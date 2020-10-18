The right thing
To Crapo, Risch, Simpson, Fulcher
You Congressmen allowed one little lie at the beginning of Trump’s term--he had more attendance at his inauguration than Obama--and now his lies are so preposterous, despicable, and dangerous that you have allowed them to become “normal.” Fear The Liar. You had the ability to stop him! You deserve no respect.
You know who I do respect? Colin Kaepernick. He had the strength of character to kneel in front of the whole world for his cause and took on the wrath of much of our country. He lost his job and a lot of money, BUT he kept his soul and his beliefs and showed the world what real courage and dedication to his people looks like.
Your lack of defense for our democracy and pandering to Trump shows lack of fortitude and integrity. Yes, he’s a fear-monger and if you stood up against his insanities, he would tweet you badly…probably causing you to lose your positions--obviously more important to you than having the courage to stop Trump from decimating our republic.
I do not like being unkind, but the pundits say we should do something about Trump. Well, what can I do? Writing letters and calling you gets a banal reply and no change. So I’m frustrated that the men with the power and money are allowing our country to be ruined and laughed at.
Could you abstain from running for office again? Could you move on to the ranch or wherever and let someone else have a chance to bring back the democracy we love and cherish?
This is not about partisanship; this is about doing the right thing.
Lois Morgan, Boise
Vote Toni
I am proud to endorse and ask District 10 voters to elect Toni Ferro to the Idaho State Senate in the upcoming election.
I have known Toni for many years. We grew up in the same neighborhood, went to school together, and even attended the same University. Toni has always been level-headed, trustworthy, responsible, and willing to listen and work with anyone. She maintains the same values today that she has all the years I have known her.
Toni is a great leader who is easy to work with. She is thoughtful, competent, fair, and will listen and work with, and for, all Idahoans. Toni believes that the best legislation is created when all concerned parties have a seat at the table, and an agreement is arrived at through good-faith efforts at understanding each other and doing what is best for everyone. With her background in Engineering and Technology, Toni brings new and a wider variety of perspectives to the table. She is a problem solver, focused on results and data. She will represent Idaho with responsibility, efficiency, integrity, and good honest values.
I hope you take the time to review Toni’s priorities for Idaho and cast your vote for her during this election.
Brandi Mayes, Kuna
Reelect Lachiondo
I’m supporting Diana Lachiondo for a second term as Ada County Commissioner, Seat 1. Time and time again, Diana has demonstrated a commitment to community service and an abiding love for this place. I have faith in her ability to continue serving all residents of Ada County, no matter their party affiliation.
Though just finishing her second year in office, Diana has worked in a leadership role with area cities and the highway district to better manage growth in Ada County. She’s also worked cooperatively, in a bi-partisan fashion, with other elected county officials, including the clerk, sheriff, prosecuting attorney and treasurer. And she has worked to develop public-private partnerships that will help to end family homelessness.
Because she shows a deep understanding of the issues, including budget impacts, that face our county and is working to make it an even better place to live, she deserves re-election as an Ada County Commissioner. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Diana Lachiondo.
Sue Reents, Boise
Transparency
Saturday’s Dev issue on “denser” was an eye opener. Ms. McLean use of “personal matters exemption” does not make me feel warm and fuzzy in light of her commitment to “transparency”! If that was her chief goal, all the applicants could have opted to allow her to disclose their collective IDs, or at least disclosed first name and initial of the last names with the Bios! Is the good Madame McLean middle name to be “Stonewall” after the late and great Colonel Jackson of our revolutionary war? Another little nagging thing; Some of the Mayor’s “choices” appear to be liberal bent and some to the point of outright socialist! Having enjoyed the 1974 charm of Portland, I was dismayed to find the creeping decay that was prevalent in my 1990 return stay! Does Boise need to suffer the “Portland Virus” too?
