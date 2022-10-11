Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Crapo’s ‘disregard for veterans’

I see that our 3 decade senior senator (not a career politician) has found what appears to be a 15 year old girl, and per ported navy veteran to promote his campaign for a 6th term. He certainly had to scrape the bottom of the barrel for this “veteran”. Perhaps that’s because he refused to vote for veterans who had been exposed to burn piles. One of only a hand full of senators (including our junior senator) who voted against this bill to aid veterans. This thinly veiled appeal is brazenly despicable to real veterans, of which I’m one. I believe it is long past time for Mike Crapo to be put out to pasture. Thirty years with virtually nothing to show for Idaho and a total disregard for veterans should tell you all you need to know about this gentleman. Naturally he would never disparage the “Big Lie” or the big liar, and of course all the problems of the world can be blamed on Biden and democrats. Pathetic!

