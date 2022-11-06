I think most would agree it’s easier to tear down others than to provide solutions. To that end, Judy Ferro (Queen of Idaho Press Commentary, as no regular conservative gets nearly the page space) does an excellent job of trashing the Idaho GOP’s current plank on abortion. A plank I would assume quite a few registered Republicans feel goes too far in the way of restrictions. What I didn’t see in her column is what the Democratic party would deem a reasonable abortion policy for our state. If Ms. Ferro would share the Democrat’s position openly and explain it’s logic, perhaps some dialogue could begin and a reasoned compromise could be reached. Or we can just keep throwing rocks at each other, but that’s getting old.
Donald Smart
Boise
Nonprofits
Idaho prides itself on limited government and champions private businesses. As a result, nonprofits provide services that are needed to thrive and to hold up our quality of life.
Idaho runs on nonprofits. You cannot walk more than a block without encountering their impact. Organizations provide meals for seniors, protect beautiful views, help young Idahoans, and so much more.
Nonprofits continue to impress as the fifth largest private employment sector in the state with over 67,000 Idahoans employed. Collectively, these organizations add over $5 billion into Idaho’s economy.
The 2022 State of the Nonprofit Sector report illustrates more accomplishments made by organizations.
Although nonprofits are highly skilled, as our state continues to grow, the stretch and strain will be a challenge. How might you help your favorite organizations through this tension?
Keep giving monetarily to nonprofits so they can meet future obstacles, especially during Idaho Gives in May.
Most importantly, please continue to stay involved, join boards, volunteer, and be civically engaged. It makes all the difference in a state that runs on nonprofits.
Kevin Bailey
Boise
School construction funding
In her 10/26 article on school construction funding, Betsy Russell made two very interesting points: “The Legislature last commissioned a statewide facility condition assessment of school buildings in 1993.” The 2022 assessment estimates it would cost $847 million to get all schools into a “good” condition. I wonder what the 1993 assessment cost was? And, in 2005, the Idaho Supreme Court called for the Legislature to obey the Idaho Constitution and fund schools, rather than put this burden on local property taxpayers. Ms. Russell writes, “But only minor changes have been made since then.” Why should any of us voters think the coming Legislature is going to do anything more than the past “do nothing” Legislators have?! Perhaps we taxpayers need to be more vocal with our Legislative leaders.
Richard Kitson
Boise
Votes building housing
We need affordable housing! Vote for candidates who will help address this fundamental need.
Or you can vote your own self-interest.
Do you really want your 25-year-old living with you into his 30s because he can’t afford his own housing? How about an aging parent on the brink of homelessness? Did you know they’re the fastest growing segment of unhoused people?
Ada County Commissioners cut investment in New Path, a program that has demonstrated millions in savings to taxpayers. They’ve shunned new investment in homeless prevention...as evictions soar.
Our Republican-controlled legislature has not allocated a single dime of Idaho taxpayer money to finance the housing trust fund it established thirty years ago!
Begrudgingly, Idaho’s Republican legislature reallocated federal COVID monies for workforce housing – perhaps 150 units. Their simple “yes” kept these $$s in Idaho. Some Republican legislators are smarting over that vote. They wanted to reject this federal funding that will now ease Idahoan’s housing burden!
Forgo your habitual vote for party. Substitute principle and self-interest! Your vote can build housing!
Gary Hanes
Boise
Uncovered trucks
Why are sugar beet trucks and sand & gravel trucks exempt from covering there loads while driving on Idaho roads. The debris is rolling out from on top of uncovered trailers causing a huge mess and damage to neighboring vehicles. Good example is at the corner of Karcher Rd. and Karcher Bypass Rd. We need your help to contact your state legislature to get these trucks covered.
Don Benson
Nampa
Spending on education
A recent Idaho Press article highlighted Idaho 4th and 8th graders on the recent National Assessment of Educational Progress. The scores were not good, but better than most states. Eighth graders were 6th in math and 11th in reading. Fourth graders were 28th and 24th. Better than we might expect from a state 49th in per pupil expenditures.
Maryland spends nearly twice as much as Idaho. In Baltimore, which spends about its state’s average, NOT ONE high school senior was proficient in math. A Baltimore mother discovered her son was not going to graduate due to poor grades. His GPA was 0.13. He was in the 48th percentile of his class, with a 0.13 GPA. Ridiculous.
My comparisons are not exact, but the basic point is obvious. Merely spending more on education DOES NOT necessarily improve results. Providing a good learning environment with good educators is critical. More money doesn’t necessarily provide either. Keep this in mind when you vote on the Advisory Ballot item on Taxes and Education next month.
Alan Coleman
Meridian
