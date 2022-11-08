Apology
Dear #6:
You deserve an apology from that jack- — College of Idaho fan who heckled you from behind the end zone. We were watching your Southern Oregon University teammates desperately cling to a three point lead late in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s game. The jack- — singled you out after you were called for defensive holding, moving the ball from the ten yard line to the five and giving the Yotes a first and goal situation. He was way out of line for berating you, even worse, he had with him his elementary-aged son.
You don’t need an apology from the other College of Idaho fan who approached the loudmouth, and told him he should be acting with more class.
I know an apology won’t take away the sting of the loss. But hopefully you are big enough, man enough, and classy enough after your playing days are over to not become like him. To not cross over from fandom to jack---ery.
Good luck the rest of the season.
Jim Pape, a Yote fan
Boise
Separation of Church and State
According to a Pew Research Center poll, most Americans support the constitutional principal of separation of church and state. Our founders intended for us to have a wide range of religious freedom.
Historically my own ancestor’s fled Europe because they were not permitted to practice their religion. They even died for their beliefs. For many years people were forced to be in the religion of the leaders of the country they were living in. You weren’t given a choice. They would worship in secret, even in a cave. But some were found out and killed for practicing their beliefs.
People fled to the United States because there they could practice their faith. But they were not there to force others to believe their way. They just wanted to be respected and in turn respect others. Mutual respect and tolerance. The Government should not tell anyone what religion or beliefs they should have.
Stop the hate! Moderate thinkers — Republican, Democrats and Independents — UNITE to save our democracy.
Sandra Wonderly
Nampa
Gaslighting
Undeniable: GOP’s gaslighting machine has been supersized.
We hear a lot about “Biden’s border” from Republican Senators & House members these days. Do they realize that not one of the tens of thousands of folks at the US/Mexico border attempted to overthrow the US election/ Constitution on 1/6/2021? Do they realize that it was American citizen insurrectionists, GOP election deniers, and #45 who are responsible for that un-American event?
What the gaslighting conspiracy theory GOP doesn’t talk about is = “the border,” has been a problem for 150 years and the population of planet earth is now 7 billion+ therefore, the USA/Mexico border problem has grown exponentially under many US Presidents.
And then there is the border problem within the USA today. The border where the 245-year-old experiment with American democracy, intersects with the 21st-century extreme far-right border of GOP fascism. That is what January 6, 2021, was all about!
Along with gas/milk inflation, give thought to the inflation rate of the extreme right in Idaho!
Darryl Christianson
Boise