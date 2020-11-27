Public servant
I wish to commend Clerk Chris Yamamoto and all the staff at the Canyon County Elections Office. Having worked for several elections as part of the temp staff, I’ve seen first-hand the diligence with which that entire team performs their functions.
While this election was anything but customary (owing to the rigors of immense voter turnout compounded by the strictures posed by Covid), these people were completely dedicated to integrity and transparency in the electoral process. Although the sheer volume of registrations and requests for absentee ballots required much longer than normal to process, I saw the staff put in long hours in the days and weeks leading up to Election Day itself. They performed admirably in the face of certain aspects that made their jobs inordinately difficult this year.
The permanent full-time staff (Haley, Brandi, Kylie, Cathleen and Robin) deserve special recognition for their commitment. Also well-deserved is a shout-out to Trina, Shane, Bonnie, and countless temp staff, poll workers and call center employees who worked their ever-livin’ hearts out.
Residents of Canyon County can be proud of the integrity of their system and rest easy, knowing that Clerk Yamamoto is a watchful public servant.
Warna Sears, Caldwell
Thank you
I am enjoying the Idaho Press but especially the articles by Jeanne Huff. She is a really excellent writer and at times poetic. The stories are usually uplifting and cover interesting subjects. I don’t have a lot to say but it is refreshing to not always see something about plagues, deaths and how unhappy people are with our country. So, just want to say thank you for Jeanne Huff.
Jackie Agenbroad, Boise
War
Individual freedom is an oxymoron. The only way true freedom is attained is by society setting limits that each individual must follow. Our freedom as a country is won by soldiers who have given up their freedom as an individual to be part of a unit. It’s success depends on the soldier’s commitment to that unit and it’s commander.
We are now in a war with a virus, an unseen deadly enemy. Those of you who want to point out the low mortality rate or the need to keep the country open I hope have been paying attention to the pleas of medical professionals to wear masks. Our medical industry is finite in infrastructure and staff and is near a breaking point.
What if our country was attacked militarily at a time like this? Our military leaders have already expressed their concern for our vulnerability with this virus. We must all become soldiers in this war and wear a mask.
Trump has failed miserably to lead us through this pandemic. It is time for Republicans to tell him it is time to go. Patriotism is a sham if it is only done with flag waving or standing for the anthem. We need to put on our masks to be part of that patriotic unit that embraces our new President.
Carol Haddock, Meridian
H arm
Idaho’s religious exemption laws allow certain people the right to deny children needed medical care based on their religious beliefs even if the child is dying. Since these laws have been enacted over 200 Idaho children from faith-based communities have died. Medical experts claim that 90% of these deaths could have been prevented with modern medical treatment.
There are many laws that restrict or limit our freedom. We have the right to drive, but we can’t damage property or other people without consequences. We can own guns, but we can’t arbitrarily shoot someone.
Yes, people should have the right to their beliefs. However, their right should be limited if another person is being harmed. Our suggestion: keep the religious exemption laws but limit them if a child is in danger of permanent disability or death. Then, the faith-based community should be required to provide medical treatment for their children. All other Idaho parents are required by law to provide medical treatment for their children. Idaho laws should be equal. These children should be protected. Visit www.ProtectIdahoKids.com where you can send a message to your legislators to LET THESE CHILDREN LIVE.
Bruce Wingate, Boise
Great work
My fire place has not worked in 3 years, i called Air comfort caldwell and the next day Jace Wilfinger came out and fixed it ,with no problem,cleaned it and replaced embers it is working perfect, he is my hero, very good price, and if i have any problem with heating I will for sure call him very impressed with the work. give him a call he is great
Mary Freeman, Nampa
Right thing
After the US House of representatives impeached the President earlier this year, the Republican Senators voted for the president to stay in office arguing “Let the People speak in November.” Well, the people have voted and spoken. Now it is time for Republican Senators Risch and Crapo to SPEAK to the People of Idaho, and to the Nation. A fair and legitimate election is over, and Biden/Harris team won. It is time to tamp down the rhetoric and the conspiracy theories! Idaho Senators, stand up, gather some courage, and formally congratulate the winning team and give the President Elect the national security briefings and General Services documents to enable a smooth transition. With the raging COVID epidemic and the inaction of the current administration, the lives of Idahoans are at stake. Stop playing politics; do the right thing.
Carl Erling, Boise
Greatest nation
What if Biden and the Democrats were to take leadership of our Country and Mr. Biden’s first goal was to unite our country and make everyone happy? What if he raised taxes on the Dems who love higher taxes and lowered them for the Republicans who love lower taxes? What if a mob of rioters came to your neighborhood or city and you called 911 for police help only to hear a recording saying,, “Sorry, we cannot take your call as the police have been defunded and operators are now out of work? But that’s okay, cause we’re waiting at home for our unemployment checks.” Lots of luck operators! The “green movement” has shut down the paper mill for not using green energy. They can no longer make paper. Sorry your check is not in the mail.