Robert Taylor, Boise
Niland for trustee
I am proud to endorse Mary Carol Niland to continue serving as a Trustee of the Board for the College of Western Idaho (CWI) based on her outstanding leadership skills, vision, experience and impeccable work ethic to create real opportunities to better the lives of all Idaho citizens. As a visionary leader, she founded Witco Inc. in 1974 and paved the path for all Idahoans to realize their potential and achieve their dreams. Her leadership generated real outcomes such as employment for hundreds of people with disabilities. As President and CEO of Witco Inc. for over 40 years, she continued to promote her vision and served as the Chairman for the Board of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce and initiated the petition drive which brought the community college to the citizens of Idaho for a vote. She was one of four co-chairs of the community college YES campaign. Mary’s degree in political science and experience in public policy make her the perfect candidate to create strong position statements and obtain legislative financial support. She is well known and greatly respected throughout the Treasure Valley. Her financial expertise, commitment to higher education for all citizens, and visionary leadership will take CWI to the next level and provide even more opportunities for citizens to achieve their life goals. As citizens of the great state of Idaho, we cannot afford to lose proven leaders like Mary Carol Niland who make the difference in so many lives by paving the way, and creating opportunities, for true success.
Glenn Roach, Caldwell
Liar
Watched the questioning of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by proven liar Senator Richard Blumenthal, Dim, CT who had the audacity to speak about honesty, integrity and truth.
Blumenthal deliberately lied on numerous occassions about being in Viet Nam as a member of the armed forces and repeatedly gave misleading and false information that he was. He was not.
Blumenthal is the last person who should be held up as a beacon of honesty and integrity, but oops I forgot, he’s a democrat.
Dean Jedry, Eagle
Perspective
When my 8 children, and my 17 grandchildren reach the age of reason. I take them around and show them the various forms of government. The Legislative branch, the Judicial branch and the Executive branch.
I first take them to the Legislative branch, and tell them that in our Republic this is where the laws of the State of Idaho are created. It is the State laws we live under, and it controls our society. Then I show them the courts where, when people have issues with the law, they are heard there. The last stop is the police department where I tell them this is the part of the government that enforces the law.
With all my children and grandchildren, when this is explained to them, I have never had a problem with any of them breaking the law.
Over the years they have come to me to further explain some laws that don’t make sense. Then there is a discussion on how if you disagree with a law, you can vote out the people and replace them.
This gives perspective on how our State and National government works.
Dave Silva, Boise
Please vote
“Wayne Hoffman, Anarchist”
On October 6th, a guest commentary was submitted by Wayne Hoffman. the angel faced local visage of the freedom foundation. In this most recent submittal, Mr. Hoffman (or his national ghost writer) pines over Idaho Governor Little’s failure to support a Moscow pastor’s constitutional right to subject his flock (and others) to the Covid Virus. Mr. Hoffman’s anguish over this grievous loss of freedom would be better directed at the failures in state and federal leadership that have resulted in over 215,000 deaths to date. When viewed through a wider lens that includes Mr. Hoffman’s support of Ammon Bundy, the unruly armed cowboy invasion of the Idaho Statehouse, support for staged street protests, and the recent arrests of quasi-militiamen espousing a similar philosophical wobble in the Michigan plot to kidnap governor Whitmer, a reasonable person must conclude that Mr. Hoffman is an anarchist hiding in plain view behind the trappings of the word freedom and a happy boy photo adjacent to his commentary. Freedom involves consideration for the well being of our fellow citizens and nation, not just marching to the freedom foundations preschool drumbeats of fear.
Oh, I almost forgot — please vote,
Mark Peterson, Eagle
Growth
I got my IPT voter guide in the paper today and was uninspired to see neither of the folks running for County Commissioner state that growth should pay for itself. Additionally, there was no mention of adopting impact fees in any of their blather about their qualifications for office. Meanwhile we get platitudes about them lowering the levy rate when we know the levy rates work hand in had with the ever increasing assessed values of our properties. I would like to hear our County Commissioners, Mayors and City Council people take a more immediate roll in getting impact fees instituted. To that end I would like to see the good people in the Idaho Legislature make Impact Fees easier to adopt.
