Integrity
My fellow Idahoans, as a Republican, I am appalled that the Republican party has sold their soul to Donald Trump who is the most deceitful person I’ve ever witnessed. The lack of civility in the man is disgusting. The nicknames he gives people are more appropriate to himself. Trump is the liar and fraud. Trump is the crooked one and the whole Republican party has proven itself corrupt and deceitful in its own right by supporting his delusions. Fact checkers said night one of the Republican convention was more “misleading” than the entire democratic convention. I watched day after day as one Republican after another got up and sought to deceive/manipulate our citizens and to instill fear instead of provide any vision for the future. Any fact checker you choose said the same thing. I’m sick of the deceit. Republicans promised Main Street would get the tax breaks over and over again and then gave the tax cuts to the most wealthy and corporations once elected. Instead of erasing the national deficit and trade deficit as Republicans promised, both are the highest ever. Trump said North Korea was no longer a threat. Did you see the nuke they rolled out last week? More bull. Our allies don’t trust us. Trumps administration is more like a criminal operation so many have been indicted or in jail. Trump knew how deadly covid-19 was early on. Trump continues to deceived us and now 221,000 citizens are dead while Trump lures supporters to rallies where Trump knows they can catch Covid-19 and perhaps die. Shouldn’t that be a crime? Reckless endangerment or something. “Radical Left”. What’s radical about wanting a living wage, universal healthcare, Social Security and policies to help all American’s not just the wealthy? I’m voting Democrat. Republican party integrity has died.
Mark Cook, Boise
Alexis for Ada
What if transportation around Ada County were more efficient? This past spring, I certainly noticed a difference in my commute as a nurse when there were fewer cars on the road. That was due to more people working from home during the pandemic. It made me think, what if we could have fewer cars on the road because more people were able to bike or even walk to work or school because of increased connectivity? This is where the leadership of the ACHD Commission can make a difference — and there is an opportunity for change just around the corner. I hope you’ll support Alexis Pickering for ACHD Commissioner. She has experience as past chair of the Pedestrian Advisory Group and as a board member of the Idaho Walk-Bike Alliance. As a public health strategist by profession, Alexis looks at transportation through her lens of health promotion, safety and quality of life. She is committed to removing barriers so the public can have a voice in transportation planning and decisions.
Kate Brusse, Boise
Pickering for ACHD
I’ve had the absolute pleasure of knowing/working with Alexis in my advocacy for mental health change in Idaho, so I know personally the collaboration, innovation, tireless determination and forward-thinking Alexis brings to her work. I have enormous faith she will bring those assets to ACHD as commissioner. Boise’s fast paced growth requires a progressive, thoughtful advocate to manage that growth responsibility to protect the lifestyle and community we all love. To consider the way a city and its transportation infrastructure is built to be a “public health issue” could not be more spot on. Alexis has my vote and I encourage my neighbors in District 2 to cast theirs for her as well.
Kim Keys, Boise
Arnold for ACHD
For four terms Rebecca Arnold has done an outstanding job as an Ada County Highway District Commissioner. We are fortunate that she has agreed to run for reelection, and she deserves to be reelected. Her commitment to our community is genuine, dedicated and productive. Rebecca has the attributes that we look for when it comes to making policy decisions related to traffic, streets and highways. Rebecca puts politics aside and uses her vast experience coupled with common sense. Rebecca is not your typical politician. She is not influenced by special interests. No one pushes her around. She votes her conscience. Her judgment and wisdom are outstanding. In addition to ACHD commission experience Rebecca is a Certified Public Accountant, a lawyer and has an MBA degree in business. She very carefully analyzes each item in each proposed budget to be certain your money will be wisely and productively used. We need to keep her in a position to look out for the best interests of the people of Ada County with emphasis on efficient and safe traffic patterns. She is infinitely more qualified and experienced than her opponent, not even close. This year we have a chance to cast a vote where we can’t go wrong. Please join me in voting to allow Rebecca Arnold to continue her outstanding record as an Ada County Highway District Commissioner.
Winston Moore, Boise
Vote Rutherford
“Vote Bill Rutherford for County Commissioner”
I am proud to be casting my vote for Bill Rutherford for Ada County Commissioner D2. The Ada County Commission is like a big business. The Commissioners balance a $280M annual budget, 22 essential departments (like sheriff’s office and emergency services), and 2000 employees. We need to make sure that we are electing qualified commissioners.
Bill is a former civil/structural engineer, business owner, and Army veteran. He has balanced annual budgets up to $460M, workforces more than twice as large as Ada County’s, and has been nationally recognized on three separate occasions for his ability to significantly reduce government overhead cost.
I have known Bill for nearly a decade. He is my neighbor, and I have seen him in action on our neighborhood association board. Bill is detail oriented, intelligent, and unflappable. He will be a true advocate for the residents of Ada County, and will make Ada County a better place to live. Please join me in voting for him by November 3rd.
Stan Gearhart, Meridian
Dear delegation
Idaho Congressional Delegation:
I’ve been around a long time, watching our United States government change and make progress and change again and through it all one idea stood out – the amazingly genius idea of checks and balances. That all three branches of government were equal. That, no one entity – not the Presidency, or the Supreme Court or the Congress could steamroll over the other two. That regardless of who was in office, the checks and balances would act to keep the ship of state afloat.
As we approach election day, after the fast track week of Supreme Court candidate hearings, I am compelled to call the Idaho Senators and Representative among those directly responsible for the mess our country has become.
