Voting
Reading the newspaper this morning, I am having difficulty with your fact check regarding the accusations by our President and the elections. I know for a fact that there are many registered voters that are not legal citizens. Our Constitution states in order to vote you must be a citizen and 18 years of age. I lived in San Francisco and my husband and I saw people registering voters that were not citizens. The person being registered said they were not citizens and they were registered anyway. I also made an entry into facebook about our speaker of the house and facebook said according to fact check it was in error. I knew for a fact it was true because I did my own fact check. What we do not hear always with new candidates running for office what they are going to do for the people of this country. What I do hear is the same rederick that is on the party line.. Nothing new. I am going to believe our President when it comes to voter fraud. My question is: Why would anyone want to vote for someone who wants to raise our taxes and take our guns away.
Carolyn Black, Caldwell
Responsibility
Congratulations to the Canyon County Elections Office & Poll Workers for successfully conducting this year’s extraordinary election under very difficult circumstances! However, some of the workers, supervisors and elections management should be condemned for not requiring and using masks as they performed their duties. The Idaho Press reported that 5 workers at O’Connor Field House were infected with Covid during early voting. Were these workers wearing masks during their interactions with voters? How many voters were infected by the act of voting this year? Canyon County has not mandated the use of masks which gives many folks an excuse for not doing what is needed to protect themselves and others. Despite the current lack of a mask mandate, we all have the “personal responsibility” of protecting others as well as ourselves! Less than two weeks after our elections began, we are experiencing new highs in infection rates. Will our election process result in a further explosion of infections that could have been prevented with better safety requirements? Will our hospitals fill up with Covid patients, reducing the care available to the rest of us?
The Idaho State Legislature should also be condemned for restricting the ability of counties to conduct mail-in only elections. This process worked well in our Primaries; yet House Bill 1 — passed during the Special Session last summer — required all counties to provide in-person polling locations which have exposed thousands to the Covid virus. Several surrounding states have all mail-in elections which reduced exposure to the virus this year and saves their taxpayers money in every election. Idaho counties should have been able to decide on this option without the heavy hand of the state forcing them into an expensive and unsafe process.
Rex Hanson, Caldwell
Unacceptable
Lately it seems, it is acceptable to go to a candidate or public employees home to protest some kind of hurt or cause you
Feel strongly about. People on both sides of any issue are responsible for this behavior.
It is certainly OK to protest at a work place or businesses provided you are not trespassing, ( Mr Bundy seems to have a problem with this) but to go to that persons home and threaten the family etc is called intimidation. I FIND THAT KIND OF BEHAVIOR ABSOLUTELY AND TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.. That encourages extremism and will only discourage moderate INTELENTIGENT people from participating in public life. If that is your goal, perhaps you are in the wrong country.
Lee Bernasconi, Boise
Consequences
COVID-19 has been an ongoing healthcare crisis that shows no signs of stopping. It has also been an unprecedented fiscal crisis for healthcare workers, who continue to face financial peril due to a sudden overall drop in patients that continues to this day. And now, the federal government is about to make that crisis even worse.
In January, the federal agency that oversees Medicare is slated to cut the reimbursement payments many doctors depend on to keep their practices afloat. These pay cuts would be a bad idea at any time. But now, as doctors are still reeling from the COVID-19 fiscal crisis and the virus is showing signs of a resurgence, they could be catastrophic.
As COVID-19 continues to unfold, Idahoans still need access to the full scope of medical care, ranging from routine preventive care to cancer screenings to potentially life-saving surgeries and emergency care. More than 800,000 healthcare jobs have been lost since February. We’ll see even greater job losses if doctors take a pay cut due to the new Medicare rules.
We’re running out of time to solve this problem. Congress has to act quickly to stop the pay cut before more doctors and practices are forced to close their doors for good. This financial pressure will have long term consequences for our already struggling healthcare system. I urge Senator Crapo to stop the upcoming doctor pay cut.
Gretchen Manning, Caldwell
Conscience
JEERS to Idaho voters who blindly vote a party instead of looking to the issues. Who just reelected the same state legislators that are going to cost the state millions to defend unconstitutional discriminatory laws. Will these voters ever wake up and vote their conscience instead of their party?
Rebecca Cordell, Caldwell
Respect
Again, Idaho has proven that is as “red” a state as any. Another clean sweep for Republicans. But I have to wonder if we aren’t missing something. It’s clear that the Republicans don’t have the answer for all of problems facing the US. And it’s clear the Democrats don’t wither. More than anything else it is clear that partisan wrangling gets us nowhere. Perhaps what might work is for the Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, reds and blues, to learn how to respect, listen, and work together. Perhaps that would work better than another clean sweep.
Larry Snow, Boise
Support police
It SICKENS me to hear that people don’t SUPPORT the Police!! WHO PRAY TELL are you going to call when you need help with a burglar breaking into your house? Who will you call when a car runs down you child? Oh that’s right you can call your local Congressman or Senator if they are not to BUSY becoming MILLIONAIRES on YOUR DIME!!! Maybe your Governor will come when you call? LOL Now that is a REAL joke don’t you think? There is NO more thankless job in the world!! If they are there and get in “your” way they get called names, if they are not they get called names!! Boise State has LOST my support for being so absolutely DISGUSTING for their treatment of the Police!!!
Judith Nelsen, Nampa
Cultured meat
As the pandemic continues to ravage the country, now is the time for Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo to support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For those who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from cells. Since animals are removed from the process, the risk of zoonotic diseases like COVID-19 making the jump to humans is significantly reduced.
The idea of cultured meat on grocery shelves might sound far-fetched. But such products are already being developed by a number of companies, like JUST and Memphis Meats. Unfortunately, the science hasn’t advanced to the point at which cultured meat can compete with the price of cultured meat. Federal funding for more research would help fix that.
Jon Hochschartner, Granby, Connecticut