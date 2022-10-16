'Help Mike Crapo retire'
It’s time for Mike Crapo to retire.
Mike voted against the CHIPS act which helps decrease our dependence on other countries to provide technologies we use in almost everything.
Mike voted against the Inflation reduction Act which provided improved health care for the nation’s elderly including allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
Mike claims that he is supports quality health care for veterans but he voted against the PACT Act that provided the largest increase in history for veteran’s health care.
When asked why he voted against these bills Mike stated the Democrats had added provisions having nothing to do with the bills’ main goals. Whichever party is in control of congress, including Mike Crapo and the Republicans, they add items to otherwise unrelated bills. Did Mike suddenly get a conscience because he is running for reelection?
It is time for a true statesman who will vote in favor of bills that will do the most good for veterans, for the elderly, for Idaho, and for America.
This November let’s help Mike Crapo retire.
Ben Jepson
Nampa
Tom Arkoosh
Tom Arkoosh is the real deal. He deserves your vote for Attorney General.
Tom is an Idaho native, the son of a long-time Idaho family, who built his successful career in Idaho. He is widely experienced in the practice of law and, importantly for Idaho, is a water law expert. Tom is deeply respected by his peers, his clients, and judges. He won’t need on-the-job-training if elected.
Tom is not a political climber, simply building a resume for higher office. As he says, he doesn’t need the job. His concern, as with many Idahoans, is that the AG’s office should continue doing its job of providing sound legal advice and services, not political divisiveness.
Please vote Arkoosh for AG on November 8.
James Runsvold
Caldwell
Labrador and Nichols
"Arkooooshhh! Arkooooshhh! Such is the sound of Raul Labrador mopping the floor with the latest super-democrat that has been propped up to defeat a Republican, this time in the Attorney General's race this November.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
In the Idaho Governor's race once again Governor Little has no formidable opponents.
Some of us ultra-conservatives might agree with some of Ammon Bundy's viewpoints but I am very leary of him.
What the valley media needs to do is ignore Ammon Bundy's actions and he will eventually just fade out of the political scene.
You and I know that Bundy is in the media's head too much and that will not happen.
Even though she is not in my district I heartily endorse District 10 Senate candidate Tammy Nichols over Bob Solomon.
Solomon is a nice guy but this nice guy will be defeated in November.
Tammy Nichols has the grit and determination to lead the way to make sound, wise Conservative decisions in the statehouse.
Nichols is a leader and will continue to be the best for Idaho.
Doug Sweany
Caldwell
'Reproductive rights'
To the women of Idaho: are you outraged and horrified at the loss of your reproductive rights? Blame the GOP-dominated Idaho legislature, aided and abetted by the U.S. Supreme Court. And make no mistake – they are not done interfering with your reproductive rights. They are looking for ways to further restrict your access to various types of contraception. You might ask why the Idaho legislature did this to you, when the majority of Idahoans believe that such private decisions should be made without government interference. The GOP supermajority did it to you because they have grown arrogant in their power, and they don’t think they need to listen to you. If we want them to be more responsive to us, we need to break their supermajority. So, even if you have always voted for GOP candidates all down the line, this November it’s time to send them a wakeup call. Vote instead for the people with DEM after their names. We’ll get their attention and get a more responsive legislature.
Bonnie Shuster
Boise
Crapo's statements
Once again Mike Crapo is using false statements in his tv ads for re-election. He states that Biden's open border policies are causing the rise in fentanyl deaths for our children. Politicians should be smart enough to check their opinions for truth before they spread them around. Here's what Fact check. org says:
"U.S. border officials reported seizing 10,856 pounds of fentanyl being smuggled across the southwest border in fiscal year 2021, a 132% increase from fiscal year 2020. Some Republicans have misleadingly suggested that the amount of drugs seized is a negative development attributable to the immigration policies of President Joe Biden. But the steep rise started in mid-2020 under then-President Donald Trump. Rep. Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, was one of the Republicans citing fentanyl seizures in October as a sign of “Biden’s Border Crisis,” even though more pounds of illegal fentanyl were seized by border officials the previous October when Trump was president. The part of the claim asserting that the border is wide open to illegal aliens is also wrong."
Shawna Chadez
Marsing