Vote Ferro
Jim Rice cast one of the deciding votes enabling our legislature to borrow 938.5 million dollars, saddling taxpayers with a whopping debt that is costing us 58.8 million dollars per year in interest alone. All of it off the books so that the budget "looks like it's balanced". It's easy for Jim Rice to spend Idaho into a deep hole. It's not his money, in fact, he's collecting a taxpayer funded pay check to do so. That is why I'm supporting Toni Ferro for Idaho State Senate to represent Caldwell. Toni Ferro is fiscally responsible and concerned about growing Idaho's prosperity, not our debt. Toni Ferro is needed to stop Jim Rice and his penchant for living on credit.
Leif Skyving, Caldwell
Vote Fulcher
Re-elect Idaho's voice in Congress. Russ Fulcher has been on the forefront of key issues such as, agriculture, business, health, the economy, and so many more. Russ has proven his experience, leadership, and commitment to continue to keep Idaho's conservative values in Congress is needed and more every day. Russ is relied upon by his peers and is looked upon for his leadership, dedication, and distinction as a true statesman. Russ has not wavered from his commitment to the people of Idaho and I encourage all Idahoan's likewise to continue their support of him. I support Russ Fulcher and again encourage all Idahoans to vote for Russ this election.
Steve Christensen, Boise
Better
Our climate debt is coming due with a vengeance. Catastrophic fire pummels the West, claiming scores of lives, businesses and dreams. Meanwhile a confederacy of dunces, 14 radical members of the Idaho GOP, met this existential challenge by denying climate change and demanding in a March 9, 2020 letter the illegal removal of language on climate change from the recently approved K12 science standards in violation of the legal process laid out in Idaho Code.
In this endeavor they enlisted the ethically malleable Superintendent of Public Instruction Ybarra to carry to the State Board on June 10, 2020 Board meeting an overflowing fountain of lies in black and white: that the supporting content [35 pages] is “not necessary,” merely “a technical correction,” and will have “no impact” on education. The brilliant group of educators that worked on these standards would disagree. The standards don’t work without the supporting content. Idaho code demands a public process unless an agency is correcting “typographical” or “transcription” errors, not removal of a third of the text. Educators will be navigating in the dark.
That Ybarra was caught in this massive web of purposeful lies and had to slink back to the State Board at the August 26, 2020 meeting to ask that the supporting content be restored does not remove her of the responsibility for this treacherous betrayal of Idaho students. She should resign immediately because Idaho students deserve a true advocate, not a servile lapdog.
Lawless lawmakers, a corrupt superintendent and a complicit State Board allowed this to take place. One hand washes the other, mafia style.
Governor Little should end this endless war on students and teachers by promising and delivering a veto of any politically compromised rewrite of K12 science content standards, which is now underway. Don't Idaho students deserve better?
Scott Cook, Boise
Brock for Dist. 14
I highly recommend that District 14 voters choose Shelley Brock for the Idaho House of Representatives Seat 14B. Shelley is an accomplished leader who cares passionately about keeping Idaho clean and beautiful, now and for the future. For several years, Shelley has tirelessly led the effort by Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability (CAIA) to demand that oil and gas companies operate responsibly in Idaho. She’s educated others about the dangers of oil and gas extraction, helped with writing protective oil and gas city ordinances, and advocated for protective oil and gas legislation at the state legislature. She has developed good relationships with legislators on both sides of the aisle. Shelley has no fear and stands up to special interests including those with no regard for average Idahoans and their private property rights. Shelley cares about the future of our children and will support increased funding for education so Idaho won’t be last in the nation in spending per student. Please vote for Shelley Brock on Nov. 3.
Elizabeth Roberts, Eagle
Mail voting
Congratulations to the state of Idaho for conducting a successful all-mail-in primary and then using the lessons-learned from that election to make minor adjustments to its voting laws to be fully prepared for our November general election. We know that our results will be accurate and also available in a timely manner, because we've already proven it can be done.
