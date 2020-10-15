Vote no
HJR4 is a State Constitutional Amendment that will appear on our November 3 ballot. It will fix the number of legislative districts in Idaho permanently at 35. This amendment was approved nearly unanimously by our legislature in March 2020. Where were the legislators who represent Idaho’s rural counties? There has been very little media reporting and very little public discussion on this amendment since March. The Idaho Constitution originally provided representation from each of Idaho’s 44 counties, mirroring the structure of the United States Constitution. It was described as a democratic republic designed to protect the minority rights of less populated rural states and counties. It was unique and effective. If it is to be amended, it should be done with the bright lights on and a thorough public debate. From my view it has been advanced very deliberately very quietly. If this passes, four or five of our 44 counties could control the Idaho legislature. This is bad for sparsely populated counties and rural areas. I have been told by a legislator this is a small step in the right direction. More likely it is a large step in the wrong direction. We must DEFEAT THIS AMENDMENT NOW and begin in January to work with the legislature to do it the right way. If it passes now we will not get the legislature to listen to our concerns. It is too late to call our legislators. It is too late to hold public meetings. Pass this information to everyone you know. On the street, on the phone, on any and all forms of social media. JUST VOTE NO.
Jon Cantamessa, Wallace
Vote Biden
I can’t believe that it’s October and there are still people not following CDC guidelines for COVID-19. We need leaders that lead by example, and don’t hold super spreader event on the White House lawn. You would think that since Trump, and an ever growing number of his close associates, came down with the virus, his followers would wake up. I knew that we were in trouble when Trump got therapies that are not available to us little people (on the tax payer dollar, I may add), and seemed to have a mild case. Not everyone has these therapies available, and not every case is minor. Over 200,000 families are mourning the loss of a loved one, and we are not out of the woods yet. In the meantime, Trump is back to holding mask-less, non-socially distanced events, as if COVID is no longer a threat. We need a leader who will lead by example. It’s time for a new administration. BIDEN/HARRIS 2020!
Michael Voloshen, Boise
Waste of time
SHAME ON YOU!
The Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls should be ashamed of themselves! Just because it is President Trump who truly cares for everyone, regardless of color, creed, race, financial status, or political persuasion, who just wants to let individuals know that he has brought the federal government and local communities together to help those in need, the Food Basket has to go and make this humanitarian effort political. The only individuals, organizations, and political operatives who look at this great government program and think it is a political opportunity to raise votes are spiteful, hate-filled, progressive never-Trumpers. The letter that President Trump put into the boxes is a caring explanation of the combined efforts of farmers, ranchers, local organizations, and the government to help people in need during this time of crisis. Removing this beautiful letter in each box is denying those people on the receiving end not only information of where the food came from, but it is also is taking out the list of recommended health practices. I am sure that ten volunteers each week, squandering two hours, can find something more beneficial to do. What a waste of time and human effort. The only reason this letter becomes twisted into something that it is not is because progressives would take every opportunity to do something similar and make it into a quid pro quo for voting. If the letter was signed by Obama, all praise would be shouted into the streets. Shame on you, and shame on all of those individuals who are just so filled with hatred towards the President that they have lost all sensibilities. You need to look inside of yourself, check your soul, and figure out what is wrong with you.
Sue Hoffman, Nampa
Vote Ferro
Someone once shared with me that the traditional Maasai greeting between community members is “And how are the children?”. The health of their society is measured against the wellness of their smallest, weakest members. Having known Toni Ferro for several decades now, I can attest to the fact that she prioritizes the needs of children in our community and is committed to helping make Idaho’s education system a model of excellence. She comes from a family of educators, so Toni has spent time talking with teachers about the realities of the needs of students and families in our community.
Toni and I have had meaningful conversations about finding ways to provide opportunities for my students. Our discussions centered on how to open doors for kids through fiscally supporting our local school districts as well as strengthening our communities with access to health care, affordable housing, and good paying jobs for their families. My students need well-funded classrooms with technology, highly qualified and caring adults, and access to experiences that allow them to extend their learning beyond my classroom.
Being willing to make evidence-based decisions after speaking with educators as well as the families in our area shows Toni’s strength as a problem-solver. Her experience as both an engineer and an instructor of undergraduate students has helped her to understand the human faces and stories behind policymaking. She will bring the voices of Caldwell teachers, students, and families into decision-making and give them a strong advocate who cares about the diversity and richness of our community. Toni Ferro cares about the children of Caldwell. As a veteran teacher who has worked with Caldwell students for over 20 years, and as the 2016 Idaho State Teacher of the Year, I am proud to endorse Toni Ferro for Legislative District 10’s Senate seat.
Melyssa Ferro, Caldwell
Do better
I just returned from a mid-week hike to Table Rock. On my uphill climb i noticed folks coming down the trail weren’t wearing masks. There are many places on the trail where social distancing is impossible. I decided to do a mental “mask count” until I reached the top.
- Total downhill hikers counted: 37
- Total hikers wearing a mask: 1
- Total hikers with a mask (not wearing): 2
- Total hikers with no mask seen: 34
I’m soon to turn 67. I recently beat breast cancer. There are several items left on my bucket list I hope to check off before I pass on, including tandem skydiving and running one more marathon.
Your not wearing a mask is putting my life at risk. I have always considered Boise a community that looks out for one another. Please Boise — you can do better.
Tanya Pool, Boise
Vote Pickering
“A Vote Against Gridlock + California Traffic”
Want to avoid California’s biggest mistakes? Focus on the ACHD race at the very bottom of your ballot.
