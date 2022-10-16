‘If only’
A sporting event can bring a community together focused on a common goal.
Boise State’s surprising 35-13 victory over San Diego State at Albertson’s Stadium before 35,000 fans, clothed in the colors of their beloved team, was a testimony of what might happen when we choose to come together.
Exuberant fans, dressed in blue and orange, cheering for the home team, caused numerous penalties for the visiting Aztecs due to the deafening roar of the crowd. The adrenalin enhancing cheers for the Bronco defense contributed immeasurably for the convincing victory.
Reflecting on the enthusiasm of the Bronco fans I noted that other colors, invisible “blues” and “reds,” were also gathered in mutual support.
If only that shared enthusiasm at this sporting event be apparent in addressing a nation torn apart in political conflict.
If only a cheering for civility could be realized in our political discourse.
If only, for the sake of future generations, that we might cheer for the common goals of hope and fairness in a nation so divided.
If only.....
Bob Fontaine
Eagle
District 16 race
Dear Voter,
These are times of increased inflation and taxes for the people of Idaho. I would like to see overall tax reform. This includes income, sales, and property taxes. We have a surplus of money which indicates a need for reduced taxes. In addition, we can remove wasteful spending to decrease taxes.
2. The rights of the people are constitutionally protected. We have the right to free speech. People have the right to health information. Most importantly, people have the right to decide what is best for themselves and their family. We have a beautiful, free state of Idaho. Let’s keep it that way.
I believe legislators should be working for the people. They should have a servant’s heart. That will be my emphasis as a legislator. The people in District 16 are a team, working for the betterment of Idaho.
I will strive to be transparent and open to communication. My phone number is on all my media.
I appreciate your vote, because your vote matters.
Please vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Jackie Davidson
Boise
Shelley Brock
Shelley Brock is the best choice for State Representative B in District 14 (Eagle and Gem County). She has a proven record of standing up for the property rights of ordinary citizens when corporate interests threaten the quality of life that we enjoy in Idaho. Shelley led the effort to convince the City of Eagle to adopt an oil and gas ordinance that prevents operators from drilling close to homes and schools. She helped persuade the City of Boise to abandon its plan to discharge waste water containing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also known as “forever chemicals” into the Farmer’s Union Canal which flows through Eagle. She also worked hard to try to stop the City of Eagle from allowing foreign-owned Suez/Veolia to take control of Eagle Water Company. Shelley has not accepted campaign money from corporate donors, including developers. I will vote for Shelley Brock because I want a representative who will protect our private property rights, water resources, and public lands.
Elizabeth Roberts
Eagle
‘Fear and loathing’
Senator Mike Crapo’s latest ads are all about fear and loathing. He wants you to be very afraid of asylum seekers legally crossing our southern border. He wants you to be very afraid that fentanyl will harm your drug using family members that he wrote off decades ago, despite having an addiction problem of his own. He wants you to blame every worldwide inflation and supply chain problem on Joe Biden.
Republicans, in federal, state, and local elections have foregone optimism for a brighter tomorrow for a constant and consistent message of fear and loathing. They repeatedly express support for overthrowing Democracy itself to achieve the goal of “owning the liberals.” They refuse to concede to the truth that their Dictator loving, Fascist leaning, Career Criminal, former President was voted out of office by a majority of Americans. They firmly stand for removing fundamental rights from citizens. This is not your father’s Republican Party. It is the party that has nothing to offer but fear and loathing.
Loren Petty
Boise
Arkoosh
Vote for Arkoosh. This support comes from a lifelong conservative who always votes Republican — until now. Mr Arkoosh is a middle of the political road person who is interested in actually doing the job of Attorney General. He is clearly the only candidate who comes even close to that standard. You are all urged to take a moment to seriously consider what kind of person you want for Attorney General. If you do it, Mr. Arkoosh will be your choice.
Royce Larson
Emmett
Toni Ferro
I’m in support of Toni Ferro for the Idaho State Senate.
Can we all agree that access to education greatly increases people’s circumstances? As an advocate for student workers Toni saw first hand how access to education changes people’s chances. Toni has the Education, Energy & Enthusiasm to Encourage & Elevate this issue.
Skyrocketing property taxes is everyone’s concern. Toni will be at the table to Negotiate & Navigate, focusing on the real Needs of the people. Growth is inevitable. The decisions our elected representatives make today will affect generations to come. Forecasting into the future, budgeting appropriately, funding allotments for road and transportation are issues Toni Ferro is sincerely passionate about.
Growing up in a farm worker family, I admired the camaraderie among workers and families. Our nation seems to have a broken relationship with its workers and families. Toni Ferro will put people over politics. She sees how important it is for working people to have a seat at the table while negotiating policy.
San Juanita Archuleta
Caldwell
Politics
Response to Tom Haddock, Star 9/20 opinion. Tom, at this point in time, how can you comment on Republicans or Donald Trump’s failures. I am not a Trump, Republican or Demoncrat fan. However, If I am to look at our Country under Mr. Biden’s vs. Mr. Trump’s reign, your comments just don’t add up. Do your homework; look up numbers on inflation, interest rates, taxes, gas prices and threats to world peace during the years both these presidents held office. Your comments reflect your emotion behind your dislike for the Trump era, not your logic or reasoning on what is needed to lead our Country. Bullies, really. This is politics for heavens sake. On both sides it boils down to power, money and votes, not what is best for the American people.
Cheryl McIntosh
Meridian
‘Name calling and hypocrisy’
Mr. Crapo, are you feeling desperate and threatened by your Democratic, Independent and/or Libertarian opponents? You are saturating the airwaves with your right-wing misinformation, lies and name smearing, instead of offering solutions to any problems you might imagine there are. You smear President Joe Biden for being anti-veteran, but voted NO on legislation that would have enhanced veterans benefits for those exposed to toxic chemicals. Also blaming inflation and rising gas prices on one person (President Joe Biden) is near-sighted. The news today that OPEC is decreasing oil production proves that oil prices have drastically decreased, not raised. Get your facts straight and give us some solutions and actions, not name calling and hypocrisy.
Reba McMillan
Nampa