Due to the post office slow down, are you suburban women worried your parents might not be getting their Social Security checks nor their mail out medications? Well if there were a disclaimer it would sound something like this, “We apologize for any inconvenience or grief you may have suffered as a result of our great Postal upgrade, designed to make life easy for you, anf speed up delivery. Our intent was merely to deny you the vote.” Signed, President Trump and Joyless Dejoy going postal over you.
P.S. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the Trump absentee ballot arrived too late to be counted?
Joe Bejsovec, Boise
Accountability
DO NOT FORGET SB1159 OF 2019
Voters of all parties need to hold their elected legislators accountable at the ballot box. To me, the the most important Bills in some years to came before the 2019 legislature, SO 1159 and corresponding HO249a. These Bills were designed to steal the right of Idaho citizens to bring forth legislation through the Citizens Initiative Process. CIP is an arduous process requiring: collection of 6% of the registered voter signatures throughout the state, getting a majority vote of the electorate in the next general election, and then on to the legislature for approval, amendment or rejection.
After the Citizens Initiative on Medicare Expansion was successful in reaching the legislature, Senator Grow led the efforts to pass SO1159 and HO249a through both the House and Senate by a very thin margin even though thousands of email, phone call, and correspondence sent to legislators opposed it. Testimony was overwhelmingly against these bills.
Governor Little after receiving a tremendous amount of comment from the citizens of Idaho vetoed the final combined Bill.
As individuals we only have limited ability to influence legislation. Over time this inability to promote legislative change creates the banding together of coalitions of citizens and organization to bring forth CIP legislation for consideration. If CIP is stolen from us, the people of Idaho, who wins? The lobbyist who had the ear of Senator Grow?
Here is a list of local Legislators and how they voted on either SO1159 or HO249a the Citizen Initiative Process legislation. You might want remember when voting.
NAYS ( to protect your rights): Anderst, Agenbroad, Martin, Berch, Ellis, Burgoyne, McCrosite, Mason, Jordan, Gannon, Chew, Ward-Engelking, Rubel, Green, Buckner-Webb, Winthrow, Bayer, Hartog.
AYES (to take away your rights): Thayn, Gestrin, Moon, Lee, Kerby, Boyle, Rice, Wagoner, Chaney, Lodge, Syme, Nichols,
Richard Cummins, Boise
Vote Biden
This 91 years old Independent supporter of Joe Biden who has lived in the great state of Idaho since retiring in 1994 would like to issue a simple challenge to Republicans who support President Trump’s re-election:
“If you depend on Fox News, One American News or Rush Limbaugh for all or most of your political information, please google Biden’s October 6th Gettysburg campaign speech on C-Span”.
After watching Biden’s Gettysburg address, there are many hard working, fair minded Republicans who’ll check out other free press media sources to validate what they’ve been told about Trump’s great leadership.
Perhaps a few more Trump supporters will join millions of other long-time Republicans who believe President Trump has made a mockery of traditional GOP conservative values. Most don’t agree with Democrat Biden’s policies but will support him after listening to Trump’s own words in interviews with Bob Woodward, This esteemed American Journalist said the President’s recorded words convinced him Trump “Is the wrong man for the job”.
Alston Jones, Boise
A treasure
The wild Salmon River is one of Idaho’s greatest treasures. I became a river guide to help people experience the wonder of a river canyon, and as a guide on the Salmon, I witness visitors from all over the country fall in love with the place. They return year after year as tourists to support Idaho businesses in towns like McCall, Salmon, and Riggins and take a stake in the protection of Idaho’s wild places. Many businesses and guides like myself rely on the Salmon running clean and wild for our incomes.
Midas Gold’s proposed mining project jeopardizes this special piece of Idaho and the livelihoods built around it. We all use the metals that are mined. But the headwaters of the South Fork, draining to the lower 135 miles of the Salmon River, in a Wild and Scenic corridor, is NOT a place for this type of mining. There is no way to safely construct and operate an open pit cyanide vat leach mine here. When things go wrong in the headwaters, everyone downstream suffers.
It’s hard to put a price on the value of a free-flowing and clean river. There’s an infectious joy about it, one that’s hard to find the right words for. Idahoans are incredibly lucky to have this experience in their backyards.
Submit your comments to the Forest Service by October 28. Support groups who are standing up for the South Fork Salmon River. Do your part to protect one of Idaho’s greatest treasures.
