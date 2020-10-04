WWJD
For a time, it was fashionable for good Christians to help guide their decisions by the phrase “What Would Jesus Do?” Simple, direct and a wonderful reminder how to live one’s faith.
Yet inexplicably, these days many Christians have been gleefully willing to accept the embodiment of the Seven Deadly Sins in president Donald Trump. It seems that they have chosen a new motto to guide them: “The End Justifies the Means,” even if the means are most definitely unchristian. What would Jesus do indeed?
Amy Steckel, Boise
Awareness
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month — one of our busiest months at the WCA. Other years, you may have joined us at large community events like our SueB 5K/10K race or Witches Night Out. These events will now be held virtually, and while we will miss seeing you all in-person, the creativity of my team has been inspiring, and we look forward to connecting with everyone virtually!
Many things have changed about the way we do this work this year, but one thing that has not changed is the need for this work. As you may have seen through our social media and covered by national news outlets, the need to quarantine has been detrimental to people experiencing domestic abuse. Home is one place we expect to be safe. For many of our neighbors, that isn’t the case.
DVAM is an opportunity to face head-on the pandemic that is domestic violence.1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner. This statistic does not include psychological, emotional, and financial abuse that can leave victims feeling trapped.
Domestic abuse is not just the physical violence that many of us think of — it’s also:
-extreme jealousy that makes you hesitant to make plans with friends
-threatening to self-harm or commit suicide
-every time they belittle your feelings, make you question your reality
-using your credit card in a way that negatively impacts your credit score
These are just a few examples of abusive behavior. Domestic abuse includes any pattern of behavior that allows one person to exert power and control over another. We want everyone to be aware of the warning signs, so that we can create a community where everyone thrives in safe, healthy relationships.
Bea Black, Boise
Ballots
Jeers to those gullible enough to believe a continual lie; i.e., mail in ballots are subject to fraud.
Steve Broden, Boise
Vote Necochea
Elect Lauren Necochea for District 19 Representative
Fellow constituents of District 19: I hope you’ll join me in electing Lauren Necochea for House Representative seat A on November 3rd.
While stepping in for Representative Mat Erpelding this past legislative session, Lauren demonstrated that she is a diligent, vocal legislator, who is unafraid to fight back against disgusting attacks on Idaho’s trans community. She strongly opposed a bill introduced by ultra conservative legislators that would have defunded Planned Parenthood, and protected access to reproductive, inclusive, trauma-informed healthcare by doing so. Lauren has said it herself: Our state can have a brighter future “when we are inclusive and ensure that everyone has opportunities to contribute to the success of their community.”
There are plenty of reasons to support Lauren for Representative. For me, it’s her consistency in speaking up against any and all discriminatory legislation, as well as her commitment to protecting access to reproductive health care. A vote for Lauren Necochea is a vote for you and your neighbors having access to comprehensive, judgement-free healthcare that is compassionate and gender-affirming. Check out her website to learn more about her platform, including investment in education and behavioral health resources: https://necocheaforid.com.
Samantha Katana, Boise
Vote Brock
Shelley Brock is a candidate for the legislature in District 14. There are many reasons to vote for Shelley primarily because she will work for all residents. Shelley would have opposed H658 (2018), a bill that was promoted by Big Ag, oil industry lobbyists and large landowners. The bill was passed without input from sportsmen and recreationists and raised trespassing fines, even if accidental and on unmarked land. Her opponent supported this bill. Do you want someone to represent you who will listen to both sides of an issue? Then, vote for Shelley Brock.
How about protecting your health from dangerous chemicals? HB487 was passed in 2020 and lets crop dusters off the hook for using improper chemicals, or for using them in a careless or faulty manner. Shelley’s opponent voted “Yes” to pass that dangerous bill. Shelley has worked hard to pass ordinances to protect communities from irresponsible oil and natural gas drilling and she will continue to protect residents in all areas against dangerous practices or chemicals.
I’ll vote for Shelley Brock because I know she will do the research and the hard work necessary to represent everyone; not just special interests. She’s already done that for you.
Kathryn Stockton, Eagle
Shelley for Dist. 14
Shelley Brock is a candidate for District 14 Idaho State House of Representatives. I challenge you to check out her values and her ability to get things done for the betterment of all. I ask that you compare her values to see how they align with yours. Check out https://www.sbrock4idaho.com/.
