Swamp
Over the past several months, I have witnessed a pungent stench of various cesspools originating from Washington, DC such as: 1). Newly released DOJ records shows that members of Mueller’s deep-state and anti-trump team claim to have “accidentally” wiped their 21+ government issued cell phones that were used in the Trump-Russia hoax. this scrubbing/wiping not just once but on multiple occasions on the same phones — but Mueller labeled it as “Accidental”. 2). That the fake Russian Dossier collusion report was concocted and delivered by Hillary Clinton and paid for by the DNC in Hillary’s efforts to divert attention away from her private email server that was hacked. 3). That Mr. Obama, Mr. Joe Biden and Mr. John Brennan were all in on this Russian Hoax report from day one as reported by John Ratcliffe’s declassified documents. This high-treason group was having “special” meetings in the White House Basement in July, 2016. Why the basement? They were kept secret in order to hide their high crimes against the citizens of America and a sitting duly elected President of the USA. 4). That Joe Biden is the subject of a current federal criminal investigation for his active and participant role in Spygate and the Activities in Ukraine (the Burisma meetings) and China. Recent released emails show that a Burisma Adviser told Hunter Biden his ultimate purpose on why they hired him at enormous salary for doing nothing “was to close down the investigations by the government” into the corruption and money laundering scheme of Burisma. Short time later, Joe Biden self congratulated himself as bragging for getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired that was investigating his Son’s company — Burisma. Joe was Vice-President during this time and was purchasing foreign influence which is illegal and classified as high-crimes.
Galen Kidd, Boise
Hansen for ACHD
We want to use this opportunity to show our support for Jim Hansen’s reelection to the Ada Co. Highway District Commission.
We have known and worked with Jim over a number of years. He is deeply caring about others and their safety, which makes him a perfect fit for his work on the Highway District. He supports more transparency in government spending and is an advocate for street designs that will prevent speeding. As our valley grows rapidly, Jim remains committed to putting people and community interests ahead of others who might benefit from excessive sprawl.
One of his finest qualities as a person and as a commissioner is his willingness to really listen. He makes himself available to his constituents and considers their needs and concerns with regard to the issue.
Rick and Lisa Ogle, Boise
Diana for ACHD
If you’re like me and the county commissioner race doesn’t strike you, I get it. A little over two years ago I started to pay attention after I heard Diana Lachiondo speak about bi-partisan solutions to issues like regional growth, taxes, affordable housing and healthcare, which included her support for Medicaid Expansion.
I began to check out what a county commissioner does, how it impacts me, my taxes, my neighbors and our community. I had no idea (zero, zip, zilch) about the county’s budget and the impact on emergency services, law enforcement, the courts, our elections and more. So, I voted for her in 2018. Her accomplishments in reaching across boundaries to improve our community is striking. Medicaid saved the county approximately $4 million dollars while providing services to those in need. As a brain tumor survivor, preventive healthcare is critically important to me.
I know my words won’t convince you, so I encourage you to check out her record on her website (Lachiondo4Ada.com) and vote for her as soon as you can.
Roberta D’Amico, Boise
Race
I just heard an audio clip of Joe Biden accusing President Trump of “race baiting.”
In a related story, Shaquille O’Neal has accused Peter Dinklage of being tall.
This from the leader of the party that says whites should feel guilty and ashamed because they all benefit from “white privilege.”
This from the party of affirmative action, which hires people based on their race.
This from the party of Reparations, which would give people money based on their race.
This from the party constantly complaining that this or that profession has “too many white guys” and not enough “people of color.”
I could go on, but why bother? You’ve seen it all and more with your own eyes. It is Mr. Biden’s party that is always making everything about race in order to keep minorities angry and paranoid, else they might stop voting Democrat.
Ricky Proehl, Meridian
Vote Lachiondo
Everyone knows this election is an important one, nationally and locally. I’ve chosen to focus my energy on an incredibly important race here at home: Diana Lachiondo for Ada County Commissioner. I met Diana through my work in our community and have seen her leadership first-hand. She has a long track record of supporting Boise’s most vulnerable populations, including refugees, veterans, those experiencing homelessness, and folks who are currently or formerly incarcerated. Like me, she’s a mom of elementary aged children. We all know that so much of the burden of Covid-19 falls on moms, when our kids aren’t able to go to school or child care safely. Through her work with Central District Health, Diana brings a science-based perspective to the difficult job of navigating school reopening for our children. The idea that she’d be replaced by someone without this grounding in science, and who may politicize our children’s safety and education, is, honestly, terrifying. Please join me in voting for Diana before November 3!
Katie Painter, Garden City
Mascots
I am a 10th grade student from Ridgevue High School in Nampa. The purpose of this letter is to voice the fact that high schools across the state of Idaho are using mascots related to the Native American culture and ethnicity. The following schools are using a mascot that is related to Native American culture and ethnicity: the Buhl Indians, the Kootenai Indians, the Meridian Warriors, Nez Perce Indians, the Salmon River Savages, the Salmon Savages, and the Shoshone Indians. All of these schools use a mascot relating to Native American culture, yet none of them made sure it was okay with the actual tribes themselves. The schools think of it as a way of honoring the tribes, when in some cases it is actually more offensive than honoring.
