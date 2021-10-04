Sustainable cattle ranching
With climate change being a hot topic, Idahoans should know cattle ranchers, like me, are dedicated to caring for the land and our animals every day.
Sustainability is central to everything we do on our ranch. We regularly monitor our pastures to ensure they receive the right amount of grazing and rest. Grasslands remove carbon from the atmosphere, storing it in the soil and our grazing practices accelerate the carbon storage process, increase the soil’s capacity to hold water and reduce erosion.
By utilizing cover crops in conjunction with livestock grazing on cultivated farm ground, we are improving soil health by increasing organic matter and soil microbe activity. In addition, our cattle upcycle crop residue such as corn stalks and grain stubble, converting it into nutrient rich beef.
My family takes great pride in knowing we’re providing consumers with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way and have for over 100 years.
Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it’s produced on ranches just like ours, by people just like us, across Idaho and America.
Bill Lickley
Jerome
Winecup L Cattle Company
'We're stronger together'
I read with interest the article by Alex Labeau (Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry), firing back at the anti-vaxxers and providers of false information about the pandemic.
Labeau’s comments were precisely on target. They represent informed sentiments of Idaho business people who know the key to our return to a recognizable measure of economic normality is to get maximum possible control of the pandemic — and the best ways to do that are: Wear masks and get vaccinated.
Those answers are simple, effective, virtually free. But it's safe to say many thousands of lives already have been needlessly lost because of misinformation and distortion of the principles and responsibilities of the freedoms we all enjoy. This nation was built on a sense of "community," of "we're stronger together than we are apart," of recognition that our individual actions affect others — and vice versa.
In this health emergency, responsible people need to speak out in defense of reality. Thanks to Labeau and Idaho’s business community for doing just that.
Steve Ahrens
Boise
Nampa School Board
I am writing in complete support of Brook Taylor for Nampa School Board Zone 4. I have watched Brook as a parent, as an entrepreneur and business owner. Brook is passionate about Nampa, its parents, its children, its teachers and its taxpayers. Brook's love for children and our community has no bounds. Brook strives for excellence in all that she undertakes. She encourages and inspires people to be involved. Brook carefully listens to your concerns and opinions and then she asks the hard questions to make the best decisions. I know Brook to be honest and straight forward. Brook strives for transparency and integrity in all she does. Brook wants our schools to help build strong children so that they can become an asset to this community. Brook Taylor for Nampa School Board, Zone 4
Debra Narte Beck
Nampa
NSD Trustees
This election, the question is: Are we happy with the way the past two years have gone? Do we want more of the same for the next four years? They have been full of uncertainty, protests, and misinformation. With more thoughtful leadership by a few School Board Trustees, things could be so different. I urge you to be informed about this Trustee election, who is running, and why.
Will we vote to support groups who seek to intimidate and cause division? Or will we choose to focus on serving and educating our kids and helping them to thrive by handling Covid like other infectious diseases - with medical advice and policies that protect our kids and our community?
Our children will benefit with Trustees who are willing to listen, work together, and solve problems responsibly with the goal of educating all kids in a safe environment. Please join me in supporting Chandra Reyna in Zone 3, Sarah Riley in Zone 4, and Patrick Tanner in Zone 5 for NSD School Board Trustees.
Jaci Johnson
Nampa
Nampa School Board
If you want to experience authenticity personified, go meet and speak with Brook Taylor. She is an excellent choice for Nampa School Board, Zone 4. In a community where we are surrounded by a current atmosphere of divisiveness and confusion, it is a great reassurance to see Brook Taylor bringing intelligence, kindness, and balance to the school board elections. Brook is a hard-working individual, successful business owner, devoted mother, and compassionate member of this community. Brook is passionate about doing the best thing for her children, and she will bring that same passion to do the best thing for all children. With a sincere desire to understand and represent all people with common concerns, questions, efforts, and decisions regarding our children, our schools, our small businesses, and our growing community – Brook will lead with a sincerity, openness, and authentic leadership that is refreshing and reassuring. Brook Taylor for Nampa School Board Zone 4.
Krista ODell
Nampa