Funding
Jeers to the City of Nampa for underfunding the fire and police departments. When impact fees are divided up, parks and roads should not come first. Safety should be the top priority. Nampa has not build a new fire station since 2007. It has been a topic of discussion for years yet nothing has happened. This leaves the SW section of the city vulnerable and impacts the stations that have to send out the engines and crews. You only improved the impact fees last year and now are saying it will be 2024 before a new station is built. BOO
Carolyn Acosta Ferguson, Nampa
Thank you
Huge CHEERS to Dr. Moe, Dr. Visher and nurses at the Boise Veterans Hospital for the care of our loved one, Steve Detmer, during his illness and death from COVID 19. They provided hourly communications with our family as well as Facetime and Zoom sessions so we could express our love to him during his final hours. We are so grateful for their compassion and expert care.
Deanie Grant, Boise
Travesty
I am amazed that Dr. Marlene Tromp did not participate in the conversations with the coffee shop owner, Sarah Fendley. It sounds like Dr. Tromp was taking a hiatus from the discussions so as to not taint herself with the implications of her very liberal persuasions. I suspect that she is very much a part of the LBGT+ camp and likely a part of the Black Lives Matters movement, including the defunding of the police. I am also amazed that the BSU’s Inclusive Excellence Student Council was so wishy washy that they wouldn’t back Ms. Fendley. From what I understand, Ms. Fendley did not have any symbols of her support for the local first responders. What a travesty that the same students that voted for Chic-Filet to come onto the campus wouldn’t have been invited to give their voices to this business as well. Shame on Dr. Tromp for not being a participant in the conversation!! What a disappointment.
Wesley Seideman, Boise
Research
When we were in school we all researched for tests we needed to take (God Bless our teachers), yet the public of today seldom does any research for the voting process. Seems like no one believes it is necessary when choosing someone to lead our country or something that is going to matter in how our lives are led. Sad time for the United States.
Lois Landers, Nampa
S.4139
It is undeniable that COVID-19 has changed the world. Across the globe, millions have struggled to provide themselves and their family with the bare minimum, including food, shelter, and medicine. UNICEF expects 10,000 children a month to starve to death as a result of COVID-19 this year — but there is something we can do to help. S.4139 — the Support for Global Financial Institution Pandemic Response Act — would direct the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide developing nations with billions in resources in order to provide the food, medicine, and other essentials that those in vulnerable positions are in desperate need of. The IMF has been successful in previous crises, most notably in response to the global financial crisis in 2009. Additionally, this bill won’t cost US taxpayers a cent, and won’t add a penny to the national debt. After the effects of the last 11 months, we cannot be idle when help can be so easily secured for those in need. We have all felt the devastating effects of COVID-19 this year, regardless of nation or ideology. As such, it is our responsibility to make sure that no one suffers needlessly from preventable disease and poverty. I urge Senators Crapo and Risch to pass bill S.4139.
Tori Ward, Boise
Disappointed
I was disappointed with your headline on the Nov. 1 sports page “NO HANK, NO PROBLEM”. Did anyone consider the impact on young students, including Hank? Where was the editorial review?
Thomas Wilford, Boise
Fear
The first reported death in the United States from COVID-19 was on February 6, 2020. Since then, 269 unimaginably tragic days have passed and the baleful microbe has claimed over 230,000 American lives. Dare to average that out and the calculator will cite that 855 people have died each day. To put that number in perspective, a filled-to-capacity Boeing 737 carries 189 passengers. If four crashed daily with no survivors, there would still be 99 less casualties than those attributed to the coronavirus. Even so, nobody would want to board a Boeing 737 because of the rational fear that they would be one of the unlucky ones. As a husband and a father, I am terrified of the coronavirus. That fear keeps a mask on my face and hand sanitizer in my pocket. And that fear has kept me away from my parents, isolated from friends, and drives me to support politicians who view the unpleasant emotion as a necessary motivator, not a character flaw.
Andrew Ginsburg, Southport
Embarrassment
To “Newcomer Martin Hale October 30, 2020”
I was born in Idaho and have always felt proud of it, until people like you moved here. Is it no wonder we don’t like what is happening to Idaho! It isn’t the increased traffic, rude hyper drivers, over inflated housing prices, higher taxes, overcrowded schools, leaving poop and trash in campsites, trashing hot springs, etc., etc. It is your stuck up nose, thinking you are better and more deserving than the people from Idaho. You are the one that should change your fallacy of superiority or take your “growth benefits” and move to another small town.
I would like to have what you referred to as a “hick town” back, if it meant self centered, arrogant people like you couldn’t claim they are from here. You are an embarrassment to Idaho.
Linda Jedry, Eagle