Our Congressional Delegation is directly responsible because they had the power to do something about it at every step along the way, so many steps, beginning with Trump’s first ridiculous, blow-hard lie about the number of people at his Inaugural Parade! Someone in a position of power should have called a lie a lie. Almost daily since then, we the people, have been assaulted by Donald Trump’s extreme actions, his inept appointments, his ignorance of history and diplomacy, his bullying tactics to any opposition, his flagrant toadyism to dictators, his leadership in crisis, and most of all his words.
Idaho members of Congress have failed in their duty, ….not Crapo, not Risch, not Fulcher and not Simpson……..Not one of them has acted to curtail or defy a president using and usurping powers to deregulate, disturb, eliminate, punish, and exacerbate divisions in our county – and nary a word from our lock-step team of Congressmen. The Amy Barrett hearing was just the latest example of obfuscation, rationalization and pure bullshit.
I am ashamed of you all.
Penelope Manning, Boise
Vote Wintrow
As a student, an educator, a Medicaid recipient, and a District 19 resident, I see a widening gap between the haves and the have-nots. Melissa Wintrow is committed to protecting the rights and opportunities for all of her constituents, and that’s why I fully support her candidacy for the State Senate. Throughout her term in the Idaho House of Representatives, Melissa proved that she understands having access to birth control and family planning services means more choices, opportunities and options for the future. She also worked to increase funding and helped implement sorely needed system reform to Nonemergency Medical Transportation for Medicaid recipients throughout the state.
Melissa Wintrow is the leader I want fighting for me in the statehouse. She is dedicated to protecting our public lands, investing in education, and supporting an economy that works for everyone. Her relationship building skills combined with her proven ability to pass legislation will lead her to proudly serve everyone in District 19 and continue to advocate for fairness and equality for all of Idaho’s citizens. Idaho’s legislature has shown over and over that they are going to continue upholding double standards that benefit only majority populations, and driving inequity. Support justice for all, and support equity for all by support Melissa!
Sam Gilbert, Boise
Vote Hansen
As the Treasure Valley population explodes, we need Ada County Highway District Commissioners like Jim Hansen who care about our families’ safety, quality of life, and government transparency—not just building bigger roads for more sprawl, cars, congestion, and their associated poor health outcomes.
Jim Hansen consistently pushes for infrastructure that makes it easy for our children to play safely, bike, jog, and take public transportation—all healthy ways to get to and from their activities in our county. Moreover, he is always available to hear our concerns.
Jim Hansen has the track record and vision needed to deal with Ada County’s growth.
Laurie Zuckerman, Boise
Vote Lachiondo
“Why I support Diana Lachiondo”
I have many reasons why I support Diana Lachiondo for our Ada County Commissioner, but here are my top three: 1. Diana supported Medicaid expansion and worked to get it passed two years ago, which saved Ada county 5 million dollars. 2. The Allumbaugh House, a detox and mental health facility, partially depends on Ada County’s support. Diana understands that having access to mental health facilities improves public health, saves lives and costs considerably less than jail. 3. As a business person, I admire and respect Diana’s proven ability to lead us to a kinder, better planned, and more efficient county government. (Her chorizo-grilling ability isn’t bad either!)
Lori Wright, Boise
MAGA
The reason most Americans voted for President Trump in 2016 was to drain the lying, deceiving swamp of the lifetime politicians our congress and executive branch had become. We elected a businessman who continues to do a successful, amazing job with no help from the fake media who continue to cover up the crooked dealings Biden has been involved in during his 47+ year government career. Don’t take my word for it. Please do a little research and find out for yourself. This election is too critical for you not to.
Biden was close friends with Senator Robert Byrd who was a high ranking member of the KKK. Biden referred to inner city schools, where mostly black children attend, as a jungle. Look at the 1994 crime bill that Biden sponsored as a US senator and see how racist it was.
President Trump, on the other hand, is trying to get legislation passed for school vouchers to give black children an opportunity to attend better schools, giving them a better chance for great careers. He has brought manufacturing jobs back to America which had moved overseas due to the previous failed administration. Trump has increased jobs and wages for minorities and women, more than any other president in the last 70 years.
Look at what he has done for our only true friend in the middle-east, Israel, with the peace agreements he has brokered. He moved our embassy to Jerusalem, which other presidents tried and failed to do.
President Trump has done so much to build up this great country in spite of the God-hating, socialist/Marxists of the far left, who don’t even understand that America is NOT a democracy. America is a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC.
Please get out and vote for President Trump to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AGAIN!
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
Schools
The sick out of the West Ada School Dist. teachers brings to mind, Do we really need physical schools anymore. Perhaps it’s time to replace the teachers with A.I. and have the students sit mesmerized in front of the computer screen. No more sports programs, bands or student/teacher gatherings. Saving the best for last, NO MORE SCHOOL TAXES on our property. Perhaps the teachers of West Ada can lead the way of the future. Lets put our kids in a bubble and de-program them for free thought, demand they do as told and punish the parents for their children’s misdeeds. Yes, the next generation’s future looks bright. NOT!
John Clark, Boise
Diana for Ada
“Diana works for us!”
I wholeheartedly endorse Diana Lachiondo for Ada County Commissioner. She listens to constituents, she gathers the data, she consults with the experts, she considers all stakeholders, and she works hard with her colleagues in government at all levels to improve our community. She has made the hard decisions to keep us safe, has brought a fresh perspective to solving old problems, has reached out to the community meaningfully and regularly, and has helped the most vulnerable. Diana has brought a fresh perspective to policy making that is not partisan, but rather, getting stuff done! She is the leader we all need to move forward and strengthen our community.
Diane Schwarz, Boise