Nicole Cordingley, Stanley
Misinformation
Did three people really get arrested for singing hymns in Moscow on September 23rd?“ No. Don’t believe this misinformation. The motivation of the singers: “We wanted to make a statement we’re ready to head back to normal,” stated Ben Zornes, Christ Church pastor and organizer of the event. So it was done on City Hall’s parking lot. The city accommodated by painting 150 circles throughout the parking lot, 6 feet from each other. Pastor Doug Wilson warned the group they could receive citations for violating the city’s mask mandate ordinance. Police Chief Fry stated the crowd responded by drawing closer. The vast majority of the crowd remained unmasked. Zornes confirmed in an interview that the police responded calmly. Nonetheless, five citations were given to people who persisted in noncompliance. Three of those were eventually arrested for delaying/obstructing police after rebuffing repeated requests for identification (which is lawful for officers to request when issuing a citation). One of the three has subsequently said he was protesting the “tyranny” of the government and would do it again in “round 2”.
Singing hymns would have been fine. The city and police even tried to help with that. Violating the law while doing so was not. Refusal to comply with lawful demands during the ticketing process is criminal – without question. That’s what resulted in arrests. It’s sad that religious worship got mixed up with angry protesting.
Don’t make things harder for our law enforcement. They’ve been taxed enough during this pandemic and constant protesting. They’re required to enforce the law, not make it or interpret it. Causing arrests, football games to be canceled, and protest marches on the capitol don’t win the argument. If you challenge the constitutionality of pandemic-related health orders, then place your challenge properly with the judiciary, not police.
Alan Malone, Nampa
Good laws
Our Freedoms and Rights have Boundaries and Consequences
After reading Wayne Hoffman’s opinion of October 6, I am moved to address some “misinformation” that appeared in his commentary. First, the quote “three people were arrested for singing church hymns in a Moscow, Idaho, parking lot.” This statement is FALSE. The people were arrested for openly violating a local law requiring masks and social distancing during large gatherings in public places. FACT Mr. Hoffman failed to mention the same group was previously warned of consequences of violating the law, but chose to openly violate the law. Secondly, Mr. Hoffman asks, “why is it OK for cities or other government authorities to arrest worshipers in the middle of an outdoor church service -” Well, Wayne, if people openly choose to break the law, it doesn’t matter if they’re worshipers, singers, protesters or Presidents, government officers have a sworn duty to do their jobs...It’s THE LAW. Third, Mr. Hoffman wonders why Gem State residents are being deprived of their constitutional rights. Really.... Our constitutional rights have boundaries and consequences...Your rights extend to the point where they infringe on the rights of others. At that point, your rights become wrongs that carry consequences. The Moscow arrests are a prime example of one group infringing on the rights of others, violating laws and suffering consequences. A FACT and foundation of our democracy for over 200 years. My father always said... good laws are enacted for one main reason..... to protect the vast majority of people with common sense and respect for the rights of others... from a small minority of people with little or no common sense that regularly disrespect others and laws for selfish reasons. Disrespect of the Rule of Law is domestic terrorism... on the right or left... and it endangers our Democracy.
Steven Shake, Caldwell
Vote Galloway
I find it odd that Democrat House Representative, Jake Ellis is currently representing himself as the business, education, and tax candidate for District 15. Especially when his Republican opponent, Codi Galloway, is a 3 time successful business owner and past public school teacher. While Jake refers to himself as the “business candidate”, he has never run a business and Codi has run three. I find it additionally strange that the teachers union is endorsing Jake, a retired firefighter, rather than Codi, a previous public school teacher. I might find a justification for this endorsement if Jake had ever proposed a solution for Idaho education beyond “paying teachers more.” In contrast, Codi has dedicated both her professional time and one of her businesses to education. Shouldn’t the teacher’s union want to support someone who understands what the education system needs? Finally, Jake’s solution to the rising property tax issue is to “tax farmers and businesses more.” As a business owner herself, Codi understands that taxing farmers and businesses is not only an unsustainable solution, it will hurt the most vulnerable in our community. When I consider these three issues alone, I can’t help but believe the candidate who truly understands the issues Idahoans face, and is prepared to address them, is Codi Galloway. That is why I encourage my neighbors to join me this November in voting for Codi Galloway for the District 15B Idaho House.
