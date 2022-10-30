Coyote football
The College of Idaho Coyote football team is currently 6 & 0 (ranked 6th in the nation!) with a possible march to their 1st NAIA National Championship Title. These finely tuned young athletes are doing their job by winning thrilling victories over their formidable opponents in the Frontier Conference. So now, we as a supportive community, need to do our job by attending these action packed events. An intercollegiate football program is expensive to operate and the level of talent that the C of I, with under eleven hundred students, has recruited is simply astounding. It is so much fun going to a home game, confidently cheering on the local boys & then being rewarded at the end with a huge emotional high with victorious outcomes. Only two more regular season home games are left this season so do make plans to participate. By filling the stadium with 7000 fans per game then we also, as supporters, could be #1 in the nation. The best players will want to play for Coach Moroski!
Jeffrey Jensen
Caldwell
Wayne Richey
It’s okay to vote for an Independent. Im Wayne Richey and I’m running for Representative 16A as an Independent. I’ve been a registered Democrat and Republican. Today I have no desire to belong to either party. They are both trainwrecks. Not since the Civil War has our nation been so divided. The current US vs Them attitude is not productive. I feel that our biggest challenge is to bring the two parties together.
In the past year I have talked to thousands about this issue. People are upset. They are genuinely furious over the fighting between the parties. Housing prices, education, healthcare, out of control growth. Those are the issues most are concerned about. Far right and left special intrest distract the news from more important issues.
I have never in my life voted party, always on character. Think about me in November. I’m fighting for those who call Idaho their hometown. Thanks, Wayne Richey, District 16A Candidate
Wayne Richey
Boise
‘Vote Republican’
So Biden is selling off more of our oil stockpile just to try to keep gas prices at what he thinks is cheep gas. He thinks gas at $4.50 per gal. is cheap gas. That oil is for when the world supply is low and not to use just to try to keep prices low trying to save his own bacon. He cut off our own U.S. supply of oil and caused this problem. Now he goes to countries that are not our friends and begs not only for oil but for cheap oil and he wonders why they refuse. These countries are getting us right where they want us. The dems. (small d on purpose) think the way to salve every thing is to throw money at it. We must change the leadership of our country and even that it will take years for the damage the dems. have done to fix. It is time to have people to run our country that are for our country and not themselves. Vote Republican.
Marvin Wiedenfeld
Meridian
Fostering
Idaho teens need you! At any given time, approximately 500 kids between the ages of 12 and 18 are in care in Idaho alone. Please help us find a home for every teen for the holidays. If you have ever had a fleeting thought about becoming a foster parent, now is the time.
Teenagers need a sense of stability, connection, and guidance — especially with big life tasks such as enrolling in college, finding employment, and establishing healthy relationships in their community.
The presence of a caring adult is crucial as teens navigate life and its many challenges. Even if a teen is with you for a short amount of time, you will make a positive impact in their life.
You can make a difference, and you won’t have to do it alone. The state of Idaho aids in medical and dental insurance, foster care reimbursement, case management, support groups, and more.
Take the first step and attend an information meeting. Learn more by calling 2-1-1 or visiting fosteringidaho.org.
Sarahi Juarez
Boise
‘Straight Republican ticket’
I am grateful to have served as an Idaho State Legislator for my district these past two years. Thank you to all who cast votes for me. When I vote on bills, I consider “the three C’s.” My Conscience (faith), The Constitution, and my Constituents. I am very happy about the Canyon County slate of Republicans who will be entering the House and Senate. Though we may be different in method, we are all united in keeping Idaho a conservative good place to work, raise our families, and to limit government intrusion in our personal lives. I am particularly looking forward to casting my vote for Attorney General candidate Raul Labrador. He is a man who publicly and privately practices Faith, Family, Freedom in the Idaho way. He is also a good lawyer with real backbone. I will be voting a straight Republican ticket this election and voting to retain all judges on the ballot. It is our civic duty to vote. Please vote Republican this election.
Bruce Skaug
Nampa
Comments
Some items in the October sixth Idaho Press provoked comment.
Page one, “The Boise Rescue Mission announced the new ‘Cradle of Hope’ program …a place to stay while pregnant and after the baby is delivered’” for women and girls who “want to work toward being independent.” This matches the pro-life movement’s promises – perhaps. Will they be there for the woman and her baby at least until the child goes to school? If the mother is to be ‘independent’ there must also be a huge surge in support for affordable quality childcare from the Rescue Mission, government, community opinion leaders, and business.
Page six, (Michael Boyle) “…time for (Senator) Mike Crapo to be put out to pasture.” Is there a good opposing candidate? Yes, Democrat David Roth is highly qualified by years of leadership in nongovernmental service.
Page six (Randy Stapilus) “Real extremism almost always winds up at war with liberty.” Stapilus shares titles from his reading list. I would add The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism, By Katherine Stewart.
Darcy James
Boise
Tom Arkoosh
A vote for Tom Arkoosh is a vote for a professional attorney for Idaho Attorney General. A vote for Labrador is a vote for cultural wars on steroids. A vote for Terri Manweiler for Lt. Governor is a vote for a bright, articulate, proactive Lt. Governor who will work with the governor and the legislature for the benefit of Idaho. A vote for Mr. Bedke is a vote for a career do nothing partisan who lacked the common decency to allow reasonable accommodation to highly vulnerable to Covid house members simply to support his political goals. Toni Ferro came knocking on our door and the doors of thousands of other area residents to listen to our concerns, rather than telling us what our values are. A vote for Toni Ferro is a vote for a Legislator who will address the housing crisis, infrastructure, the need for schools and to actually educate our children, and a voice against divisiveness and extremism. Please vote against those who strive to impose their personal religious beliefs on all others.
