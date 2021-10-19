Nampa City Council
I’ve had the privilege to serve alongside Councilman Haverfield for the past two years. His depth of knowledge and commitment to Nampa make him a true asset as a leader. We can disagree, but we do so with respect and civility, something that is too often missing in our public sphere today. I have learned a great deal from him as a council colleague and I’m proud to call him my friend.
Jean Mutchie
Nampa
Nampa City Council
Both Brittany and I strongly support Randy Haverfield’s reelection to City Council. Randy has a strong track record of leadership at the city level while also running a local business and supporting local nonprofits and causes in a variety of ways. Personally, Randy coached me at an early age, led church groups that I’ve been a part of, and supported the nonprofit that I lead here in Nampa. He and his family have been lifelong friends of mine. I admire Randy’s commitment to his community and the various ways that he serves. I look forward to his continued leadership on the City Council and am excited to see what’s in store for the City of Nampa in the years to come.
Please join us in reelecting Randy Haverfield to the Nampa City Council.
Andrew Kroes
Nampa
Nampa City Council
Nampa is honored to have Randy Haverfield serving as the chairman of the Nampa City Council. I have known Randy for over 15 years, and during that time Randy has always impressed me with the way he conducts his business and personal life. Randy is a man of integrity. I know that Nampa is in safe hands with Randy helping guide our City. Randy cares about Nampa. He lives out the conservative values that make Nampa great. When faced with the Covid 19 crisis, Randy helped lead Nampa, without restricting our Constitutional Rights. The City of Nampa has been a beacon from hope and freedom to other Cities on how to protect our Constitutional Rights. I would encourage you to join me in reelecting Randy Haverfield to the Nampa City Council. Randy knows Nampa, he loves Nampa, and men like Randy are what make Nampa a great place to live, work and play.
State Rep. Brent Crane
Nampa
Boise City Council
In less than three weeks we have an opportunity to elect our Boise City District 3 (Northwest Boise) Council member. I have been a resident of the Collister Neighborhood for nearly 16 years. In an effort to make an informed decision I reached out to all four candidates for District 3. Based on the responses I received via email from two of the candidates, a discussion with the third candidate during a neighborhood meet and greet, and a conversation and email response with the fourth candidate, it is clear the right choice is Lisa Sanchez. As someone who has spent nearly two decades attending city council meetings, I want a representative who is willing to focus on key issues that impact us all directly or indirectly. One key issue for me is housing and housing affordability. As someone who did not vote for Lisa in 2017, she has proven herself by bringing the renter’s voice to the table which had not been present prior. I appreciated her spearheading the rental application ordinance.
Ester Ceja
Boise
Public land
McCall area residents continue to cry for help for more Idahoans to get behind them. The issue? The Idaho Land Board is considering selling off 28,000 acres of endowment lands along Payette Lake. The Board has an obligation to make revenue off of endowment lands, which no doubt are necessary — a part of Idaho’s education budget is funded through revenue. However, the sway of dollar signs cannot be at the expense of violating Idahoans’ access to public recreation.
This decision would create a dangerous precedent as the price of Idaho land continues to skyrocket with the increased interest from out of state buyers. The Idaho way of life is defined by our unprecedented access to thousands of acres of outdoor space and must be protected.
The Idaho Land Board is made up of politicians we vote in. Our voices matter in these decisions. To act, reach out directly to one of your local state legislators, follow state conservation organizations to stay informed, and get outside to enjoy Idaho’s public lands. Keep public lands in public hands.
Mckenzie Campbell
Boise
Nampa City Council
I would like to express my support for Randy Haverfield as he seeks re-election to our Nampa City Council. Randy takes a thoughtful common-sense approach to issues facing the city. He is someone you can trust; he does what he says he will do. As a small business owner, he understands the importance of supporting economic development and bringing jobs to our community and balancing the tax base. He respects individual property rights. Randy believes in and applies the conservative principles of less government and fiscal responsibility. He has been actively involved as a positive servant leader in our city for many years and we are fortunate to have him as a city council member. Please join me in supporting Randy Haverfield for Nampa City Council.
Todd Lakey
Nampa