Nicole Horton, Boise
Sacrifices
We are lucky to be in a free country yet we take freedom for granted and forget the sacrifices made by so many on the battlefield and in the air and on the sea yet we have forgotten. We as a nation want to tear down America yet we see Venezuela and Hong Kong in turmoil and we see people risk life and limb to escape tyranny and we hear Venezuela talk about the brutality of socialism and in America it falls on deaf ears. Our nation is wounded because we have allowed media and Hollywood to incite problems while they live in their ivory towers so I say take their bodyguards away and have them live in the inner cities. What bothers me is we see communities that have lost everything and children being killed and families mourning and no one talks about it because our politicians have refuse to stand up to the looting and burning but if this was Russia or China this would not happen. Everybody talks the BS and spews the propaganda about everything except they leave out the poor and homeless but most of all the struggle of those in the communities that have been burned and looted. Our nation has failed to enforce what is right and has blood on their hands because of the innocent who have died for no reason and I blame the media, Hollywood and elected officials who failed to do their job. I’m ashamed at what I have witness in America and what people have become because I see so many in despair such as veterans, elderly and young who are homeless and living in poverty and dying from suicide and who weeps for them and where is the outrage over the death of so many.
John Landers, Wilder
Team player
I want to say that I fully support the Caldwell School Board and their president, Marisela Pesina, for ending the football game this past Friday night when an Emmett, ID parent or parents refused to abide by the requirements put in place for attendance at the game.
It is so sad that one parent or a few parents would put their own agenda ahead of the welfare of the players, and all of those in attendance. Such behavior on the part of this parent or parents is teaching our youth to be selfish and self-centered instead of doing what is best for the whole.
There are appropriate times to push one’s personal and political agenda. The middle of a high school football game when your team are the visitors is not one of them.
Thank you to the Caldwell School Board, the coaches of both teams and the players for honoring the decision to end the game. The rules regarding masks and social distancing were put in place to keep all of you safe and healthy.
I hope that the youth take away from this that sometimes we do things that we don’t especially like doing for the benefit of the whole community. This is what it means to be a team player.
Barbara Condon, Garden City
Not perfect
I read Amy Steckel’s letter on Sunday, Oct. 4th. Seems that Amy thinks in order to run for President, you must be perfect, as Jesus is. If you study the Old Testament, especially, you will see that God Himself chose people who were not perfect to do His work. Joe Biden is definitely not perfect and is the other choice in this election. Concentrate on the work, and not the worker, Amy.
Roger Jones, Boise
Over the line
Ammon Bundy and his group went over the line when they caused the cancellation of a local high school football game. It’s one thing to garner media attention in various political based issues, but high school sporting events have been and should always be off limits to this type of behavior. If Bundy has a participant in the Emmett High program, I feel sorry for him. Regardless of that, I wish the Huskies the best of luck in a somewhat tarnished season!
Dennis James, Eagle
Democracy
If you haven’t done so already, I would like to encourage all eligible persons to take the time to vote. Whether you vote in person or you use the convenience of voting by mail, you are letting the world know how important your opinions matter. Thank you for doing your part to make democracy work.
John Paige, Pocatello
Consequences
Cheers to the Caldwell High School administration for refusing Mr. Bundy admission to the football game last night. Everyone in America shares the same rights under our constitution however, our countries laws and rules have been established to protect our citizens. They are written and agreed to by a consensus of people. Had Mr. Bundy followed the published rules he would have been allowed in. He chose not to, and had to live with the consequences. Its just too bad that the students and supporters from both teams had to leave as well.
Donald Heuer, Caldwell
Vote FerroI am writing this letter to support Toni Ferro in her campaign for the Idaho State Senate. She grew up in Caldwell, Idaho, graduating from Caldwell High School in 1989. I have known Toni since the 6th grade. She has always been a great friend, a leader in her community, and incredibly knowledgeable about politics. She went to college out of state, receiving degrees in Engineering, with her latest accomplishment being a PhD in Engineering. She returned to Idaho after her college career was completed, as Idaho has always been her home, even while away. She is passionate about her state, and wants to improve the areas that needs improvement, as well as keep Idaho the great state it has always been. She cares deeply about the people in her community, and her priority is to make sure we are living in a state that exemplifies the same passion for Idahoans as she has. Toni is, beyond words, an amazing person, and I hope she is our next leader in the Idaho State Senate, District 10.
Kristin Hofmann, Meridian
Lawyer relief acts
Geniuses run Idaho! The proof is the $433,531.62 in taxpayer money Idaho spent in a futile attempt to prevent Adree Edmo from getting her medically-necessary surgery. The $75,000 cost of the surgery appears to have been paid entirely by IDOC’s contracted medical provider. It wasn’t even the State’s money it tried to save.
Well, it’s all part of an old Idaho tradition, honored to this day (see “anti-trans legislation”), of spending precious State revenues defending specious legislation and untenable administrative positions. Lawyer Relief Acts, I call them.
I wonder how many Chromebooks $433,531.62 would have bought for Idaho school children in this Age of COVID.
James Runsvold, Caldwell