates since start of 2019 totaling $1.2 million. Why do you think the story appeared?
Things to be concerned about: 1619 Project (supported by NEA), “White Fragility”, and “Not My Idea.” All are being used in schools or promoted for home use throughout the U.S. and are teaching children that America is inherently evil and that whites are all racists. They also are trying to destroy American history starting at kindergarten age.
Nationally, Democrats support ideas like redirecting police funding, eliminating cash bail, open borders, and Medicare for all, including illegals. Do locally elected Democrats support these ideas?
Remember the Democratic primary was against billionaires trying to buy the election. Why is nothing being said about Bloomberg spending $100 million plus to buy Florida? Biden and Harris won’t answer any questions by news media even though they continually change their position on numerous issues. Mainstream media protection?
Vote Republican to preserve America – home of the free because of the brave!
Darrell Bolz, Caldwell
Safety
There is an endless list of things that I worry about during the ongoing pandemic. Children are not reaping the educational benefits of in-person learning. Our friends and families, especially those that are vulnerable, are forced to socially distance. Idahoans have lost jobs or housing, or experienced financial setbacks. During this time, politicians and political groups must respond with care. Politics is important but no fundraiser, or social event is worth putting at risk the health of our community. Last weekend, the Ada County Republicans hosted an event with 750 people in Eagle. The event violated the existing health orders in place that are necessary to keep Idahoans safe from coronavirus. Events like this put lives in danger and hamstring our efforts to get back to normal. No political event is worth putting our kids even further behind in their education, increasing the time we have to stay physically distanced from family and friends, or risking more cases of the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus. Politics is about building a better community, but that never should come at the expense of the health and safety of our communities.
Erik Steven Berg, Boise
Warrior
Plain and simple, President Donald Trump despises being lied about, lied to, misrepresented and mischaracterized, he demonstrated that in Sept. 29th’s debate.
Nobody wins or loses debates but President Donald Trump drove several key points into joe biden’s front yard.
I won’t focus on the so-called “hot dumpster mess” moments of the debate.
Why? What did some people expect?
The debate was two rival pit bull owners releasing their respective dogs into the arena.
This was not for the weak and wimpy at heart and President Donald Trump and even joe biden understand that.
President Donald Trump has survived the fiery darts of the devil democrat party and their willing accomplices in the liberal media.
Like the President said, “I have attacks coming from all directions.”
Think about it, a “successful” attempt by the House to impeach an excellent leader of our nation.
Add to that the dastardly attacks on President Donald Trump’s selection for Supreme Court Justice, Kavanaugh.
The reason why the attacks were so vicious against Kavanaugh is because the democrats are deathly afraid of “abortion on demand” being tampered with.
After nearly 5 years of this bull malarkey President Donald Trump is still strong and standing on his own two feet.
Lest we forget, also the number of scandals that were directed to take out our excellent Commander-In-Chief such as loose as a goose FISA warrants passing through against our President without scrutiny in the form of the Steele Dossier.
Joe biden fought back in the debate but lied continuously concerning President Donald Trump’s record and character in order to do so. joe had no real solutions for today’s national matters that are at the forefront of the news this year.
President Donald Trump is a warrior and fights for our country and the debate revealed that.
Doug Sweaney, Caldwell
Hindsight
Regarding the opinion page letter from Tom Lorentz of Boise (9/27): while true, the US has 4% of the world population and 20% of world Covid deaths, it does not tell the larger picture. Statista.com shows per one million population USA ranks 9th in Covid deaths: Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Spain, Ecuador and the United Kingdom have more deaths per million than the US.
As to lack of PPE, N95 masks in particular, the Strategic National Stockpiles were exhausted under Obama. The Swine Flu, 4 hurricanes and the 2010 North Dakota flooding were the depletion sources. Obama’s administration did not replenish the pandemic-critical equipment which left us unprepared for Covid 19.
President Trump could have limited ALL travel from China in January, not just non-US citizens, but given the numerous angry charges of xenophobia and racism I would hate to think of the outcome if he also prevented US citizens from returning. His travel restrictions were consistent with HHS recommendations. The WHO called for countries NOT to impose travel restrictions. Should Trump have followed that recommendation?
Trump did not shut down the economy and cause massive unemployment. The governors and mayors of towns across America shut it down and many are continuing to do so despite the human costs in increased drug abuse, depression and suicide, domestic abuse and violence, and homelessness. Could we have done better? Yes. Hindsight is 20/20. The fear that is being propagated daily by the media is pushing us to point fingers and assign blame. Let’s concentrate our energies on moving us forward out of this crisis to a healthier and wiser nation.
Diane Arthur, Nampa
Lawsuits
I just read with amused interest the article about the Washington County Commissioners passing 3 ordinances governing activity on Federal Lands. My husband and I ran cows for years in the Payette National Forest and I have a big picture about us making the rules or having the County Commissioners make the rules for running our cows on Federal land. This cannot possibly end well and I hope the residents of Washington County will not mind spending their tax money on the lawsuits that will surely ensue.
