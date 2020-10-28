Newcomers
In 1990 the population of Meridian, Idaho was less than 10,000 people. It sure was a nice place back then. Eagle Road was just two lanes, and so was Meridian Road. That was all we needed. There were no traffic problems on any road in Ada County, or in Canton County, or in any county in Idaho. The schools were not overcrowded. It was not an ordeal going into restaurants and stores. There was no waiting list for a campground reservation, or a line of cars backed up all the way down the mountain trying to get into Bogus Basin. The price of housing was affordable and available to buy or rent by everyone. There was abundant agricultural land, instead of houses being crammed in two feet apart from each other in every possible place. In the year 2000, the population of Meridian, Idaho was 35,000. It was still pretty good around here, and in the rest of Idaho as well. Today, there are over 115,000 people in Meridian alone. That does not count the other huge population increases in Boise, and Ada County, and Canyon County, and the rest of once wonderful Idaho. All of these people flooding into Meridian have totally ruined the entire town. The same is true of everywhere else in Idaho. Everyone who has been here for 20 and 30 years, or longer, knows what I am talking about. It is so sad that our way of life has been destroyed by all these newcomers. At least we know what it used to be like around here. The newcomers that have ruined it, will never know.
Vance Els, Meridian
Privacy
Jeers to the laptop-style voting booths that offer minimal privacy protection with wings on their sides but complete exposure from behind the voter. The large, bright images on the screen are easy for passersby to see. Protection of the ballot’s secrecy exists only to the extent that the voter’s body blocks the view. The best solution may be to bring an umbrella with you to your voting place, then open it and rest it on your shoulder while entering your selections so the screen is concealed. Either that or the Board of Elections needs to bring back the old-fashioned curtains.
Gwen Chavarria, Caldwell
Vote Berch
I live in District 15 and I’m writing to encourage voters to choose Steve Berch for representative to the State legislature. Of the legislators I’ve met over many years, Steve stands out as one who was is interested in the people he or she represents. Steve has been knocking on doors throughout the District, from the precincts bordering Chinden south to the precincts along I-84, from Maple Grove west to Cloverdale and Eagle Roads. He’s contacted more than 7,500 households. Steve asks people what they think are the most important issues that the legislature must address and he remembers the answers. We can trust him to continue to have a personal relationship with the voters of District 15 after he is elected, regardless of their party affiliation.
Kathy Peter, Boise
Vote Skip
Skip Smyser is a candidate for re-election as CWI Commissioner, Zone 1. Skip was born, raised, educated and made his career in Idaho, as has his wife and each of their four children.
The Smysers, all, are making their living in Idaho and are serving their state, church and communities.
With this great Idaho heritage, Skip is dedicated to improving the affordable education opportunities for our citizens. He has been a valued member of the Board of Trustees, serving as Chairman, and because of his extensive and successful career, he needs to serve a second term.
Nancy Baxter, Caldwell
Vote Niland
It’s not obvious to most voters, I imagine, what duties would befall a member of the CWI Board of Trustees. So, unfortunately, it may not be apparent why the electorate is even voting on its membership. Which is a shame because, though still a young institution, the College of Western Idaho has already meaningfully shaped so many lives in our community. We should feel an investment in the leadership of a school that has already become so integral and so empowering. A concise summation of the responsibilities for the role as outlined in the Board of Trustees handbook would tell you it is a duty for local leaders with vision and devout respect for the community. There is no person that better exemplifies these virtues and no stronger candidate for this position than Mary Niland.
Mary Niland has fulfilled her life with these talents. It was through her vision that she founded Witco, inc. A company aimed to serve and empower local people with disabilities. It was through her over 40 years of leadership that Witco was able to better enrich hundreds and hundreds of lives by providing them a means to give back to society through gainful employment. She was a leader in incepting the vision for CWI, she served on the community college YES campaign. And currently as an incumbent, she has served in a position of influence for the school that now generates millions of dollars of economic activity for the local area. Mary Niland has worked tirelessly for the sake of the community and she has been one of Idaho’s great success stories. CWI serves as the preeminent, practical institution that is growing the future leaders of Idaho. It deserves one of Idaho’s great leaders.
Sean Niland, Nampa
Vote pro-life
Many of you have already voted, but for those that haven’t, please consider voting for pro-life candidates. Many of the Democratic candidates have sided with Planned Parenthood and other abortion allies that are in favor of taking the lives of our little ones up to the ninth month of pregnancy! In 2019, Planned Parenthood received $616.8 million in taxpayer funding! As the Susan B. Anthony List notes, abortions make up 95% of Planned Parenthood”s pregnancy resolutions services, and for every adoption referral, 81 abortions during the 2018-2019 reporting year. We should not be providing over a half-billion dollars every year to this organization!! Instead, wouldn’t it be smart for our policymakers to direct those funds to the thousands of centers that provide health care to women without entangling those services with abortion on demand. I thank my Republican candidates in District 10 for taking a pro-life stance. Jim Rice, Greg Chaney and Julie Yamamoto you have my vote!
Monty Beavers, Nampa
Contradictions
It is pretty obvious that Trump’s main goal is to undo all of the good things that Obama did after he took over George W’s mess. Obama reduced George’s budget deficit by 2/3. Trump broke all deficit records this year before the virus funding.
Trump has worked constantly to overturn the ACA and replace it with his fantastic new system which he has never presented. This would, among other things, remove the health insurance from about 20,000,000 people.
He has attempted to cancel or delay about 100 environmental regulations which protect people’s lives and the environment. His EPA said forget about regulations during the pandemic.
He claims that Obama left the national stockpile of health care supplies empty. Obama left him 16,660 ventilators. Trump released 10,760 of them. There weren’t many masks available because they were used for other disasters and Moscow Mitch would not approve funds to replace them. He also withheld the consideration of over 130 judges until Trump took office.
He has done zero about infrastructure. He has built about 5 miles of new primary wall and we paid for it.
American consumers also paid about $300,000,000 in tariffs that he says other countries paid.
Trump followers should get out their Bible, if they have one, and read Proverbs 6:16-19. This passage says that the Lord hates everything that Trump is.
As for our 4 guys in DC, they are just rubber stamps for Trump’s America destroying agenda. Fulcher recently admitted that he can do nothing in a Democrat dominated House. Risch stated that it was the most cushy job he had ever had.
If you want fake news, Trump and FOX are excellent sources,.
Finally, how many Republicans leaders have come out in support of Biden?
Have you heard of a single Democrat supporting Trump?
Leo Faddis, Kuna
Politicians
This afternoon (October 20) my phone rang, the display showing a call from a “Ruth Hansen.” I don’t get a lot of calls, but my wife is an artist, writer, book editor and college art instructor, so she gets a lot of calls, and I try to field them when I’m home and she’s not. Before I could answer, the phone went to message, and the call was not from Ruth Hansen (whoever she may be), but from a politician named Rudy Soto, who is apparently running for some state or local office. When I vote, what am I to think of a politician who will spoof me on my own home phone? Why not tell me the truth about who he is? Oops-I forgot, he’s a politician.
Walter Varnes, Nampa