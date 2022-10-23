Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor

Melissa Wintrow

Sen. Wintrow works throughout the year, with special concern for issues and legislation that protects women’s rights. She brings together relevant agencies and interests to craft legislation. The senator involves high school and college students in learning how government works. Vote for Sen. Wintrow, the voice of reason and compassion.