Paul Alldredge, Caldwell
Vote Lachiondo
Leadership Without Partisanship
I am tired of the hyper-partisanship that divides us, and even more tired of politicians who try to drive the wedge deeper. We need elected officials who work for ALL of us – people like Diana Lachiondo. She is smart, pragmatic, and works tirelessly on our behalf. She is a careful steward of our tax dollars and is trusted and respected by everyone who knows her and works with her, regardless of their party affiliation. She gives us straight information about what she is doing, and why she is doing it. She is doing a great job for the residents of Ada County. Please join me in voting to re-elect Diana Lachiondo as Ada County Commissioner!
Bonnie Shuster, Boise
Patriotic
hypocritical patriotism
for all of you pickup waving Americans, and for all of you who display your flag in your yards and property, you are a pack of unpatriotic Americans.
we have a set of old guidelines that tell us how to properly display our flag. the flag is to be displayed from sunup till sundown. do you take your flag out of your truck at night? i doubt it! do you light your flag at night? i doubt it!
so if you don’t abide by the proper guidelines of proper display of our flag, than you are hypocritical and must rethink just how patriotic you are.
Richard Randolph, Boise
Vote Niland
The College of Western Idaho remains of the fastest going Community Colleges in the United States. It is easy to forget that without the hard work of a few visionaries and the support of the electorate Ada, Canyon and surrounding areas would not have access to the quality, affordable education provided by CWI. Mary Carol Niland was one of those visionaries who recognized the positive impact CWI would have on our community. She worked tirelessly to make it happen and in her role as a Trustee has continued to guide the growth of the college. Her historical knowledge of the college and her commitment to ensuring access has been crucial to its development. I urge you to support Mary Carol Niland’s good work by voting for her this November.
Maureen Stokes, Nampa
Lies
I’ve been a middle of the road voter my entire life, but after the last 45 months I will never vote for a republican again. The true republican party has been hi- jacked by a cabal of liars, thieves, gangsters and traitors. As far as I am concerned every republican legislator in Washington D. C. is all four of those things. We received a letter from the republican party asking for donations, and the first paragraph of that letter contained two outright lies. The G.O.P. in Washington have plenty of time to cram an unqualified judge for the Supreme Court down our throats, but no time to work on a relief package for those Americans who are suffering because of the stupidity of the republicans in dealing with the carona virus. Jim Risch, why won’t you debate Ms. Jordan? Is it because of your horrible record and litany of lies you spew out every time you open your mouth. I saw your commercial on T.V. How authentic you looked like Elmer Fudd going after that wascally wabbit. Fulcher, same question why won’t you debate.
I have not heard one republican ever say what they will do if elected or re- elected. They all say I’m for lower taxes[ yeah for the super rich] they all say I’m for the military, but none have served. All they do is lie about the person whom they refuse to debate. They lie about healthcare, they lie about helping the education systems, the lie about tax relief. At least republicans are consistent about one thing none of them know how to tell the truth. It’s sad to see our Constitution used as a floor mat, and the Bill of Rights used as bathroom tissue by trump and his republican traitors and thieves.
Paul Schooley, Boise
Domestic violence
Combatting Domestic Violence Requires a Community Effort
It’s gratifying to see so many agencies and organizations unite to bring attention to the problems and challenges of domestic violence.
As our we mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it’s important to reflect on the impact violence at home has on our communities.
Speaking from a law enforcement perspective, officers are confronted by the realities of domestic violence all too often. We’re the first to arrive on scene, the first to support victims impacted by violence, and the first to untangle facts. Each experience steels our commitment to bring an end to domestic violence.
As much as this month is dedicated to victims, it should also about recognizing the incredible work being done to support victims.