Now, back to the riot in your hood and what if your only help was your N.R.A. neighbor, whose gun has not yet been taken away?
What if there is no paper, would the media stop printing fake news? Oh, well, schools are closed and kids can’t read. What if there are not enough bitter, angry, mean Republicans to impeach Biden for whatever?
What if truth and facts became insignificant and one doesn’t know which restroom to use. Or the doctor just delivered a baby, tells the mother, “you have a healthy 8 pounder.” And the mother asks what is it and the doctor says, “Whatever.”
What if Americans knew America is the greatest nation on our planet, and what made it great and that they wanted to keep it that way? What if we knew the why of Thanksgiving and did take time to give thanks to our Creator, and then enjoy some turkey, pie and football. Will God bless America again?
Curt Vieselmeyer, Boise
Literacy
My partner Hailee and I are members of HOSA (Future Health Professionals), and we are competing in the Community Awareness event. We are trying to raise awareness about the effects of illiteracy on communities and individual people around the world. Illiteracy is the inability to read and write. It is estimated, globally, over 1 in 5 people are completely illiterate. Illiteracy does not just affect the person suffering from it. It affects you and me too. Low reading and writing skills cost the global economy over one trillion dollars per year. 85% of juvenile delinquents are functionally illiterate. This is a problem in every country, whether it is developed or undeveloped. If you would like to help, you can do so by encouraging children to be excited about learning and reading. You can also donate to the World Literacy Foundation through our GoFundMe page by using this link: gf.me/u/ysuha2.
Madison Pate, Meridian
Monkeys
Since the election trump, and the republican party have shown how they truly believe in democracy. It’s dangerous to see half of this republic actively doing Putins work. Just because someone puts on an expensive suit with an American flag on the lapel doesn’t make them a patriot. FOX [ Fraudulent Obnoxious Xenophobes ] Nuisance is owned by Rupert Murdoch who works hand in hand with Putin. So it only stands to reason that he would have communist agents spewing out the vile lies that have no factual basis.
The republican [ Put It On The Card ] party has morphed into nothing but a hate filled, racist, lying, divisive, gang of traitors, and if that’s not bad enough it breaks into sub-sects that are nothing more than democracy shredding terrorist groups. Qanon [ QuestionAble NONsense], I.F.F. [ Idiots For Fascism], Proud Boys [ Pagan Bolsheviks ].
When Nikita Krushev was dictator of the U.S.S.R. he said that Russia would overthrow the U.S.A. from within our borders without firing a shot. We would destroy ourselves by internal strife. Sixty years later Putin, Trump, Murdoch, and the republican traitors are making his prediction come true.
It took eighty nine days from the first covid case in the U.S. to reach one million cases. Now it’s one million weekly and rising. So what is the fat tub of goo in the White House doing? Golfing. What are our republican representatives doing? Nothing. What are the American people doing? Suffering and dying. Every republican senator in D.C. and trump should be held accountable for the tragedy that they have done to this country. And every one of you Christians who support this kind of behavior remember you are being watched by you know who. Playing like the three monkeys doesn’t work. Peace Out
Paul Schooley, Boise
Bad memory
Supermajority GOP Failures Continue
Idaho’s 82% GOP supermajority legislature is on a power “high”. First, reduce the power of the Governor during a pandemic. Second, give themselves power to call special sessions. Third, private offices for 3 months of session.
Thursday, GOP members who control the Interim Committee on Property Taxes patted themselves on the back for kicking actual property tax relief down the road yet again. They ignored earlier proposals which actually address the circuit breaker credit set in 2006 for seniors on fixed incomes or the homeowner’s exemption fixed at a maximum of $100K in 2016. Neither tax law has a provision for adjustment based on inflation, a relatively easy fix and one high on the wish list of voters.
Instead the Property Tax Committee focus will be a mandate to cap local government budgets, restrict local city, county, and other taxing districts, and add a “transparency program”, another layer of state government bureaucracy costing $3million.
How does this fit with the GOP platform “that government is best that governs least”? Why do they want to micro-manage local community budgets? Why is it their job to dictate to local governments how much to save (max 3 months operating expense), how much for a “rainy day fund” (max one month’s operating expense), and how much for property tax relief (any amounts above that)? They also want to limit local ability to take “forgone” tax increases in later years. Will these same rules apply to the huge state budget surplus the legislature currently oversees?
Committee co-chairs Senator Jim Rice (R-Caldwell), Representative Jim Addis (R-Coeur d’Alene) with Senator Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon) successfully campaigned on fixing unfair property taxes. How quickly they and the rest of the GOP, who unanimously approved these proposals for next session, have forgotten their promise to voters.
Becky Hanson, Caldwell