Some are trying to change more than others, such as the Meridian Warriors did make a change to their school by removing most of the Native American headdress logos from within their school. The key word from that sentence is “most.” They are removing most of the headdress logos, but they are leaving a stone in front of the school that has the school’s name and headdress logo on it, sourced from ktvb.com. This is a problem that should be addressed state-wide, at least that I think. However, Idaho Governor Brad Little does not agree with me. He believes that this is a “district issue,” rather than a state issue. The problem is spread state-wide like I said, and not in a single school district.
Something should be done at a state level that would prevent schools from using mascots relating to Native American culture, or used as long as they ask the tribes first.
Chase Conway, Nampa
Vote Pickering
A few years ago, just days after my street had been newly chip-sealed, I woke to the sound of machines tearing up my road to install a sewer pipe. When I asked workers why they didn’t rip up the street before it got chip-sealed, I was told, “Oh, that’s ACHD. We’re City.” I asked, “Don’t these 2 entities communicate with each other?” All I got was a shrug.
Cities in Ada County do not control our roads. ACHD is in charge of streets in Boise, Garden City, Meridian, Eagle and Kuna. This rare model can only work with effective collaboration between ACHD commissioners and the Cities.
Sadly, collaboration has not been the rule with Alexis Pickering’s opponent, a 16-year ACHD incumbent. Citizens are tired of the blaming and finger pointing we see when we ask for solutions to traffic, uncontrolled growth, inadequate public transportation, unsafe routes to school and a shortage of walkable and bikeable pathways. Alexis Pickering will work collaboratively with Cities to implement creative solutions to these issues.
If you live in or near Garden City, find Alexis Pickering for ACHD in this non-partisan race, all the way down your ballot. End the bickering. Vote for Pickering!
Sam Sandmire, Boise
Vote Soto
On October 15th, the last day of National Hispanic American Heritage Month, I found myself reflecting on the shared history, culture and accomplishments of Hispanic and Latino Americans — past and present. This year has tragically highlighted glaring national problems and has had significant meaning regarding disparities in healthcare, the digital divide, and economic and racial inequities. All of which have severely impacted people of color, immigrants. veterans and the disabled. It’s time we elect a leader, who brings not only political experience, but also broad life experience with a multi-cultural perspective. Rudy Soto is an Idaho native and a veteran who leads with dignity, compassion and the values ingrained in our Hispanic heritage. If you believe in values of family, country, education and hard work, please support Rudy Soto with your vote!
Dolores Aragon, Meridian
Hard way
Ms. Paulette Jordan has issued a T.V. add questioning how Senator Jim Risch “somehow got rich” after many years in politics. Well Paulette here is the answer to your question: Jim Risch was one of the most successful trial lawyers in Idaho history. He and I worked on several cases together. We were among the very first attorneys to specialize in Insurance Bad Faith Litigation against insurance companies which cheated their customers intentionally and illegally based on improper and illegal claims handling . These cases allowed for “punitive damages” as punishment in such cases. And Senator Risch (for over 25 years) and prior to becoming governor won more of these cases than anyone that I know of in the Idaho Bar. He made many of his clients rich and became rich himself. He also invested in Idaho real estate which allowed for additional profit. He is also a rancher. Yes Paulette, Jim Risch earned his money the hard way. He paid a lot of federal and state taxes and he has worked diligently in all the positions he has held to reduce the taxes on his fellow citizens. Perhaps instead of your veiled innuendo as to how he made his money you should be asking Joe and Hunter Biden the same question!
Jim C. Harris, Boise
Vote Niland
I am writing today to urge you to vote for Mary Carol Niland who is running for re-election as a Trustee for the College of Western Idaho. It is important to know that Mary Carol was Chairman of the Board of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce when she led the petition drive to create the College of Western Idaho (CWI). After her appointment and subsequent re-election as a Trustee Mary has remained committed to ensuring the College serve the Treasure Valley. She remains focused on the need of CWI to identify, develop and continue to offer affordable education that will bring good jobs with good wages and benefits to the Treasure Valley. Mary recognizes that the college is owned, driven, and directed by you, the public it serves and she has worked tirelessly to ensure that your voice is heard. She remains committed to ensuring that CWI provide affordable learning opportunities for all constituents regardless of age or educational history. I have worked with Mary Carol and CWI to provide vocational training and apprenticeship opportunities, I have seen first hand the life changing impact these opportunities have had for these students. Mary Carol’s passion, hard work and commitment to our community is unsurpassed, I urge you to vote for Mary Carol Niland.
William Stokes, Nampa
Making decisions
I wanted to start out by saying that as a fellow educator and parent that I can appreciate the concern that some people have with the effects of Covid-19. However, I was shocked to read about the sobbing teachers who believe they will die within your article about the contentious board meeting. I can tell you that this type of intense reaction to teaching is definitely not the norm among teachers but nevertheless a very real feeling among those few highlighted within the article. I would encourage those teachers to step away and take the year off or find a new profession. With several people in my household who are in the higher risk categories I’ve made it my mission to be completely informed on the science and to ignore the fear mongering people. We take precautions with the masking for example but certainly don’t live in a state of fear and constant sobbing. After nearly an entire quarter of teaching there are no outbreaks of many teachers and kids getting sick, being hospitalized or dying. I thank the West Ada board members for not giving in to the emotional pleas of these very upset and fearful educators. They should know better. We are here to SERVE our students and their FAMILIES. I would have liked for the board to discus the increases in physical, emotional, financial and academic harm that students and families experienced this past spring with no school and what that would mean if kids were told to stay home again. We can take safety precautions at school while also making sure that we don’t cause suffering and harm to happen because of decisions based on emotions like fear.
Allan Oney, Meridian