Pickering for ACHD
I volunteered knocking doors with Alexis a few weeks ago. While I was working one side of the street and she had the other, I realized I had lost track of her for around 20 minutes. I walked back along our route to find her. She had been sitting listening to a disabled veteran share his challenges with transportation in Ada county. In that moment, it struck me how Alexis is a unique candidate because she’s a listener. She’s excited to make our streets work for all modes of transportation. With a masters in health policy, Alexis understands how health and transportation are connected. And she cares deeply for the people in our community.
Growing up, we rode our bikes to school every day, no matter the weather. We were jealous of that kid who got a ride when it rained. I learned from Alexis that we can design our streets to be so safe and pleasant, people naturally want to walk and bike on them. This is one way we can tackle congestion, especially around schools. What a happy thought our streets can be designed with safety in mind. This is why I support Alexis Pickering for ACHD.
April Fredrick, Boise
VoteCalling out the cavalry for this election: the hundreds of thousands who had the compassion, common sense and critical thinking to vote for the Medicaid Expansion.
The Cult of Trump GOP is a mess from top to bottom. Our federal delegation of four has aided and abetted his every move. Whatever whim of the day he is tweeting, they are in lock step with him. Our state and local party officials waste time and our tax dollars on anti-LGBTQ issues, anti-women issues and anti-civil rights issues while property tax relief, infrastructure and other issues we care about are ignored. Time to get off the militia and gun issues and on to our bread and butter issues.
We care about education pre-K through college, adequate affordable health care for all, fair taxation for all which includes the rich and corporations, a living wage, ending this pandemic, the unemployed and the hungry.
Until we voters fully embrace common sense, critical thinking and compassion, we will have the crumbs left after the Republican Party takes care of Trump, the rich, and the corporations.
I hope you have voted/vote like you life depends on it because it does.
Dallas Chase, Boise
Vote PauletteJim Risch does not deserve another 6 years as Idaho’s Senator. He has shown nothing but total submission to Donald Trump, surrendering whatever values he had before, to gain favor with a president who is behaving like a dictator. I have waited to hear something from Risch, anything, indicating he could speak out against any one of a number of the president’s heinous actions: the constant lying, asking foreign nations for help in his re-election, disregarding the separation of powers, preempting Congress’ power by simply declaring an emergency and shifting Congressional allocated funds toward his wall, delivering dangerous medical advice in the middle of a pandemic, ordering federal law enforcement officers to attack Americans exercising their constitutional rights to protest, etc. Some Republican senators have occasionally objected, but not Risch. If the continuing downward spiral of the president’s behavior has not yet provoked a single negative statement from Mr. Risch, I doubt anything will in the future. As Senate Foreign Relations chair, he seems fine that our allies are appalled and disgusted. It’s way too late for Mr. Risch to take a stand. It’s time for him to be shown the door. Please vote for Paulette Jordan for Senator.
Katherine Dawes, Moscow
District 15District 15 voters have a clear choice this year. Incumbent state representatives, Steve Berch and Jake Ellis, and senate candidate, Rick Just, care about all constituents no matter what their party affiliation. They have knocked thousands of doors and made thousands of phone calls to find out what is most important to voters.
The opposing party uses labels and scare tactics to win votes. They don’t think Idahoans will do their homework and see which party actually cares about our state and its people. They assume no one will look at voting records to find out who works hard to lower property taxes, improve education, fix infrastructure — and who continues to pass bills that are not only cruel but unconstitutional, and end up wasting our tax dollars for legal fees instead of helping our state.
Rick, Steve and Jake deserve your vote!
Louise Seeley, Boise
Diana for ACHDDiana Chooses People over Special Interests
I’m writing this letter in support of Diana Lachiondo for Ada County Commissioner. In the short amount of time she’s had, Commissioner Lachiondo has provided consistent, forward thinking leadership to the Treasure Valley. The focus on putting the actual working people of Ada County ahead of special interests and corporations is something we desperately need in the years to come. Her work in securing Medicaid expansion, holding drug companies responsible for the opioid epidemic, and supporting our healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic has all been invaluable in keeping Ada County resilient in the face of great challenges. Diana Lachiondo’s leadership is a necessity as our population continues to increase at a rate seen in few other places around the country. A vote for Lachiondo is a vote for the future of Ada County.
Jeff Brandle, Boise
Vote SchmidIf you care about the future of Idaho, vote for Allen Schmid. Allen is a native of Idaho. He’s a father, a farmer and a veteran. He believes every child ought to be able to go to a good public school. He believes every person ought to be able to go to the doctor without going bankrupt. He believes that Idaho should do everything it can to promote jobs so our kids don’t have to go out of state to earn a living wage. He believes oil and gas companies should not be able to drill on your land without your consent.
Allen’s opponent is Judy Boyle. She opposes wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. She voted against a health insurance exchange, against local governments raising the minimum wage, against voting by mail. She voted to repeal academic standards in our schools, supported oil and gas companies being able to drill on your land without your consent, supported the takeover of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge by armed trespassers. She believes in limited government but receives full-time benefits and health insurance from Idaho even though legislators are only part-time employees.
Judy doesn’t represent you. Allen will.
