I see that our 3 decade senior senator (not a career politician) has found what appears to be a 15 year old girl, and per ported navy veteran to promote his campaign for a 6th term. He certainly had to scrape the bottom of the barrel for this “veteran”. Perhaps that’s because he refused to vote for veterans who had been exposed to burn piles. One of only a hand full of senators (including our junior senator) who voted against this bill to aid veterans. This thinly veiled appeal is brazenly despicable to real veterans, of which I’m one. I believe it is long past time for Mike Crapo to be put out to pasture. Thirty years with virtually nothing to show for Idaho and a total disregard for veterans should tell you all you need to know about this gentleman. Naturally he would never disparage the “Big Lie” or the big liar, and of course all the problems of the world can be blamed on Biden and democrats. Pathetic!
Michael Boyle
Boise
Robert Scoville
Candidate Robert Scoville, House Seat 11A will be a good representative of Caldwell District 11, which encompasses the area between Farmway Village and Karcher Road. There is no room for divisiveness between these coordinates four miles west of Caldwell where labor supplied farming since 1939 all the way to the commercial area around Karcher Road. Robert Scoville is a professional mediator who finds common ground. He works as a school bus driver because of his dedication to education and to help with expenses for his family. Providing opportunity for people at the lower end of the economy — the “demand side” helps to spread prosperity to all. There’s room but no need for radical left or extreme right in Caldwell District 11. Robert Scoville stands tall as both a Dad and Granddad and will vote for more affordable housing. Please cast your vote for Robert Scoville, Democrat.
Sharon Hubler
Caldwell
Education funding
After years of watching our GOP legislatures keep Idaho per pupil education funding and teacher salaries among the lowest in the nation, Idaho citizens have found the key to forcing the GOP to listen to their constituents. The threat of a Quality Education Initiative appearing and passing on the November ballot did the trick. A citizen backed ballot initiative raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations put Republicans in panic mode. It forced the governor to call a last minute... just before election day... special session to ram through some too Little, too late increased education funding to snuff out a citizen backed ballot initiative. Too bad the lame duck legislature shot down the governor’s proposed annual 3% inflation increase for education funding. Sadly, only 20%... $410 million... of the $ 2 billion plus surplus piggy bank was allocated for education, while 30%... $500 million...was doled out in rare... just before we vote...income tax rebates. Maybe citizens need to start working now for another Quality Education Initiative for the ballot in November, 2024?
Steven Shake
Caldwell
Little ‘delivered’ for youngest learners
Recently, the issue of education has come into greater focus given the pandemic’s nationwide impact on children and young adults. But while many are just tuning in to the benefits of early literacy programs, Governor Brad Little has been clear-eyed and committed to improving children’s reading skills since day one of his administration. He knows that when Idaho’s kids succeed in school, our communities thrive.
In the last year alone, Governor Little and his office have made incredible strides to support Idaho’s youngest students. He was instrumental in tripling the state’s early literacy intervention fund from $26.1 million to $76.7 million, providing schools the resources to address early literacy needs, including expanding access to full-day kindergarten at no cost to parents.
This November, Brad Little has earned my vote for governor. He has delivered for Idaho’s youngest learners. I’m pleased to see that Save the Children Action Network agrees, and endorsed his reelection bid. I encourage others who care about the future of Idaho’s kids to support his campaign.
Mackenzie Bannister
Caldwell
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter atidahopress.com/opinion