Saving lives
The Coronavirus crisis has led to hardships for everyone, but no one will suffer more than the millions of poor and hungry people living in low-income nations. We must take action to protect the lives of all children from both disease and extreme poverty. That’s why I hope Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo will cosponsor the Support for Global Financial Institution Pandemic Response Act.
This bill would direct the International Monetary Fund to provide developing nations with billions in resources in order to buy the food, medicine, and more that they desperately need. Not only would that help Idahoan farmers and manufacturers who sell overseas, but the bill itself won’t cost American taxpayers a single cent. The cost of doing nothing, on the other hand, is
enormous. In Africa alone, a failure to take action is estimated to cost anywhere from 1.8 million to 5.7 million lives.
Caring for one’s neighbor is a value that we’re all called to, and it helped make the United States so great. That’s why I’m urging our Senators to make a true difference by supporting this bill and saving lives all over the world.
Mallori Bjerke, Boise
Fans
I read the article about the World Series (10/28/20) and the low television ratings. The writer, Stephen Hawkins (AP Baseball Writer) attributes the low ratings for all fall sports to “the corona virus pandemic and competition from programming related to the presidential election”. Really?!? Typically, people watch sports to get a respite from those things. This year, the leagues chose to use sports as a political platform and many viewers took exception to that and turned the channel. Most fans eagerly anticipated the startup of sports after the shutdown due to the pandemic. Since this has hurt their bottom line and alienated a large portion of their fan base, the leagues would be wise to end that practice and keep politics out of their stadiums, ballparks and arenas. Maybe then, the fans will return. Maybe.
Russ Blair, Eagle
Costs
Jeers to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for the photo in The October 28 Idaho Press showing her in a van decked with an American flag, and holding a Bible and handgun. I guess that the photo say it all; she is a true patriot expressing her religious freedom and right to bear arms in opposition to Gov. Brad Little’s modified Stage 3 order. She and the Freedom Foundation must accept that getting sick and dying are just part of the cost of doing business in Idaho.
Robert Ruesink, Boise
BLM
Most Americans believe that “All Lives Matter”. Too many don’t exhibit a belief that “All Lives Matter” equally. Too many “All Lives Matter” folks lump together as one group the criminals who burn and loot and riot with those BLM protesters peacefully demanding an end to the continued inequities and injustice visited upon people of color. That itself is another injustice visited on people of color.
Some folks still consider taking a knee during the National Anthem as demeaning to our flag. Not me. Taking a knee – if done respectfully — is an uncomfortable reminder that our nation must continue moving towards equal opportunity for all. The civil rights laws of the 1960s were not passed because whites suddenly became benevolent and wanted to share white privilege. Those laws were passed because we whites could no longer witness the brutality and unfairness of the segregated Jim Crow south. Taking a knee simply forces some to see that we are short of achieving racial equality in America. Some are resentful of sports teams walking off the field in solidarity with the BLM movement, thinking that sports should be a respite from the issues that divide us. Everyone, regardless of race, welcomes an occasional respite from the realities of their world. Yet people of color cannot take a respite from the injustices visited upon them solely on the basis of their color. I’m not sure that our taking a respite from facing racial disparity is healthy for our nation. Wouldn’t we be better off to address those issues directly rather than continuing to avoid them? Sports teams walking off the field now should cause us to acknowledge the current problems of racial disparities and the police killings of unarmed Black men. Systemic racism exists throughout our society. Black Lives do Matter!
Tom Newton, Caldwell
Not sorry
I’d like to respond to the scathing letter entitled “Newcomers” printed in the October 28 “Opinion” page. As one of the many Idaho transfers the writer was referring to, I’d like to offer up my most sincere non apology; in other words, “Sorry….I’m not sorry”. The writer detailed the woes and gripes that potentially come with the growth of every community in America. The fact is, when it comes to community growth, one persons misery is another persons unbridled joy. It is certainly your prerogative to share what you feel has gone wrong with Meridian (and other local cities) over the span of the last 30 years, but I’ve spoken with many Idaho natives who have appreciated the fact that their small “hick” towns with nothing to do have evolved into thriving, full service communities. For me, and many transplants, this wonderful area still has that “small town” charm that we were looking for when we fled from actual large metropolitan areas with millions of people and horrible infrastructure. I think you need to turn your frown upside down and enjoy the benefits of this area’s growth. Alas, if you can’t, then perhaps you could move away. Of course, remember to sell your house at that 1990 price; I wouldn’t want you to benefit from the misery caused by us “Newcomers”.
Martin Dale, Eagle