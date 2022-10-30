Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Coyote football

The College of Idaho Coyote football team is currently 6 & 0 (ranked 6th in the nation!) with a possible march to their 1st NAIA National Championship Title. These finely tuned young athletes are doing their job by winning thrilling victories over their formidable opponents in the Frontier Conference. So now, we as a supportive community, need to do our job by attending these action packed events. An intercollegiate football program is expensive to operate and the level of talent that the C of I, with under eleven hundred students, has recruited is simply astounding. It is so much fun going to a home game, confidently cheering on the local boys & then being rewarded at the end with a huge emotional high with victorious outcomes. Only two more regular season home games are left this season so do make plans to participate. By filling the stadium with 7000 fans per game then we also, as supporters, could be #1 in the nation. The best players will want to play for Coach Moroski!