It is sad, to see, though, that the courts and politics in several states are still embroiled in discussions and lawsuits about mail-in voting. The root cause, frankly, is that these states were not prepared, and they should have been prepared long ago. Even with COVID, there was adequate time for all of them to do what Idaho did. Their electorate should be expressing lots of displeasure to their local officials.
Dave Churchill, Boise
Democracy
If one wanted to destroy democracy in America and shred our national culture, how might they proceed? This would be a conscious objective of global opponents like China or Russia.
A promising start would be to sow deep divisiveness and thus destroy trust between citizens and lawmakers. Eliminating compromise and respectful dialogue would be the goal in an effort to paralyze the legislative process and to catalyze anger and that desired absence of trust between American citizens.
Supporting a president who has no hesitation to say that he will not accept the results of an election would move the country down this path of self destruction. Detonating the peaceful transfer of power would serve to widen the divide in the USA and deeply damage what is unique in America in this leadership transition norm.
But the linchpin in this strategy would be to shatter the value of truth in our discourse. If we cannot agree on facts and science, then this process would be well on its way to success in getting Americans to tear the USA apart from within. Invalidating truth is accomplished with baseless conspiracy theories along with shameless and daily lies.
Does any of this sound familiar? And what might we all do individually to counteract such an attack on our country and our government and our culture? Perhaps we can all focus on keeping our eyes and ears fully open and thinking about what appears to be the best course of action for our beloved country might be an excellent plan. It really matters right now. What is most important to you now? These are perilous times for all of us.
John Lodal, Boise
Vote Biden
I am a senior citizen who is voting for Joe Biden.
- Biden will protect my Social Security – and yours, too;
- Biden believes in science. He will deal with global warming to help make our country a better place in which we, our children and grandchildren can live;
- When it comes to taxes, Biden has no interest in giving breaks to the super rich at the expense of increasing our national debt and decreasing program benefits like Social Security.
- Biden cares about affordable health coverage for all which allows me to use my doctor of choice and covers pre-existing conditions.
I urge you to vote for Joe Biden because I believe it is in your best interests as well as mine.
Peggy McMahon, Boise
Voting
Before voting on November 3rd, eligible voters of every political persuasion should read RAGE, a book written by America's most respected journalist, Bob Woodward. Any reader who's capable of understanding one plus one equals two can read or listen to President Trump's recorded words and realize his lies and incompetence has made America the world leader in COVID-19 deaths.
Republicans in Congress have demonstrated time and time again there's no lie their cult leader tells that will shake their loyal support of his re-election. They have obviously concluded that retaining political power and getting re-elected is more important than reading Woodward's book and telling their constituents the truth about Trump's decision to put the stock market and his own re-election above his obligation to protect Americans from COVID-19. This Presidents continuing behavior is a guarantee that the number of preventable deaths will continue to grow. Republicans leaders and every voter should conclude that saving thousands of American lives and survival of democracy sometimes requires putting Country above political party.
Alston Jones, Boise
Vote Brock
I am excited that District 14 has a great choice with Shelley Brock as she runs for State Legislature in the House. Shelley may be best known for her founding and work in CAIA (Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability) which is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization working to protect public health and safety.
When I was on the Eagle City Council, Shelley and CAIA, helped in writing and supporting an ordinance that protects the residents of Eagle if and when gas and oil companies come exploring to dig.
Shelley would like to invest in our public education by having impact fees cover new schools so that our current schools aren’t as crowded. Unfortunately, Idaho ranks among the lowest states in investment in Idaho’s children and their education.
Shelley has lived in the area for over 35 years and has worked on behalf of all people. She works well with others who have different ideas and viewpoints. Shelley understands that a true democracy is one that serves the people and is not about power. She is a woman of integrity and honesty. I have always found Shelley to be transparent.
My vote goes with Shelley Brock.
Jill Mitchell, Eagle