Thank you.
Rhonda Aman, Caldwell
Vote LachiondoLachiondo Is The Real Deal
Diana Lachiondo is, and always has been, the real deal. She has my vote for Ada County Commissioner because she is honest, dedicated, informed and a local force for good. I believe that Ada county is a better place to live because she represents a fair balanced approach for ALL our citizens! Vote Lachiondo, it’s the right thing to do!
Damiana Uberuaga, Boise
HypocritesI’ve finally reached the breaking point, listening to all the whining going on about President Trump nominating Amy Coney Barret to replace RBG in the Supreme Court. Don’t you people know history? If not, let me educate you. There have been 29 election year Supreme Court vacancies in the past, with 29 nominations. When there were opposing parties in the Presidency and Senate, the nominee usually wasn’t confirmed, but when one party held both branches, the nominee was almost always confirmed. Is there anyone out there that doesn’t believe we’d have had Judge Garland sitting on the Supreme Court before the election, if the Democrats held the Senate in 2016?
That being said, we desperately need nine justices for this coming election, and into 2021, because the Democrats are already taking measures to dispute the November 3rd election, threatening to “fundamentally change our country”, pack the Supreme Court with more justices (until they get their way), get rid of the filibuster, get rid of the Electoral College, cut the 2nd Amendment apart piece, by piece, and then shove the Green New Deal down our throats! There’s also the fact that Biden was drifting far left during the primaries, and if he was, God forbid, elected, he’ll bow to the far-left socialists/Marxists in his party, or, if he doesn’t last very long, due to poor health, we would then have a committed socialist, Kamala Harris, running our country! Please take a good look at what we’d have, if President Trump was re-elected (more jobs and growth), versus Biden/Harris/Democrat agenda (unaffordable social programs, and higher taxes on the rich and middle class to pay for all their wish lists items, and a socialist ruling elite), and then vote accordingly!
Jill McLean, Meridian
IntimidationIdaho’s newspaper editorial boards could serve us all better by rejecting the increasingly radical opinions from the misnamed Idaho Freedom Foundation. This organization treads dangerously on the limitations imposed upon “nonprofit” organizations by supporting and condoning questionable if not outright unlawful actions and actors, among them Ammon Bundy, and public menacing, physical harm and disruption, and intimidation by those who abuse “open carry” in public places and meetings.
This group’s role in encouraging intimidation of elected officials at their homes is not something to be condoned or supported by any conscientious Idaho citizen. Instead of giving such a radical voice more exposure, you should encourage our elected officials and lawmakers to present their views on public policy and ways they want to improve society, or provide more editorial opportunities for the many legitimate nonprofits and charitable groups that are working daily to make Idaho a better-educated, safer, more beautiful, healthier, happier, place to live.
Susan Philley, Boise
LeftAs many other readers have pointed out recently, the Idaho Press continues to lean further left with each issue. For example:
In the paper of Saturday, Oct. 17, your national coverage included articles with headlines like “Trump on defense...” and “What’s behind Trump’s town hall answer...” That paper also contained your first mention of the Biden scandal that was first reported by the New York Post. But, hey, it wasn’t really about the scandal but about how the Post’s reporting of Hunter Biden’s emails “has some red flags.”
On Page 2 that day, a “news” brief praised Savannah Guthrie for displaying her “journalistic chops” at the NBC town hall with the President. That AP report, which should have been labeled a commentary or analysis, also lauded Guthrie for being so well prepared and said she “clearly knows the importance of time and how to stop an interview subject...” Yes, by repeatedly interrupting.
That item didn’t mention that on the same evening, over on ABC, Joe Biden was lobbed a series of softball questions, not one of which alluded to the scandalous Post report. ABC lies and the AP swears to it.
Where’s the balance in the reporting? Where’s the fairness?
As a career newspaperman, now retired, it pains me to see where newspapering has gone. I don’t mean the media in general. I understand the role of cable “news” channels and the various social media platforms. But I stubbornly expect more from newspapers.
Outside of the Wall Street Journal, though, I think papers have thrown in the towel on fairness and taken up the banner of the Democrat party. Sadly, the Idaho Press stands right with them.
Roger Neumann, Nampa
Alexis for ACHD
Many of the Treasury Valley’s transportation challenges transcend city boundaries. Alexis’s background in public health has prepared her to engage stakeholders across municipalities and to work toward common-sense, evidenced based solutions. Her support for approaches that require new developments to pay the costs of associated new infrastructure is fiscally responsible. Her emphasis on ensuring that roads are safe for everyone will protect vulnerable groups, such as pedestrians and people who bike, as well as reducing traffic congestion as alternative approaches are made safer.
Her opponent is a 16-year incumbent with a history of focusing overwhelmingly on a single mode of transportation and commonly challenging relationships with leaders in the surrounding communities. Alexis brings a cooperative future-focused attitude that will balance safe and efficient transportation for all types of people.
Alexis Pickering has the background, experience, vision, and spirit of collaboration to lead ACHD into the next decade and keep our communities connected. For these reasons, amongst others, I urge everyone in District 2 to vote for Alexis Pickering for ACHD.
Patrick Spoutz, Boise