As retailers, we always work hard to keep our prices low for our customers – it’s central to our ability to retain and grow our customer base. With supply chain tensions seeming to ease, our biggest concern is credit card swipe fees. A credit card swipe fee is a fee that a retailer or merchant must pay a credit card company to utilize their network to route and complete a credit transaction. These hidden fees amount to 2-4% of the cost of every transaction, a cost that we unfortunately have to calculate into the cost of every product we sell. We have no power to negotiate these fees – until now. The Credit Card Competition Act seeks to require credit card companies to offer more than one network for routing credit transactions, giving retailers the ability to lower what is often the third highest operating expense. With additional, cheaper options available, many retailers can pass these savings on to consumers. Tell your representatives in the Senate and Congress to support the Credit Card Competition Act.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

