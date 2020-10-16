Vote Brock
I am a retired middle-school science teacher who participated years ago, along with other experienced, often award-winning teachers, to create previous versions of the Idaho Science Standards. I know from personal experience that the teachers involved in this process are very knowledgeable and aware of the importance of specific skills and understanding that students need in order to succeed.
I was appalled by the 2020 Idaho Legislature’s House Education Committee members, including Gayann DeMordaunt, who voted to repeal all math, science and English standards despite the fact the majority of public testimony from all major education stakeholder groups during hearings favored retaining the standards in their current form. In-person testimony on the science standards at previous hearings conducted all over the state, was almost unanimous to retain them. Yet, the committee chose to ignore the guidance of every single education stakeholder group.
It’s time to elect new representatives in our legislature who will listen to the stakeholders and act accordingly for all of Idaho’s students. Please vote for Shelley Brock for House Seat B.
Kathy Dawes, Moscow
Dictatorship
To those fearing socialism, Joe Biden isn’t a socialist. Better fear dictatorship with Trump. Biden won’t take away guns. We desperately need control of assault-style weapons to stop the senseless mass shootings.
Biden has experience running the government after eight years as Vice-President; doing it with commonsense and willingness to work with Governors and listen to common citizens. He won’t close churches, contrary to some pastor’s accusations. It is shameful they don’t appreciate and cooperate with CDC guidelines. Biden is a Catholic; they are typically pro-life. Biden’s healthy sharp mentally, perfectly fit to govern.
We’ve had no leadership the past four years; only a guy who alternates between a cry baby, “mommy they’re picking on me”, and a belligerent bully.
His lying, vitriolic look of hatred, and his unwillingness to abide by rules of the presidential debate proves his unfitness for office.
The reason Trump constantly claims the election will be fraudulent is because he’s planning to commit fraud. The FBI needs to keep a close watch that Trump doesn’t bribe or threaten those responsible for electoral votes; that they cast electoral votes to reflect the popular vote in their state. Trump has proven his willingness to obstruct justice, and Pence is no better.
Trump thinks he is above the law because Republican Representatives and Senators showed him they wouldn’t put a stop to it through impeachment. All of Idaho’s Legislators (local and federal) need to be voted out.
In my lifetime, I’ve never seen this level of corruption. Trump is responsible now for everything happening; it’s his administration. Trump is a liar, fraud and conman. Even Mary Trump says he’s a danger to our democracy. He’ll never be presidential. Like the old saying, “You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear”!
Judy Smith, Caldwell
Money
Simple math!
Fifty years ago, congressional Democrats represented working Americans/unions to assure wages kept-up with inflation. Republicans were viewed as business providers, together they contributed into the Federal budget!
Over the past 40 years congressional democrats have shifted to social programs that take revenue out of the Federal budget!!
Nancy Pelosi’s COVID-19 stimulus bills consistently included money for items not related directly to helping those affected by the COVID-19!, and Pelosi’s bills are easily abused and included:
- Remodeling the Kennedy Library!
- Loop-holes that benefit Chinese owned businesses!
- Money for those incarcerated!
- Theft-millions of dollars are stolen from PPP Loans!
- A Business owner received over $300,000 in stimulus and purchased a $130,000 sports car!!
- Bailing out bankrupt sanctuary cities that have been devastated by recent rioting!!!
- Individuals living in the US illegally that file taxes using the ITIN process.
- Those individuals pay Federal withholding taxes, but at tax time claim dependents not living in the United States, resulting in millions of dollars going south!
Interesting points
- Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, San Diego- Historic California law establishes a path to reparations for Black people, descendants of slaves. A recent report estimated cost for Reparations could be $17 to $51 trillion dollars.
- Democrats COVID-19 Bill Eliminates $600M for Police!
- Bloomberg pays fines for 32,000 Florida felons so they can vote!
- Three month study shows 91% of riots are linked to BLM!
- Prosecutors dismiss BLM leaders of crimes!!
- Thousands of California residents are moving to Idaho to get away from higher taxes, regulations and sanctuary cities.
- Biden picks running-mate Kamala Harris from California!
- Congressman Jim Jordan states antifa is a terrorist organization!
- Goggle (antifa.com) for Biden and Harris political message!!!
Money out and never in!!!
Martin Duarte, Meridian
Hysteria
It is unfortunate to see something as inaccurate and patently political from a physician as Dr. David Pate’s column today. First: Neither President Trump nor anyone else called COVID a hoax. Trump, on February 28, called Democrats’ attacks on his response to COVID “their new hoax,” (after Russia and impeachment hoaxes). Even Snopes verifies that.
Second, Trump has not “rejected science”; he has largely followed Drs Fauci and Birx’ advice. But unlike their tunnel vision, he has also worried from the start about the terrible toll that lockdowns take on people’s physical and mental health and ability to make a living and feed their families, and on children’s education, vaccinations, mental health and prospects for a future. When this is over, the death toll from untreated cancer and heart disease, suicide and domestic violence will exceed the total COVID death toll. Pate maligns Dr. Scott Atlas, but that, not any phony cures, has been Atlas’ primary message. Just today, the Spectator reports Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s Special Envoy on COVID19 said WHO does “not advocate lockdowns” except to buy time because lockdowns’ consequence is “making poor people an awful lot poorer.”
Third, aside from Redfield’s one bizarre comment, no one sees masks as any more than a marginally useful adjunct to primary control measures, and in many settings — e.g. outside, away from other people — they only serve to virtue signal. Fauci’s and Jerome Adams’ confusing early statements and reversals badly muddled the message, and watching the “experts” and most politicians constantly touching and adjusting their masks, after berating us for weeks “Don’t touch your face” does not help their credibility.