Shelley Brock won’t trample on the rights of Idahoans who want to enjoy recreation in Idaho and will promote the repeal of H658, a trespassing bill supported by her opponent. Shelley Brock won’t support actions that take away your right to have a voice. Her opponent co-sponsored S1159, which would have made it nearly impossible for initiatives to get on the ballot.
Shelley Brock has shown she works across party lines to protect Idaho communities to restrict irresponsible oil and natural gas drilling. That is how I met her as she worked so hard to prevent fracking in the Eagle area, thus saving destruction of our health, property values, and water quality.
Shelley Brock has proven to be a thoughtful and hardworking advocate for Idahoans – all Idahoans. I ask that you vote for her, and for your future health and property rights.
Mary Hunter, Eagle
MAAPP
Idaho’s Rural hospitals and health care providers continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need our senators to support Idaho’s hospitals and providers by updating the terms of repayment for loans of the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Programs (MAAPP).
MAAPP loans were instrumental in providing financial support for hospitals at the onset of the health crisis, by allowing hospitals and providers to access advance Medicare fee-for-service payments. However, unless the Senate acts, repayment terms for MAAPP loans could threaten the very hospitals they were designed to help.
The time frame for hospitals to begin repayment on MAAPP loans is too short, at just 120 days. Rural hospitals are still fighting to protect our communities and don’t need the added pressure of loan repayment. Moreover, hospitals only have 12 months to fully repay the loans. Both deadlines need to be extended to 12 months to begin repayment and 36 months to complete it.
A condition of the MAAPP loans that withholds 100 percent of a hospital’s Medicare payments from when repayment begins until the loans are fully repaid must also be eased. Cutting off Medicare payments slashes roughly 25 percent of the average hospital’s total annual payments. For rural hospitals, that figure is even higher as they often treat more Medicare beneficiaries. The amount withheld from each Medicare reimbursement during the repayment period should be reduced from 100 percent to 25 percent.
Our rural hospitals need all the support they can get. The U.S. House of Representatives took the first step by including adjustments to MAAPP loan terms in legislation to fund the federal government. Now we need the Senate to act so these hospitals can continue to provide the critical care so many Idaho patients depend on.
Nick Robinson, Oakley
Voters’ Rights
We already know that there will be an increase in mail-in ballots because of the ongoing pandemic. Reports from Common Cause show that 1 in 3 voters will be voting by mail this year. We also know that mail-in ballots take more time to count. It is important that we prepare now to educate citizens and to encourage politicians to speak out about the delay in results that must occur if we want to have an accurate count.
We are already seeing Republicans calling this fraud, when in reality rejected ballots are far more prevalent than voter fraud. Experts have calculated that .0025% of ballots in the last presidential election were fraudulent, with just under 1% of ballots, or 318,728 were rejected in that same election. Experts are suggesting that the number of rejected ballots will be much higher this year. Ballots can be rejected because of late arrival, a missing signature or an unverified signature.
When you think about it, without extra funding, can you imagine being one of the people to count all those ballots in 24 hours? Extra mail-In ballots deserve extra funding.
With recent changes in policy within the USPS expect a delay of an extra three days. Anything that used to be received in three days can now take about six days so plan ahead and get your ballot in at least seven days before deadline. To play it safe just plan for ten days delivery time.
Jessica Specht, Meridian
Vote Brock
State Representative Gayann Demordaunt was among the legislators who submitted a letter to the W. Ada School Board of Trustees, recommending that they ignore the advice of the Central District Health District and immediately open West Ada Schools to in-person instruction. Even though this letter was nothing more than a dangerous publicity stunt, isn’t it ironic that the charter school she founded had to close because over 40% of their elementary staff either had the Corona Virus or had to be quarantined due to close contact? To quote the school staff: “This is over 40% of our elementary staff.” We are anticipating additional positive results over the next couple of days.” The school also has a dozen confirmed or probable cases among students, as well as 73 students in quarantine after being in close contact with others.
This election, vote for a health-care professional that actually cares about the safety of students and teachers, understands and respects science, and will advocate for common sense solutions to challenges. Vote Shelley Brock for District 14 House Seat B.
Richard Richel, Eagle