Inappropriate comic
It is noteworthy that there is still much to be gleaned from this local paper turned liberal; however, even most liberals have a faith. Even with the influx of population, I believe the valley is overall conservative even though we don’t always vote accordingly. Having said that, I’m hoping you have heard from your readers regarding the comic Argyle Sweater of October 19th.
Even at Halloween, a comic that refers no doubt to cannibalism of one’s own unborn child is inappropriate and outrageous even as the drawing depicts a pregnant witch. Have we fallen to such inhuman depths as to find this humorous?! It turned my stomach and caused loss of sleep. Please keep a closer eye on what you are publishing in the comics. it is difficult to explain to a child why the said comic was funny or was it? It has also been difficult to find the humor in unemployment and alcoholism that has been regularly depicted in The Duplex. Be assured, unemployment, alcoholism, cannibalism and occultism are no laughing matter.
Sharon Maiden
Nampa
Prop-gun death
The prop-gun shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is a clear cry for the Second Amendment crowd to step up and promote gun safety. It’s not enough to claim to have some god-given right to tote a gun anywhere – you must know how to use it safely.
Before my father (an NRA member) ever gave me a gun he had me take an NRA gun safety course. (This was in the days when the NRA cared about sportsmanship and not the profits of the gun manufacturers.) I still have my NRA safety card.
What was drilled into me by my father, by the NRA instructor (and later by ROTC and Air Force instructors) was NEVER EVER point a gun at someone. (In the military the command was added that if you did point a gun at someone it had better be to use it.)
In 1993, actor Brandon Lee was killed with a so-called prop gun and Hollywood learned nothing.
Where are the Second Amendment advocates when they can actually do some good?
Gary Bennett
Boise
Crane hunting
The photograph of a hunter holding up two sandhill cranes, on the front page of Wednesday’s “Outdoor” section (Nov.3), has made me sad all day. Many years ago, when I was in my late teens, a friend and I rode his motorcycle under a great blue heron to see it flying. It was a thrilling sight. Then suddenly the heron, who was spooked by our pursuit, hit an electric wire and fell in front of us. His neck was broken, and he was dead. I learned a very hard lesson: though we hadn’t meant to harm the bird, we had killed a beautiful, unusual animal naively and thoughtlessly for our own amusement. That picture brought it all back.
The hunter describes the cranes as “obnoxious birds.” I wonder what those sandhill cranes think about us humans? I’m glad some cultures celebrate sandhill cranes with festivals and special events.
Harriette Grissom, admittedly a tree hugger,
Boise
‘Real Hunters’
First let me clarify that I am not an “anti-gun” fanatic. I am writing about the difference between “real hunting” and what was derscribed by Eric Barker in his Ribeye in the Sky article. Real hunters respect the animals they hunt. They do not make fun of their appearance or calls. (“gangly, lanky, obnoxious-twice, awful-twice, squeaky, racket,squatty,incessant). This stereotyping of the birds in a totally negative way was exactly the strategy Hitler used to justify the killing of millions of innocent people during WWII. Secondly, Barker quotes Wes Baker, who he claims worked for the Dept. of Fish and Game. Wes is said to exclaim, upon seeing a mounted sandhill crane, “what the heck is that thing!” A Fish & Game employee can’t identify a common and indigenous Idaho bird? Really? These are beautiful, majestic creatures which Idahoans should be proud to host annually during migration. Lastly, real hunters search for wounded animals until they are found and humanely killed. Not until they get tired of looking. Real hunters, please. Not disappointing amateurs.
Lois Ortmann
Meridian