The pandemic will end when most of us have been vaccinated or infected. 99+% will survive. The hysteria needs to end now.
Stephen Leonard, Boise
Questions
Questions We’re Not Supposed To Ask:
1. Since abortion disproportionately plagues minority babies, does Planned Parenthood really believe that black lives matter? If George Floyd had been killed in the womb by an abortionist, would we even know his name?
2. If small businesses, churches and schools were all about protests or Molotov cocktails, could they have opened sooner?
3. Why does leftism thrive among hive-minded, monopolistic, and self-congratulating college professors, but implode when fact-checked, investigated, and debated? Can this really be called education?
4. What’s the difference between disparaged book-burners of the past, and the censorship committed today by Big Tech like Google, Amazon and Twitter when canceling ideas they don’t like?
5. What do Venezuela and San Francisco show us about radical leftism, and its toxicity to your freedom and future?
6. When are we as a culture going to have some real, honest, courageous conversations about the many serious doubts we have about atheism, and its particularly venomous affects throughout history and today?
7. When will we wake up to the rising tide of anti-Semitic and anti-Christian violence going on around the world? Do these victims not matter? When will we break the silence and make this our cause?
8. What if that which is fatal isn’t always immediate? What good is it to chase every selfish pleasure, but lose your own soul? When is the cost too high?
9. Why does Hollywood push lgbtq life as only positive all the time? Is this real or fake? When will we be brave enough to listen to authentic, uncensored stories as they really are, including of those individuals who have walked away from their former lgbtq identity, and stepped into something new and freeing? Why should their stories be silenced? Check them out for yourself at freedomtomarch.com
Derek Bartlow, Nampa
Learn more
In reference to Russ Blair’s opinion piece “Facts”, he notes that none of Shelley Brock’s campaign signs indicate that she is a Democrat. Obviously, he votes for his party, not the person. As a registered Republican, I vote for the person, not the party--often crossing party lines. Shelley Brock is for protecting property values and rights from irresponsible oil and natural gas drilling and much more. I would encourage all voters in Dist. 14 to go to Ms. Brock’s website to learn more about her positions before you vote.
Cay Marquart, Boise
Vote Trump
2020 is such an important election. It is a choice between democracy(Republicans) or socialism (democrats). The destruction of the family unit or control of the community by wealthy socialist. The deep state politician will rule. Freedom of speech, church, gun rights and other freedoms will be suppressed by socialism. Note what has happened to Freedom of the Press (mostly one sided), free speech (suppression on college campuses) and cancel culture. Police presence will be reduced. The middle and lower class will be left to try to protect themselves.
This is more a class warfare than a race issue. We see the wealthy movie stars, sports figures, tech giants, billionaires, and deep state politicians trying to take over by using antifa riots, BLM riots, calling for defunding the police, releasing prisoners in cities like Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, and NYC. This leaves the cities with burned out business, no jobs and no protections.The wealthy can afford their own protection. Look how quickly Venezuela went from a democracy to socialism and destruction.
The green new deal would bankrupt the country. Wind, solar, and battery power can only provide 60% of needed energy at best. We would be facing blackouts and lack of transportation frequently. Wind propellors, solar panels and batteries do not break down. They would need to be buried in the ground at least every 20-30 years as they wear out.The environment would be destroyed.
The Biden/Harris campaign is being run almost entirely by the left wing news media. Biden will not be running the country as he is mentally & physically incapable. It is an embarrassment that the left wouldn’t admit this fact. You will be electing a far left socialist K. Harris under the control of the wealthy.
VOTE TRUMP and SAVE the USA
Carol Bolz, Caldwell
Stop suffering
COVID 19 has touched everyone’s lives, but I would like to call attention to the impact of this pandemic on places that are less fortunate than Idaho. Places where, without major global action, health and economic crises have the potential to kill millions. UNICEF estimates around 10,000 children a month will starve to death due to COVID 19, as many developing nations lack the medical and financial resources with which to confront the pandemic.
Luckily, there is something we here in Idaho can do to help. A bill was recently passed in the House of Representatives which, if passed in the Senate, would direct the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide developing nations with billions in resources in order to buy the food, medicine, and more that they desperately need. Bill S. 4139 — the Support for Global Financial Institution Pandemic Response Act — makes use of resources that already exist in the international system, and won’t cost US taxpayers a cent, nor add a penny to the national debt.
In addition to costing nothing and saving lives, this bill will act as a stimulus for the US economy, as it would enable countries to buy American goods — goods such as Idaho potatoes and raw materials. Idaho’s two senators are uniquely suited to help pass this bill, with Senator Risch being the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee and Senator Crapo being the chair of the Banking Committee. I urge all Idahoans, and especially Senators Risch and Crapo, to support the passing of this bill so people in developing countries stop suffering needlessly.
Katie Kelshaw, Pocatello
Simple math
US exports dropped by 64% last quarter, the largest collapse I have ever seen. Exports support 22,000 good-paying jobs in Idaho, meaning that without action, the global economic crisis occurring right now will destroy thousands of jobs in our state. To prevent this, I’m urging Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo to cosponsor the Support for Global Financial Institution Pandemic Response Act.
The math is simple: Other nations can’t keep buying our goods like they want to unless they have the money to do so. In global economic meltdowns, the International Monetary Fund often issues a special type of reserve currency to nations around the world to keep them stable, thus giving our trade partners access to the resources necessary to continue buying Idahoan goods. This bill will allow them to do so again, all without adding a single penny to the national debt!
Already, the trouble brewed up by coronavirus has cost Idaho billions. Any business person would look at a proposal for a global stimulus at no cost to them and realize that it’s too good of an offer to pass up. I hope that our Senators are wise enough to realize this too.
Lexi Williams, Chubbuck