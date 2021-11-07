Fostering
As teenagers, we experienced many firsts — our first date, our first driving lesson, our first job interview — and most of us had a supportive adult to help guide us through it all. But not every teen has that caring adult in their life.
On any given day, there are approximately 2,400 children in foster care in Idaho who are over the age of 12. Teenagers need a sense of stability, connection, and guidance — especially with big life tasks such as enrolling in college, finding employment, and establishing healthy relationships.
Think back to an adult who made an impact during your teenage years. Did they play a role in changing the trajectory of your life? Many teens in Idaho need this guidance. The impact of a caring adult is crucial as they navigate life and its many challenges. We never outgrow the need for a family.
You can make the difference. The state of Idaho provides support and financial assistance.
To learn how you can make an impact, visit fosteringidaho.org or call 2-1-1.
Sarahi Juarez
Boise
Giddings statement
Now let me get this straight. According to a reporter on Tuesday’s Idaho Matters radio show, Priscilla Giddings made a statement regarding the Boise Town Square shooting in which, after expressing thoughts and prayers for the victims, she blamed this incident on gun control, which is basically non-existent in Idaho. Please correct me if I am mistaken, Priscilla.
Robert Ladendorff
Nampa
Electric rental cars
Hertz’s purchase of 100,000 Teslas (Oct. 26, 2021 Idaho Press) is outstanding news for consumers and for the climate. Consumers will be able to test drive the Teslas when they need a rental car, and may decide to purchase one. Hertz’s used Teslas that will eventually reach the market will be an option for consumers who want a Tesla but can’t afford a new one. More electric vehicles on the road means lower emissions and less global warming. Congress needs to pass legislation to speed up the transition from a fossil fuel energy-based economy to a clean energy economy. Carbon pricing, a market-based solution, is the most effective policy for reducing emissions. The budget reconciliation bill should include a price on carbon coupled with a dividend to help families facing increased fuel costs. The dividend provides cash to households, two thirds of which will receive more from the dividend than they’ll pay for increased costs. Thank you for publishing this hopeful news for the majority of Idahoans who are concerned about global warming.
Elizabeth Roberts
Eagle
College coach decisions
I'm not normally a sports page reader, but your story from Mike Prater this morning caught my attention. I was thinking of another college coach I had recently heard about, Mark Few of Gonzaga. I couldn't help thinking of the comparison of their personal choices and the consequences. If you ran the same article and just replaced the name Harsin with Few, and changed vaccination refusal to drunk driving, would people give it a second thought?
Where is the dialogue over Few's "personal" choice? Will he be fired for breaking the law, putting his own life and the lives of who knows how many innocent people in his community in danger? Um, no.
Does it spark a closer look at the statistics of alcohol and the many lives it destroys, maybe a daily count? Do we mandate this "choice" with state employment rights and look at banning alcohol on college campuses? I often hear unvaccinated people referred to like drunk drivers. But one difference is (they) get to keep their (high paying state funded) jobs.
Stacy Smith
Meridian
Open carry
Today’s front page states Jacob Bergquist wandered the mall for 40 minutes, armed, before killing 2 people. And no one called the police.
I can’t help but wonder what I would have done, had I seen this guy. It would have been easy to look the other way.
I’m a 45-year-old white guy, lived in Boise about 15 years, moved here from Cincinnati via Utah. The first time I saw someone open-carry was out West. It was a shock at first, but I’ve gotten used to it. Now it barely registers when I see people packing handguns at Albertsons. Guys with AR-15’s casually chatting in a park or on a downtown street is not unheard of.
Many people in Idaho feel empowered to open-carry and culturally we are encouraged to NOT say anything to them. Seems like we are leaving the dirty work to people like Jo Acker. Guns are powerful. With power comes responsibility. We need to create a culture where flagrant, unnecessary open-carrying is discouraged.
Ben Taylor
Boise