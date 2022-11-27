As retailers, we always work hard to keep our prices low for our customers – it’s central to our ability to retain and grow our customer base. With supply chain tensions seeming to ease, our biggest concern is credit card swipe fees. A credit card swipe fee is a fee that a retailer or merchant must pay a credit card company to utilize their network to route and complete a credit transaction. These hidden fees amount to 2-4% of the cost of every transaction, a cost that we unfortunately have to calculate into the cost of every product we sell. We have no power to negotiate these fees – until now. The Credit Card Competition Act seeks to require credit card companies to offer more than one network for routing credit transactions, giving retailers the ability to lower what is often the third highest operating expense. With additional, cheaper options available, many retailers can pass these savings on to consumers. Tell your representatives in the Senate and Congress to support the Credit Card Competition Act.
Pam Eaton
Boise
‘Bashing parade’
It seems it is time to start the bashing parade of President Trump.
Ever since he came down the escalator to announce he is going to give up his large income to run for the President of the United States, the woke wolves began to reproduce like rabbits.
In New York, Trump, the businessman had to battle the corrupt construction business run by the mobs. He battled poor construction, corrupt politicians and became successful.
If you look at the Washington politicians from both parties, most come from the legal profession. They are taught to lie to win.
Example, a drug dealer who was just caught red handed with a million dollars’ worth of fentanyl, goes to a lawyer and the lawyer says give me $200,000 and I will get you off.
Politicians are trained to lie or use semantics to bend the truth. A businessman can’t do that.
Give me a politician, who is a businessman that can negotiate with, oil companies, foreign leaders, unions, businesses and the United Nations gets my vote.
Dave Silva
Boise
