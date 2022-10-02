‘Patriots support Democracy’
The CHIPS and Science Act was passed to boost manufacturing of computer chips in the US. It Provided $52 billion in new money to support this effort. Our national security can no longer rely on other countries like China to supply these crucial devices. Micron Technology has said it would use its support money to build a $15 billion production facility adjacent to the Research facility in Boise. This would provide 17,000 jobs over eight years and 2,000 jobs to run it.
Even Jim Risch mentioned how beneficial this would be for Idaho. However, none of Idaho’s Republican Congressional delegation voted FOR the bill, including Risch. The loyalty of the Idaho Republican Party has changed from support of State and NATION to playing politics, under the direction of a pathological, lying, former President turned traitor, and who has become more important than Idaho’s prosperity or the nation’s security. It’s time to replace Risch, Crapo, Simpson and Fulcher with men of honor who will put Democracy over party politics. Patriots support Democracy, Traitors destroy it.
James Pauls
Meridian
‘Our better angels’
I appreciate your frequent articles about entertaining or hopeful local events. The recent article describing a drowning victim at Lucky Peak being rescued by a visiting Scottish woman was great. It renews my hope in humanity. I realize that not every news story has a happy ending. An article on Sept 16 asks “Will the public be able to watch the Lori Vallow trial?” Obviously this story deals with the dark side of humanity. The reporter stated, “it might be up to the reporters to relay what is happening minute by minute.” My question: What good comes of having these grisly details televised? It would turn a serious trial into a tabloid story or a freak show. I plead with media outlets to use restraint. If there is no compassion for the defendants, can we spare a few drops of grace for the innocent extended family members who are also living through this tragedy? Let’s listen to our better angels.
Sharon Seid
Meridian
Kaylee Peterson
Hard work. Integrity. Hospitality. Leaving things better than they were found.
These are the Idaho values I was raised on. It’s time Idaho’s representatives embodied Idaho values!
The past few years, I’ve been embarrassed by the smugness, negligence, and extremism of some Idaho officials. A few have gotten too big for their britches. Russ Fulcher has spent over $300,000 on his campaign while refusing to debate his opponent. Mike Simpson’s campaign surpasses $1 million. Mike Crapo? Over $6 million!
On the other hand, Kaylee Peterson is traveling to meet hard-working Idahoans. She’s asking about our issues. Her campaign barely exceeds $20,000. The Idaho I know values character over money. Kaylee is working to earn your respect and support. She’s a sixth-generation Idahoan who’s knowledgeable, passionate and committed to working across the aisle for Idahoans.
Officials must be held accountable for shirking responsibilities. Elections shouldn’t be bought. Let’s look past Republican, Democrat, or Independent. Let’s elect Idaho candidates with Idaho values.
Join me in voting Kaylee Peterson, a woman of Idaho values, for Congress.
Lacey Watkins
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Moscow
BSU football
After Boise State’s performance Friday night at UTEP and poor showings against Oregon State and UT Martin, one has to wonder if they are on a path that Nebraska has taken. In their day, the Cornhuskers were a premier team and are now among the also rans. After last year and so far this year the Boise State football program appears to be on a path to join Nebraska. The next 2 weeks with games against San Diego State and Fresno State will give us a good indication of the state of the BSU football program. I sincerely hope that they affect a major improvement in the next and play the kind football they have played in the past.
Jack Keifer
Meridian
Debates
Do not vote for anyone who won’t debate! What are they hiding? What don’t they want you to know? What are they afraid of?
The value of a debate is that you can see the candidates side by side, evaluate their critical thinking, their ability to answer tough questions, and hear where they stand on issues.
They are thumbing their noses at an important tenet of democracy. One thing that makes democracy work is an informed citizenry. How can we be informed if the candidate won’t present their ideas and issues to us?
And more importantly, if another candidate questions or disagrees with their ideas on policy, how will we know why they are taking that stand unless they are questioned? Or many times a moderator will want to ask follow-up questions to clarify the candidate’s answers. Are they afraid they won’t be able to justify their beliefs?
They are being arrogant, thinking that they don’t have to justify their positions and I for one will not vote for anyone who will not justify themselves.
Gail Kirkpatrick
Boise
Toni Ferro
Please vote for Toni Ferro for State Senate! For several years, she has been working very hard to learn about the issues important to Caldwell citizens. Please answer your door or phone to meet and learn about her. Toni grew up in Caldwell, graduated from Caldwell High School and went on to obtain engineering and design degrees. She worked for 12 years at Intel where she proved her management and budgeting abilities. Toni knows business, how to get projects completed and how to work with people with different views and from different backgrounds. She will be great at fixing Idaho’s infrastructure, managing our rapid growth sensibly and achieving a more balanced tax structure — including property tax fairness to allow folks to stay in their homes. Toni is determined to improve Idaho education and ensure that funds will flow to help our students become productive, well-paid adults who can find good jobs in Idaho.
Patricia Robertson
Caldwell