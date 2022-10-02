Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

 Idaho Press

‘Patriots support Democracy’

The CHIPS and Science Act was passed to boost manufacturing of computer chips in the US. It Provided $52 billion in new money to support this effort. Our national security can no longer rely on other countries like China to supply these crucial devices. Micron Technology has said it would use its support money to build a $15 billion production facility adjacent to the Research facility in Boise. This would provide 17,000 jobs over eight years and 2,000 jobs to run it.