The quickest way to ruin our Idaho is to design the same transportation system that turned too much of the Golden State into a traffic-clogged, sprawly, smoggy hellscape. Unfortunately, we are making all the mistakes California made — just look at almost any arterial road in Ada County. They look exactly like the main drag in any California suburb.
The best way to keep the Treasure Valley from California’s mistakes: vote Alexis Pickering for ACHD. Alexis knows that in order to keep the quality of life we all enjoy in Ada County, we need a transportation system that provides real choices to reduce the number of cars on the road, protects all road users, encourages economic development, and looks to the future.
Our roads are suffering from decades of California-style management by ACHD, but Alexis can help us chart a better course.
Joe Jaszewski, Garden City
Arrogance
I just finished my 2020 absentee election ballot. One very odd — if not telling — thing concerning one person running for CWI board. Cheri Buckner-Webb refused to provide her views on the issues that the rest of the people running submitted. She is running unopposed but still, why not? This seems like the height of arrogance and a sense of entitlement.
Jack Fuller, Nampa
Change
Isn’t it great to live in Idaho where we rank second in the nation in positivity testing for COVID 19 and LAST in the nation in per- pupil education funding? Republicans hold a super majority in the senate and house in Boise. They are failing us. As a Republican, I’m voting for improvement. I’m voting for candidates who care about our health and our children’s future. I’m voting for Democrats. Won’t you join me and vote for positive change?
Jean Weingartner, Boise
Restoring salmon
Having the Feds do a study to breach dams is like having a den of foxes build your chicken coop. Probably not too good for the chickens.
This recent decision to keep the dams probably won’t pass muster in the Federal Courts. The Endangered Species Act Biological Opinion requires recovery, not just preventing extinction. The Feds have presented this rhetoric to the Fedral Courts multiple times over the past two decades. The science is in. To retore salmon those four dams in the Lower Snake River in Washington must go. Billions have been spent trying to save those dams.
It’s time we restore salmon while protecting all stakeholders. Money will be better spent upgrading the railroad from Lewiston to down river ports. Mitigate farmers cost of shipping grain by rail rather than barges. Solar and wind are already surpassing the power from those dams. Mitigate the coat of of lowering irrigation pumps from a reservoir to a river while mitigating the increased power costs. Erasing the costs of maintenance of the locks and dredging the resrvoir — to allow barges to get to Leweiston -will offset the cost of buying out the barges. Bear in mind the Feds have aready spent seventeen billion dollars. And all of Idahos salmon and steelhead are still endangered.
It makes good economic sense. Fishing communities and businesses from Astoria Oregon to Stanley Idaho have bourne the costs of those four dams for far too long.
It’s time Senator Crapo, and Congressman Mike Simpson take the lead on this and make their legacy truly restoring Idahos once magnificent salmon and steelhead runs.
Mitch Sanchotena, Nampa
Vote Hanson
Rebecca Y. Hanson is running for Idaho State Legislature District 10A.
As Rebecca has canvassed these past months, she’s listened to families’ concerns and interests. One of these concerns relates to uncontrolled growth.
One of Canyon County’s greatest dwindling treasures is its prime soil for farmland—not all land is equal! Farmland is essential to our state and local economy. Farmland provides benefits such as: access to local food; reduces flooding; recharges our groundwater supply; supports food and habitat for local wildlife.
Another of our most precious treasures is our children--and their futures. Schools in new-growth areas are rapidly becoming overcrowded, yet education funding is always a strain.
Careful and thoughtful planning can keep our precious farmland producing and slow unchecked new development, reducing ever-growing school crowding, traffic congestion and air pollution, thereby keeping Caldwell a great place to raise a family.
Rebecca is a third-generation Idahoan who grew up in Caldwell, graduated from Caldwell High and from the College of Idaho. She serves as treasurer on the board of the Friends of Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge and is a charter member of Idaho Master Naturalists/Deer Flat Chapter. Serving as a chief judge poll worker, raising a family; and caring for her elderly parents and in-laws in her home demonstrates her values of family and community!
Rebecca’s participation in our state legislature would represent the important needs and concerns of the citizens of Caldwell and serve to provide a greater balance in the Idaho Legislature. I have witnessed her sincere listening, research, preparation, planning, organizing, and leading abilities. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Rebecca Y. Hanson has the dedication and skills to support and protect the interests of Caldwell residents and Idaho!
Dale Sugg, Nampa
Flies
The symbolism of a fly on VP Pence’s head during the recent VP debate is notable. The following is an excerpt from Steven Conner’s “The Fly”. Because of their frivolous life, flies
were used to signify sin throughout history. The capacity to command flies is the mark of the devil. Satan’s lieutenant Beelzebub—the lord of the flies—is portrayed in a drawing from 1863 (reproduced in Fly) as a fierce fly-like creature with the skull and crossbones symbol on its wings. Satan himself, as well as many alleged witches and even Loki, the Nordic god of mischief, all change occasionally into flies. In their fly form, they have access to houses where they steal, torment, and seduce. The situation became even worse for flies when their role in transmitting diseases was discovered in the 19th century. Trump’s administration has stolen our democracy, tormented are people, and seduced his followers with the promise of white grandeur of days past. His administration has also been instrumental in the spread of disease, the COVID 19 virus. Donald Trump is our Beelzebub, the Lord of the Flies.
Kurt Smith, Chubbuck