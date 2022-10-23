Melissa Wintrow
Sen. Wintrow works throughout the year, with special concern for issues and legislation that protects women’s rights. She brings together relevant agencies and interests to craft legislation. The senator involves high school and college students in learning how government works. Vote for Sen. Wintrow, the voice of reason and compassion.
Anne Olden
Boise
David Roth
I recently received a reply from Senator Crapo, about an e-mail I sent him, regarding the FBI’s raid on Mar-O-Lago. He began by saying that he was outraged by the “unprecedented raid on the home of our former President.” He apparently doesn’t care about the fact that Trump took classified documents from the White House. Now that was unprecedented! He doesn’t care that Trump claims, that he as President, could declassify, even by just thinking about it. He doesn’t mention that Trump is being investigated by many different agencies, and prosecutors. He doesn’t care that Trump, and his allies, tried to undermine our Democracy, and still claims to have won the 2020 election. Basically all Crapo cares about is playing to his base, and staying in power. We need a Senator who puts country before party. Let’s vote him out! I voted for David Roth. I hope that you will too!
Michal Voloshen
Boise
‘Time to retire Crapo’
Mike Crapo, running for yet another re-election, is blowing millions on advertising full of distortions like his “opinion” pieces in the Idaho Press, designed to scare the pants off voters. In one, he exclaims that candy-coated fentanyl pills are flooding our schools yet according to the Idaho State Police that is NOT true. But Crapo “approves that message.” He also exclaims that Joe Biden’s “open borders” are to blame for cartels bringing these drugs into Idaho. Yet, according to the Cato Institute blog, hardly a liberal think tank, “This criticism is not simply inaccurate: it is unhinged from reality in a way that distinguishes itself from normal political hyperbole. Indeed, U.S. immigration policy is effectively closed borders, and Biden’s immigration policies and goals are largely the same as those of President Donald Trump.” Why doesn’t Crapo propose legislation to deal with our flawed immigration system instead of just blaming Biden? Do something! He has voted against bills aiding veterans and the “chips” bill which will bring thousands of jobs to Idaho. Time to retire Crapo.
Susan Fillman
Meridian
Koetter ‘compliment’
After Dirk Koetter turned around the Boise State football season, I was disappointed and perplexed to read the lukewarm “compliment” Saturday, Oct. 1, from coach Avalos: “It’s not that complicated,” he was quoted as saying. “It’s getting plays called that players can run effectively and efficiently.” Well, coach, you and your former offense coordinator apparently couldn’t do that. In the words of the Press Tribune sports headline Sat., Oct. 1, coach Koetter engineered a: “Season Saver.” Perhaps coach Avalos has too big of any ego to admit that he and his former offensive coordinator could not do what coach Koetter did in one week: turn the Broncos from zeros to heroes. Come on, coach. Admit that Dirk Koetter pulled your chestnuts out of the fire, and admit it publicly. He might very well have saved your job and you owe him some well-deserved praise, not a left-handed, kinda, sorta, luke-warm compliment.
David Cuoio
Boise
Ali Rabe
With my decision to retire from the Senate, I couldn’t be happier that Ali Rabe is running for District 16’s Senate seat. She is pro-choice, and for privacy rights, personal freedom, property tax cuts, affordable housing and daycare, and strong schools. By contrast her opponent, Dennis Mansfield, praised the Supreme Court for outlawing abortion, saying “Idaho has now declared abortion to be the crime we’ve always known it to be. Glory to God!” He also says that he wants to be in the Senate because “the struggle is far from over.”
When Ali and I were in the Senate together before her move to District 16, I saw her forcefully and courageously take on the Statehouse politicians who favor the rich, the powerful and the well-connected over regular Idahoans.
I strongly support Ali for the Senate and I hope you will join me in voting for her.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne
Boise
Crapo’s campaign ads
In recent campaign ads, Senator Crapo blames President Biden and Democrats in general, for the inflation of prices of goods and services that we are experiencing. He used food and fuel as examples. Since almost everything we buy depends upon petroleum: plastics, fuel for cars, aircraft, trucks, ships, agricultural products, and on-and-on; perhaps the real ‘root’ cause of inflation is mostly the cost of petroleum. We should consider the fact that the people who control the prices of petroleum and products made from petroleum do not want Democrats in control of the Legislative or Executive Branches of the United States or the individual state governments. So, these people fan the flames of inflation to falsely claim it is President Biden’s and Democrat politician’s fault.
William Brudenell
Boise
Marijuana
As a policeman for BPD for 33 years, I worked in vice/narcotics, taught drug identification and laws at POST, taught parents to recognize drug problems in PAYADA classes, and taught for 20 years at BSU as adjunct professor teaching Drug Abuse classes. I would like to address the false information that has been published in news broadcasts and news papers concerning the “Thousands of persons sent to Federal and State prisons for simple possession of Marijuana.” This is simply not true. Simple possession of Marijuana is a misdemeanor, and a person can’t be sent to Federal or State prison for a misdemeanor. They may have possessed Marijuana in violation of a parole or probation agreement, and then sent to prison because of that violation, but not for the possession of the Marijuana. The president’s statement that he is going to pardon persons in Federal prison and asking Govenor’s to do like wise, is an attempt to politicize Marijuana use in an attempt to garner liberal votes in the upcoming election. Simply bad misinformation.
Jerry Lister
Boise
Tom Arkoosh
As a lifelong Republican and native Idahoan, I am supporting Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. Some will criticize how a Republican can support someone on the Democratic ticket. The Idaho I grew up in was more about the person and not the party. Mr. Arkoosh in my opinion is the right guy for the job because he is practicing and has actually practiced law in our state. His opponent has not effectively practiced law for some time now and publicly announced he WILL be political instead of simply interpreting the law. Because he is on the Democratic ticket doesn’t mean he will be a political pawn for a political party like his opponent. Mr. Arkoosh understands the importance of upholding the constitution regardless of party and how important it is to abide by the rule of law. It is critical we have an Attorney General who practices and understands the law. As a state legislator I relied on an unbiased opinion from the Attorney General’s office, not a politically motivated response.
Rep. Scott Syme
Wilder
Local inflation
Because of rising cost, most of us have had to cut back on things we used to do for pleasure. We can live with that for hopefully better days ahead.
The one thing we can’t avoid is grocery shopping. Most households have to go grocery shopping every week.
As the grocery buyer for many years, I have noticed that the local stores are not only raising their prices they are beginning to gouge their patrons.
We all agree we have to grudgingly pay more to buy the necessities for the home. According to economist groceries are up 17%. As an experienced shopper for over 50 years, I have seen prices growing over 50% and for some products over that.
I have a good memory, and for those local stores that are gouging us, using the excuse of inflation, and when we return to normal, I will forget you just like you forgot us.
For the public corporate stores, when your accounting returns are compiled, I will notice your large bottom line increase.
Dave Silva
Boise