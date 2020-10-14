Vote Arnold
Rebecca Arnold is a dynamic leader. Rebecca’s positive attitude is open to new ideas, without compromising high standards. She actively takes a stand and is the steady voice for our community, whose ideas represent the core values of Idaho.
Suzanne Michelle-Fox, Boise
Braver Angels
In this time of political acrimony, social division, economic uncertainty, and all the other challenges we face on a daily basis--many of which seem to be forcing us apart--it seems important that I try to be a voice urging us to look for something to bring us together: an appeal, perhaps, to our shared humanity. A nonpartisan nonprofit organization called Braver Angels has been of great help and encouragement to me in this effort. Today, they released a public letter stating the intention of this work. I have signed it, and I believe that the more Americans who do, the better our chances of weathering the current and coming storms.
Will you share this link with your team and your readers and invite them to sign it if they can support its message?
Thank you for your time and consideration, but most importantly, for caring. Feel free to contact me with any questions.
Michael Marvosh, Boise
Electoral college
I would like to respond the the letter of Walt Thode in the October 7 issue regarding the electoral college. The electoral college is the only hope of not suffering one party rule from now on. The Democrat (Socialist) has made no secret of their plans if elected this time. It is even in the party platform to some degree. They will pack the Supreme Cort with liberal Judges. Make DC and Puerto Rico States (4 Dem senators). Eliminate the filibuster so opposition party has no chance of stopping any legislation. Eliminate the electoral college so the entire country will be controlled by the North Eastern states and the West Coast. Sleepy Joe will be edged out and Harris will become president and God forbid Pelosi will become vice president. Once this is done changing the leader ship of the country could only be changed through (God forbid) civil war as difficult as that would be since the 2nd amendment would also be history. A country you may want to live but for sure not me and I am hopeful not a lot of others as well.
Dale Nelsen, Nampa
Magistrates
Who,What,When,Where,Why?
How am I suppose to decide the Magistrate Judges on the ballot? There is little to no information to be found on the internet, newspapers or TV websites. Blinded by the lack of information found, I find myself lost in the process. Fourteen (14) Judges total. And I can find info only on five (5). And I have tried, believe me, I’ve been trying for years, to no avail.
How are we suppose to make intelligent choices? I understand the security issues surrounding privacy, but where are the simple Bio’s and qualifications?
Am I the only one concerned about good & bad choices that are made by throwing darts at the ballot?
Wayne Page, Meridian
Be kind
“R” is for Rude
Last week when I was participating at the State Street Demonstration for American Values a sweet young woman held a homemade sign that simply said, “Be Kind”. A car driving by with a Trump bumper sticker made an obscene gesture at her. I felt sorry for her. I also felt sorry for the person driving the car. It appears that the Republican “R” has come to represent “Rude”. Watching the Presidential debates I could not help but think how rude the President was as he continued to talk over and interrupt Vice President Biden. I saw it again while watching the Vice-Presidential debates as Mike Pence continually talked past his agreed upon 2 minutes and talked while Kamala Harris was speaking. I see it in our state when Republican Senator Jim Risch refuses to debate the Democratic nominee Paulette Jordan. That is not just rude. That is dangerous to our democratic process. It is sad that the Republican Party has become the party of “Rude”. I hope our country votes to remove the “Rude” and return us to “Respect”. Can we at least “Be Kind”?
Thomas Neale, Boise
An emergency
People struggling here and around the world have been waiting for months for Congress to pass an emergency COVID-19 response bill.
Projections are that global hunger will double, and thousands of infants will suffer or die of severe malnutrition. An estimated 80 million children are at risk of vaccine-preventable disease for lack of access to regular health services. AIDS, TB, and malaria cases and deaths are projected to rise to levels we haven’t seen in 10-20 years.
Global health and preventable vaccinations are something that most Americans support. I’m calling on Senators Crapo and Risch and representatives Fulcher and Simpson to get creative, fight, prioritize, and not give up on passing an emergency COVID-19 bill that helps Americans and those struggling in lower-income countries.
Kris Paulson, Boise
Better angels
In a few weeks we will be challenged with the task of holding America together as the American people decide the outcome of our Presidential race.
