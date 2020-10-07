Vote Rutherford
It would be unwise to choose a foot doctor to do your coronary bypass. For other reasons, you wouldn’t use a lawyer who is on your opponent’s payroll. Inexperience and conflicts of interest should be deal breakers when it comes to our health, our finances, and our government.
Ada County is an enormous operation with 22 departments, 2,000 employees, and a budget of $280 million a year. The commissioners make decisions about growth, our public health and safety, and how much of our money will be taken to pay for it. We can’t afford to elect unqualified shills for the development industry.
Bill Rutherford is the only qualified candidate running for this open commission seat (District 2). I know Bill as a dedicated volunteer who has given his time to help thousands of people in the Treasure Valley. Bill was a civil/structural engineer, business owner, and Army veteran. He’s managed some of the largest construction projects on the continent during his career. He’s had 5,000 employees and budgets up to $460 million under his direct responsibility. He understands the County’s work and has the experience to guide it well.
On his website, the opponent points to zero experience related to the Commission’s work. His only qualification seems to be his association with the extreme right-wing of the pachyderm party. Further, virtually all his campaign money comes from developers, the same people who will push to increase the unchecked rate of growth in Ada County.
Meanwhile, all of Bill’s donations come from individuals. His experience with large budgets and enormous operations will help ensure that our property taxes are used wisely.
We cannot allow out of state developers to run Ada County into the ground as they have in other places. We must elect Bill Rutherford.
Brad Talbutt, Garden City
Stop the hate
How many times must we continue to listen to and believe the words that President Trump is spewing? Trump continues to contradict his own health officials regarding the coronavirus. First it was Dr. Fauci who has advised six Presidents on many domestic and global health issues. Now he demeans Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who Trump appointed, by saying about Redfield…“I think he made a mistake…It’s just incorrect information.” Trump does not listen to the medical experts that report the facts. Trump continues to flout local mask rules and supports people who ignored governors in states that tried to impose social distancing in order to help control the virus. In May he announced that the U.S. would terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization. Trump and his administration continue to downplay the virus and are creating an atmosphere of disbelief in the CDC and local health departments. The virus has infected more than 6.6 million people in the U.S. so far and has killed nearly 200,000. Trump says a vaccine could be ready before the election. He continues to mix public health with politics. We need a leader who will listen to the experts, not make up lies and who will put the American people first over his political party. We need Joe Biden to help restore America to the great country it once was. Vote for OUR country not a party. Stop the hate, vote Biden.
Debra Allen, Lewiston
Electoral college
The presence of the Electoral College has always stood in the way of free, fair democratic presidential elections. Some have suggested that its presence is needed as a safety check to a voting population out of control in some unspecified way. I guess the argument is that the Electoral College delegates could step in and vote differently from the untrustworthy masses.
During the period after the 2016 election, I began to think that the Electoral College described above might actually be useful. I was convinced that Donald Trump as President was unthinkable, and that this fact might be evident enough that Electoral College delegates from swing states, or from other Republican-voting states, might be as appalled as I was that they would break ranks and vote for Hillary Clinton. After this didn’t happen, I gave up on the Electoral College permanently.
Now we hear that the Trump Campaign is working with swing state Republican officials to potentially convince Electoral College delegates there that enough “voter fraud” occurred that the will of the people requires them to vote for Trump despite the vote favoring Biden. I think that just the possibility of this happening requires abolition of the Electoral College.
Walt Thode, Boise
Reckless
“Four died, and she lied.” I recently saw that Trump/anti-Hillary bumper sticker on a car in Boise. Benghazi was tragic, but Hillary Clinton probably didn’t deserve all of the blame. Four years later, we have over 206,000 deaths, and another thousand more dying every day. And, we have a president who lies to the country every time he opens his mouth. In fact, Trump appears so delusional that it is hard to tell if he understands the difference between the truth and his lies. Trump admittedly did not create the coronavirus, but his reckless lies and criminal incompetence have certainly compounded its relentless assault on our country. We need a leader in the White House, like Joe Biden, who actually cares about this country. Trump and his cronies have chosen to politicize the coronavirus and bungle our country’s response with tragic results. A bumper sticker reflecting Trump’s actions would read, “Thousands are dying, and he keeps lying.”
Nels Mitchell, Boise
Voter guide
Election Day is Nov. 3 and many are voting early. To aid you in your decisions, the League of Women Voters of Idaho has published an online voter guide at VOTE411.org.
The League invited all congressional; legislative; and county commissioner, sheriff and prosecutor candidates running in the state of Idaho to participate by answering questions posed to them. The hope is you, as a voter, will get a better idea of who the candidates are prior to making a selection.
Participation by the candidates is voluntary and many have joined in. I invite everyone to check out the website. When you enter your address, you will find the voter information and can explore your ballot to find candidates information.
Every effort was made to contact candidates, but if there are any candidates who haven’t participated and would like to, please email me at lwvid1944@gmail.com.