Groups like the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, FACES of Hope, Marsy’s Law for Idaho and the Nampa Family Justice Center play a critical role in providing care, counseling, support, and working to give victims more rights in our justice system. For anyone wondering what role they can play, consider volunteering or supporting in other ways those working on behalf of victims.
Joe Andreoli, Boise
Voting
Vote With Your Dollars, Not Just Your Ballot
This time of year, we hear a lot about voting. It’s Important, especially in such a troublesome year. We should all get out and do our patriotic duty to elect someone who represents us, and hopefully who makes the country better, more respected, and more united.
But that isn’t the only vote that matters. The voting you do everyday by deciding how to spend your dollars can be just as meaningful. If your local store or restaurant isn’t enforcing social distancing and mask ordinances put in place for your safety, why would you support them with your business? The flu killed 31,000 people last year, while COVID has already killed well over 200,000 before the year is over. I appreciate how hard it is to continue to deal with people who don’t or can’t understand how serious this is, as I have to do it myself. Those people simply do not have the right to be a public health risk, and as a business owner you do have the right to refuse service to them. And you should.
Join me. If a business doesn’t support the health and well-being of its customers, stop supporting them with your dollars. You have way more options than they do.
Jason Uhlmann, Driggs
ACA
American healthcare is on the ballot on November 3rd. Overturning the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is the official Republican Party policy. On 11/10, the Trump administration will argue before the Supreme Ct that the ACA is unconstitutional.
If the ACA is overturned, protections for preexisting conditions will end. Insurance companies will charge more if you are pregnant, have cancer, or heart disease. Having Covid 19 will be a preexisting condition, by the way. Insurance companies will be able to charge women more than men.
Life time caps will return. If your lifetime medical expenses hit $1 million, you will have to choose between bankruptcy —so you qualify for Medicaid, or pay for the expenses yourself. Preventive care, such as cancer screenings, mamagrams, birth control will no longer be free. Young adults won’t be able to stay on their parents insurance till they are 26. Medicaid expansion will end. In Idaho, that will cost Idahoans more in state taxes because the State Indigent Fund will again need to cover uncompensated care.
These changes will apply to ALL insurance, even employer provided insurance.
What can we do ? Vote for Biden Harris. Vote for Paulette Jordon; let Risch retire. Vote for Rudy Soto, not Rep Fulcher. Vote for Aaron Swisher.
Vote like your life depends on it, because it may.
Chris Stroh, Boise
Diana for Ada
“We are at a crossroads in Ada County”
In the race for Ada County Commissioner, I will be voting for Diana Lachiondo. We cannot begin to solve big problems (like affordability, growth, homelessness, public health) without a functioning county government and Diana has worked hard in the last year and a half to ensure the county leads in developing regional solutions to complex problems.
And as a social worker, I value how much she considers the health and well-being of all Ada County residents when she approaches these issues. In 2018, she supported Medicaid Expansion because she understands that often the fiscally responsible choice is also the compassionate choice. In my work at a medical clinic, I’ve witnessed first hand the difference having health insurance has made in the health and well-being of patients.
Diana is dedicated to collaborating with all community stakeholders: if you have a question or concern, she takes time to talk to you personally. When Diana says she “works like a mother”, that’s the truth. If you care about fiscal responsibility, functional government and finding solutions to the biggest problems facing our county, please join me in a vote for Diana.
Katie Best, Boise
Leadership
“Ada County needs Diana Lachiondo for Ada County Commissioner”
When she said she’d work like a mother, she wasn’t kidding. For two years, I have watched with awe and thanks as Commissioner Diana Lachiondo has done what she said she’d do: address our deferred maintenance backlog, strive to make growth pay for itself, and be a voice for EVERYONE in Ada County.