Whatever that outcome we must remember Abraham Lincoln’s call for the “better angels of our nature” stated in his inaugural address as the United States entered the Civil War. Those angels were not fully present until the aftermath of that horrific war when a wounded nation gradually discovered once again the bond which was to make America a nation of hope and freedom for so many.
Just a little over three years ago a group of “Black Lives Matter” protesters confronted a group of Trump supporters at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The outcome of that confrontation was a respectful connection of their leaders, Hawk Newsome and Tommy Hodges, who discovered they had more in common than initially realized.
Some of us will vote for President Trump and others for Vice President Biden. We will have family members and close friends voting in opposition to our own vote. But in these times we must understand that our differences can strengthen and complete us.
Let the outcome of this election answer Lincoln’s call for the better angels of our nature.
Bob Fontaine, Eagle
Accountability
President Trump called an end to negotiations over additional Covid relief and asked Mitch McConnell to focus on confirmation of Amy Barret until he “wins the election”. Federal Reserve Chairman Powel said lack of further support for would lead to a weak economic recovery. Senators Risch, Crapo, and Congressmen Fulcher, march in lockstep with Trump / McConnell and are nothing more than their lackeys.
Idaho businesses are begging for Congress to act on unanswered questions from the original Paycheck Protection Program. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has called for granting blanket forgiveness to the smallest businesses if they certify their spending as called for in their loan applications. The ABA and AICPA support the proposal. Businesses and bankers will spend countless hours, and incur unnecessary fees, completing complicated SBA paperwork if this proposal is not passed.
This spring the IRS issued statements saying businesses could not deduct expenses with PPP loan proceeds that are forgiven. This was not Congress’s intent, yet, they have failed to resolve this discrepancy.
I get questions every day from my clients on these issues. Our elected officials need to serve their constituents. If not, I believe the voters know what they need to do on Election Day.
Steve Severn, Boise
Vote Biden
Hey Mr. Trump. Do you know how to tell the truth? I don’t believe you do. You lie so much. You lie about the virus. You say we are turning the corner. That is a lie. You lie saying we should have a vaccine before election day. That’s a lie. You are asked if you believe in global warming. You never say if you do or not. So what is it. Then he goes out and has this big campaign rallies. Most the people are packed in together like sardines. And a lot of them aren’t wearing a mask. He doesn’t have any health care plan to replace Obama care. But he wants to get rid of it. Also what is the rush to put another justice on the Supreme Court? Why can’t you wait until after the election? And when it to race relations he sucks. He makes it worse. Not better. We need Biden and Harris to govern this country. Not Donald Trump. That will heal this country. Help bring an end to the virus. And much much more. So vote Biden and Harris. And God by Mr. Trump. We don’t need you for another 4 years.
Michael Hylinski, Nampa
Apology needed
Mr. Bundy put himself and his trumped up “individual rights” belief that he didn’t need to wear a mask, ahead of high-school athletics, the athletes, the students, coaches, staff, concessionaires, families, spectators, and his own sons. Shame on you Mr. Bundy. You should have to reimburse the costs to those you caused to miss the football game and to make a public apology.
Charles Gains, Boise
Vote Mathias
Chris Mathias Supports Every Idahoan
Idahoans like myself have a lot at stake this election as we all struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many in our communities face housing insecurity, inability to access healthcare, financial stress, educational obstacles, and mental health crises. We have a responsibility to vote for candidates who will face these issues head on and with the compassion that each and every Idahoan deserves and needs.
Chris Mathias will ensure that our friends, families, and neighbors have value and a voice at the statehouse. He has the empathy, insight, understanding, and experience necessary to represent District 19 in the legislature and stand up for the heart and wellbeing of our community. Now more than ever, we need champions for reproductive healthcare, LGBTQ folks, people of color, and refugees – and Chris Mathias is that champion. As we prepare for yet another session of cruel attacks and ugly extremism by the majority, I urge you to vote for a candidate who will compassionately, responsibly, and urgently address the needs of our beloved city and state, Chris Mathias.
Karyn Levin, Boise