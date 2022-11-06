Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

‘Throwing rocks’

I think most would agree it’s easier to tear down others than to provide solutions. To that end, Judy Ferro (Queen of Idaho Press Commentary, as no regular conservative gets nearly the page space) does an excellent job of trashing the Idaho GOP’s current plank on abortion. A plank I would assume quite a few registered Republicans feel goes too far in the way of restrictions. What I didn’t see in her column is what the Democratic party would deem a reasonable abortion policy for our state. If Ms. Ferro would share the Democrat’s position openly and explain it’s logic, perhaps some dialogue could begin and a reasoned compromise could be reached. Or we can just keep throwing rocks at each other, but that’s getting old.