Tom Newton
Caldwell
Arkoosh and Land Board
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The Attorney General is a member of the Land Board that makes decisions about Idaho’s forest and range lands. Do you want to have access to lands that you have enjoyed for generations?
Tom Arkoosh supports keeping Idaho’s trust lands in state ownership, not selling them to the highest bidder. Tom wants to continue working with the US Forest Service on sound multiple use management, not turning that land over to the State.
Raul Labrador advocates transferring federal lands to the state, which has a constitutional mandate to make money from such lands. Much of that land is not suitable for the intensive management that would earn money for the state’s endowments. So it could be sold or traded to private parties. Then that land would no longer be accessible to the public.
Tom Arkoosh believes that keeping the trust lands in state ownership and keeping Forest Service land in public ownership is critical so that future generations can enjoy access for the hunting, fishing and other recreation activities that we all treasure.
Jeff Canfield
McCall
CWI election
As election day approaches, I have some concerns about a radical group who want to make changes to the College of Western Idaho. Their defunding education agenda is based around cutting education spending and reducing property taxes. What they fail to acknowledge is that CWI is the most cost-effective institution in the State of Idaho, charging only $139 per credit hour. The property taxpayer burden is also very minimal. Example: The mill levy in Canyon County for mosquito abatement is higher than the CWI property tax assessment. The community college is the best way to train work-ready students, nurses, and technical trade candidates for entry into the work force.
President Gordon Jones and the Board of Trustees are doing a fabulous job serving the 30,000 students and our community needs for these work-ready graduates. Let us continue to support this strong student growth, economic value, and terrific leadership. I urge you to vote for Molly Lenty, Annie Hightower, Jim Reames, and Nichole Bradshaw on November 8th.
Bill Ilett
Boise
‘Extremists’
The Idaho Press, October 18, 2022, guest commentary article by Judy Ferro, got my attention with her emphasis on “extremists”. She made strong connection to politics, but I believe she missed the greater connection, with no political party involved, to the precious and wonderful babies being aborted and thrown away. These little ones ought to have nothing less than “extreme” protection and love, since they are the greatest of all creation and have far greater value than does “Wallstreet.”
Some “extremists” feel that a baby has little, if any, value and will abort it with no feeling. I wonder if we give our own mother enough thanks for giving us life?
I am indeed aware there may be a few “extreme” issues involved. However, I also believe there is a great multitude of these babies who could be greatly loved and valued by adoptive parents, should they be given the chance to live.
Curt Vieselmeyer
Boise
Toni Ferro
I attended the Canyon County Candidates Forum and was happy to see all District 10/11 state candidates present. And dismayed to see a man nearby carrying a gun.
While incumbents praised past legislation, Senate candidates Chris Trakel and Toni Ferro disagreed. Chris stated, “taxes are basically theft”. He touts the party line, emotionally stating criteria on abortion. Chris is against checks for gun ownership, saying “ aren’t we innocent until proven guilty?” How do we know which way it’s going with the gun toting man?
Toni talked about Caldwell’s growth since 1989. She has knocked on thousands of doors to understand which issues weigh heaviest. She calmly offered ideas to cope with constituent concerns of traffic, affordable housing, and education.
They both feel legislative interference. Chris sees too much federal overreach and yet restricts freedom of bodily choice, solutions to gun violence, and lifestyles other than his. Toni finds state overreach with little educational funding and legislators focusing on attention getting minutiae, not addressing citizens’ concerns.
Move Idaho in a positive direction. Vote Toni Ferro!
Cynthia Alleman
Caldwell
Choices
We make choices every day, decaffeinated or caffeinated, over easy of sunny side up, wheat or white bread, regular or premium — choices.
Being Pro-Choice does not mean pro-abortion or pro-life, it means the women can make a choice.
It means she can make choices about her body, based upon her circumstances at that point in her life.
By no means is this an easy choice, not taken lightly by any women.
To deny anybody their right to choose about what they can/cannot do with their own body is unconscionable, whether I agree or disagree, this is not the point, it’s not my body.
Having a choice of one alternative, is not a choice.
Jim Nutt
Boise
‘Power-hungry Republicans’
What is the GOP’s end game? Look back at history and you will figure it out very quickly. They lie to convince us that democracy doesn’t work, and push us toward an autocracy, which, history tells us, often leads to a dictatorship. They want power – the power to tell us what we can read, what we can do with our bodies, whether we can use birth control, whether our vote counts, who we can love and who we can marry, what teachers can discuss one-on-one or in classrooms, and more. Republicans decry government overreach, while all the while taking away more and more of our personal freedoms. But, they wouldn’t wear a mask to save lives – that’s where they draw the line?? Ask yourself which party is working for the people and which party is obstructing those efforts both locally and nationally while they grasp for more power. If you want to keep the democracy that has held us steady for 200+ years, then you must vote against power-hungry Republicans on November 8.
Patricia Entwistle
Boise