She makes hard decisions and stands by them, evidenced by her vote for mandatory masks despite anti-mask protestors at her home. She wasn’t deterred or intimidated. Instead, she listened to medical professionals and let science—not politics—guide her decision-making to give us the best chance to stay healthy, stop the spread of COVID-19, and keep our schools and economy open.
As a working mother myself, I have deep respect for Diana’s public service. Time with your children is precious. So many evenings and weekends when I am home with my family, she is out in the community working for all of us. She does it because she knows how much is at stake for every family in this county.
Diana is a leader we need during times like these. Please vote Diana Lachiondo for Ada County Commissioner. Ada County needs her continued leadership.
Marie Callaway Kellner, Boise
Vote Twilegar
I’m a proud Republican and rarely vote outside my party. I support the Constitution, limited government, and fiscal responsibility. This disqualifies most Democrats in my mind, however, I see Twilegar as the best option for Ada County Prosecutor. He is a Vietnam veteran and was elected Boise City Councilman, State Representative, State Senator, Senate Minority Leader, and Prosecutor. He’s an old-school Democrat that can work with Republicans.
Twilegar has the judgment and fiscal responsibility to lead as Prosecutor. Unfortunately, we lost millions in taxes with the incumbent Jan Bennetts. This is particularly due to the settlement of $2.2 million paid to Fortistar. The failed Dynamis deal violated a contract between Ada County and Fortistar concerning their ability to supply engines with landfill gases for their 20 year contract. With legal fees this cost over $2.6 million and may’ve been unconstitutional. Some argue this lawsuit would’ve been won if they didn’t settle. Some argue otherwise. I don’t know the answer, but I do know that our citizens paid for the price.
In 2019 Bennetts jailed truck drivers for transporting industrial hemp and continued prosecuting despite enormous public backlash. Petitions were signed by 13,000 unhappy Ada County citizens to drop the charges. Bipartisan legislators stood in public opposition to the foolish prosecution.
Twilegar will call out and end the wasteful spending. He’s vocal in his opposition to the Dynamis deal and will deliver the transparency we need on it. Twilegar has also been critical of Bennetts’ hemp prosecution calling it a ‘waste of taxes, time, and judicial resources’.
I am a conservative constitutionalist and it’s clear we need new leadership. I support individual liberty, low taxes, and clear-minded judgment. The only candidate for Prosecutor that fits that criteria is Ron Twilegar.
Jeffrey Braga, Meridian
Priorities
The Idaho Press has reported that the USDA Forest Service has 22 projects in Idaho thanks to the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act. U.S. Representative Mike Simpson co-sponsored this Act in the House of Representatives.
These 22 projects are scattered across the great State of Idaho: the Salmon-Challis, Sawtooth, Payette, Caribou-Targhee, Boise, Idaho Panhandle, and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (NF). A major project is the Salmon River Road in the Salmon-Challis NF, which is estimated to cost $5.5 million.
Although Simpson co-sponsored the Act, Idaho’s U.S. Senators-Risch and Crapo-voted to oppose the legislation that President Donald Trump eventually signed it into law on August 4, 2020.
Keep this in mind when Senator Risch attempts to convince us that the everyday Idahoans who work and recreate in the Nation’s national forests are his priority!
Deborah Hennessy, Boise
Vote Brock
I have known Shelly Brock for over 30 years and I feel she will be an excellent person to represent my district. She is very passionate for the well beings of our state in the present and for the future. She is honest in every way. She does not back down to issues she truly believes about. Shelly finds out the facts and goes forward. Shelly is easy to talk to and listens instead of speaking while expressing concerns.
She is a well rounded family person, living the life in Idaho on a small acreage, raising animals and a garden.
I feel very comfortable in endorsing Shelly Brock for Idaho House Seat District 148. My voice will be heard through Shelly. We need more people like Shelly in our government, people who care about out State and country as a whole.
I am neither a Democrat or Republican, I classify myself as more of an Independent and choose the people I feel will represent our state and country the best.
Maxine Schvaneveldt, Eagle