Jane Gabbert, Boise
Long-term care
October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.The theme for Residents’ Rights Month 2020 is “Connections Matter” to emphasize connections – to family, to friends, and to the community – as an essential component of good health and quality of life for residents.The restrictions on visitation in long-term care facilities and the inability of for in person visits during the coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of connection, of relationships, and the impact they have on all our well-being. Residents’ Rights Month is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate awareness of dignity, respect and the rights of each resident.The federal Nursing Home Reform Law guarantees residents’ rights and places a strong emphasis on individual dignity, choice, and self-determination. The law also requires nursing homes to “promote and protect the rights of each resident”. During Residents’ Rights Month, we recognize Idaho’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program staff and volunteers, who work daily to promote residents’ rights, investigate resident complaints and provide information and assistance to callers seeking guidance. In Idaho, the Ombudsman program serves 364 Nursing Home and Assisted Living facilities with approximately 16,938 beds.Amanda Scott the State Long Term Care Ombudsman makes a statewide plea to our community members to reach out to your local facilities and make a connection with the residents there; by calls, letters or sharing a gift of your talents with them, letting them know they are not forgotten. For local information please contact Area 3 Senior Services Agency, 701 S Allen St. Ste. 100, Meridian, Idaho, Ph 208-898-2883 for improved quality of care.
Amanda Scott, Boise
Debates
Great Mother of Pearl! We need to get a handle on the Presidential Debates.
1. Cut the microphone when a candidate is speaking over the other candidate’s time. This is already done at panel discussions, over Zoom and poetry slams.
2. Do real time fact checking. We hear the same misinformation and lies over and over again.
Kris Crookham, Boise
Balance
We need a balanced legislature in Idaho. 80% of the Idaho Legislature is Republican. Todd Lakey is my senator. He’s been there too long. He no longer listens to people, he just listens to corporations. In March, Lakey wrote a bill which little OK’d that outlaws abortion in Idaho if Roe is reversed. On April 2nd, 2020 the Idaho State journal reported that “The bills sponsor, Republican Todd Lakey, has said the health of women is secondary to their unborn children”. Micron gave Lakey’s campaign $500. Was Micron just looking for a tax break or does Micron believe in Lakey’s fanatical views on women’s healthcare ? I am voting for Democrat Chelle Gluch for a more balanced Idaho legislature and to get corporations out of Idaho government.
Dave Evanich, Caldwell
Vote Day Hartwell
Please vote for Pat Day Hartwell for District 12 Representative! Our State Legislature needs her skills and experience to make progress on urgent issues of education, healthcare, taxes, wages and housing. The current legislature has consistently failed to address these problems and — worse — has focused on partisan agendas that benefit few or none and have cost taxpayers dearly in lawsuits and wasted effort. In contrast, Pat has successfully worked for years to protect Idaho’s most vulnerable citizens including her success in getting the State Constitutional Amendment for Crime Victims’ Rights passed.
Idaho is becoming famous for our LOWEST per student education spending; fifth HIGHEST suicide rate. Yet the supermajority legislature is afraid of our constitutionally mandated initiative process, which seems to be the only way voters can get solutions to problems. Remember that over 60% of Idaho voters supported expansion of Medicaid – life saving for many – and yet after years of inaction, our Legislature steps in only to block the full implementation of this measure!
Rather than expecting different results by returning the same people to our legislature, I hope you will vote for a much better option – Pat Day Hartwell — to represent District 12. She knows Nampa and its people and can get the job done. Please remember to vote for Pat no later than November 3rd!
Rex Hanson, Caldwell
Vote Ferro
I am not usually one to write letters to the editor, let alone letters to endorse political candidates, but in the case of Toni Ferro I feel compelled to.
Toni has been one of my dearest and closest friends since middle school. She is a homegrown C-town girl who genuinely cares about Caldwell, its constituents, and doing what is right and best for ALL people.
Toni and I were teammates for over 7 years on the Caldwell Swim Team from 6th grade through high school and at the Caldwell Pool as lifeguards/swim lesson instructors. Upon graduating from Caldwell High School Toni went away for many years to earn her college degrees, but always stayed in close personal contact with many of her Caldwell friends. She was and still is a strong supporter of anything and everything all of her friends need.
As a good friend, I can say Toni is not a typical “party” person (democrat/republican) Toni is not like the rest of the politicians who, when you write them an email or make a call to their office, you get a generic form letter response. Toni WANTS that person to person contact. She WANTS to hear from her constituents. I have no doubt she will make time to listen and respond personally to any and all questions.
Toni has a knack for critical thinking and coming up with new and different ways to attack problems. She has always been wonderful at finding compromises and working to make all sides happy. When she informed me she was planning on running for office I was so excited for the voters of Canyon County District 10. If you would truly like an HONEST, Hardworking, Good Listener seriously working for YOU TONI FERRO is your candidate.
Anne Gigray Kinley, Middleton