Susan Ripley, Moscow
Ventilators
45’s CV19 update yesterday (Sept. 28) was broadcast on NewsMax. I accidentally found it channel surfing for something else. Morbid curiosity made me watch the VP. Every other sentence was thanking 45 for his great leadership, for his generous and strong leadership, etc. for over 15 minutes. One takeaway from his oration was “we had 1,000 ventilators in our stockpile in the beginning... Now, thanks to your great leadership Mr. President, we now have 100,000 in our stockpile.” Stockpile?!? I thought they were supposed to be in hospitals. Is that why we have over 200K dead? 45 said there was a ventilator for everyone who needed one. It appears if a ventilator is needed hospitals must grovel and ask the benevolent government for a ventilator? By the time it gets there the patient is dead? And the VP stands there in servitude, all but physically bowing as a servant before 45 thanking him for his generosity in helping the American people.
I cannot express the depth of my depression having seen the virtual gratification and knowing there are millions of people who are swallowing it. I always knew this was happening, but actually seeing it and hearing it has devastated my soul.
Obsequious — servile compliance or deference.
New definition for the current Administration’s OCD: Obsequious Communication Dysfunction
Brenda Garrett, Nampa
Prayer gatherings
I was surprised to find a very short description of the recent September 26th huge gathering of Christ followers in Washington, D.C. titled THE RETURN. This was a gathering of approximately 100,000 young and old, rich and poor, all colors and denominations of people from all over the world. There were also similar gatherings at every state capitol. They were there to pray for America, and for the world, to beg God for His mercy. They were there to call America and the world back to our Creator. They asked God Almighty to forgive our multitude of sins, including the one that has caused the most bloodshed. Abortion kills babies in the womb. Innocent children are our most precious gifts from God. We have allowed the horrific deaths of upwards of sixty million tiny babies to be sacrificed on the altar of convenience. How can God bless that? So these folks were pleading for mercy from a God who loves us all, and yet a God who is just.
There were many pastors and laymen there bowing before a Holy God. Jonathan Cahn was the main speaker and teacher of the day. Shofars were blown, calling us all back to RETURN to God, and His Son, Jesus Christ. It was a glorious and an exceedingly important meeting. Come back, America, to the God of your fathers!!! Only then will we see a united America. Only then will we see kindness and goodness as the course of the day. RETURN, Treasure Valley, to our dear Lord!!!
Edith Daniels, Nampa
Vacancy
When it seemed the current national election cycle couldn’t be more contentious liberal icon SCOTUS RBG died during the run up to the Presidential election. Both sides of the aisle have dusted off history books to help put forth argument of whether, or not, it appropriate for RBG’s replacement to be made prior to the upcoming election.
If Democrats controlled both the White House and Senate, as Republicans do presently, it is hard to conceive them not moving forward and confirming a nominee who met their desired criteria.
There is irony in the fact that the Warren Court was quite liberal during a more conservative period in our country while, assuming Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, the makeup of the current Supreme Court will be comparatively conservative during a period when some are attempting to take our nation radically far beyond traditional liberal positions.
For several decades America’s liberals have taken comfort that their goals would oftentimes be advanced by activist judges, even when a majority of voters were not convinced.
I hope and pray for a renewed appreciation for the values and principals our nation was founded upon and has endured under, and a return to civil discourse.
Joe Russell, Boise
Vote Brock
On Tuesday, November 3, you have the opportunity to vote for your state’s officials. In District 14, which encompasses Eagle, Meridian, and Star communities, I am writing in support of Shelley Brock for State Representative.
Brock is an expert on issues that affect (and impact) all residents, including property rights, access to clean water, public health, property values, and public education. Brock is very good at listening to everyone, consulting with other experts, being transparent, and working hard to find solutions.
Shelley Brock is very intelligent, god-loving, extremely hard working, strong, caring, and very honest. If this is the kind of person you would appreciate in office, then please vote for Shelley Brock on November 3rd. She will serve us all well!
Tobey Jossis, Meridian
Facts
I find it funny how the two letters (Letters to the Editor — 09/27/20) supporting Shelly Brock do not mention that she is a Democrat. Coincidentally, none of her campaign signs indicate it either. Why are they hiding this critical fact?
Russ Blair, Eagle
Brock for Dist. 14
- Shelley Brock should get your vote for District 14 — WHY? To retain integrity of the Citizen’s Medicaid initiative as passed by the citizenry Insert fairness and equity in Idaho’s property taxes. For example, allow schools to collect impact fees from new development. Closely examine all the many business exemptions that affect property taxes. All should pay their fair share. To protect property values and rights from irresponsible oil and natural gas drilling. End that industry’s ability to take advantage of taxpayers and maintain Idaho’s precious water supply’s safety. Give local control to cities and counties over issues that impact their quality of life and tax base. and much more.Shelley Brock is an experienced community leader with the skill to listen to all sides of issues. She has proven such time and again.VOTE BROCK!
Mary Anne Saunders, Star