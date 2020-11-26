Open up
Want an overall perspective in COVID-19 statistics?
It’s missing in The “Daily COVID-19 updates being quoted in the Idaho Press.
These numbers and percentages are based on Idaho Vital Statistics and IHW.
Canyon County population is 236,255. 12,874 Cases are 5.5%; 132 Deaths: .056%.
Ada County population is 496,128. 22,032 Cases are 4.4%; 215 Deaths: 0.043%.
Statewide population is 1,782,000. 85,125 Cases 0.045%; 798 Deaths: 0.045%.
Statewide Hospitalizations is 33,254: 0.18%.
Statewide 2019 total deaths from all reasons: 14,430; 8%.
Round statewide deaths May 1st to November 15th (6.5 months) up to 800, deaths per month would be 125.
Round statewide deaths May 1st to December 31st (8 months) up to 1,000, deaths per month would be 125 even using the same limited – restricted – therapies and no vaccines.
If 2020 death total from all reasons were to be 15,000 and 1,000 were COVID-19 deaths: 0.056%.
The survival rate at age 0-70 is 99%; 70 and up, 95%
With the death rate of .05%, the COVID-19 death rate is one person in 2,000.
What does this all mean?
Our state-wide economy was shut down, small businesses failed, schools closed, athletics stopped, people put out of work, personal lives disrupted with financial, physical, mental relational issues, and our Constitutional rights denied by politicians who took the oath of office to uphold the Constitution.
This is what happens when “science,” which has never had the final answer nor provides details of public policy, and bureaucrats are allowed to control the decisions on how we live our national life which is now based on fear that FDR defined by FDR to be “nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.“
Let”American Exceptionalism” rule, Governor Little: Open Idaho full bore, now.
William Freeman, Nampa
Not
Dr. Jim Souza’s testimony before the SWDH board Tuesday was condescending, and yet so typical of the elitist mentality surrounding COVID-19. Apparently, we “serfs” are supposed to just shut our mouths and swallow the mandates of the “approved professionals.” NOT!!
For Souza, the First Amendment is kind of inconvenient, especially when we already have spokesmen like him to protect us from the “toxic minority narrative” of any dissenters, including respected medical professionals who happen to disagree with him.
Souza’s statement, “At the end of the day it’s not going to be OK to have a debate about whether the sky is blue or green” is extremely offensive not only to me, but to many other Idahoans who dare to disagree with “his royal highness!”
Here is another dandy from his “enlightened” testimony: The solutions “are not an invasion of freedom; at worst, they’re an inconvenience. It’s time for the quiet majority to take back this conversation.” What?
Just who is this approved quiet majority? How does a dissenting “serf” get on the list to express his/her opinion? Where is the allowance for a differing point of view? Oh, that’s right: There are no dissenting opinions allowed anymore, per edict of the new “quiet majority.” Anyone who offers another opinion is blackballed by their peers and scorned by the fake media. Note in the same article the way the Idaho Press reporter ridiculed the professionals who dared to offer grounded, thoughtful opposing opinions.
According to Souza, no one should give a “rip” about freedom. For him, safety trumps freedom every time. Groupthink reigns supreme!
And therein, my friends, lies the problem! What Souza and the “sheeple” who follow him don’t understand is this: When you sacrifice freedom for “safety,” freedom is gone for good!
Ron Crane,
Nampa
Morals
Consider this important “Food for Thought.” Harry Truman, our 33rd President of the United States, once said.....”The fundamental basis of this nation’s laws was given to Moses on the Mount. The fundamental basis of our Bill of Rights comes from the teachings we get from Exodus and Saint Matthew, from lsaiah and Saint Paul....If we don’t have a proper fundamental moral background, we will finally end up with a totalitarian government which does not believe in rights for anybody except the State!”
Daryl Johnson,
Nampa
Freedom
“Freedom consists not in doing what we like, but in having the right to do what we ought.” Pope John Paul II stated this tenet so clearly, but Justice Potter Stewart, a Republican appointed Supreme Court Justice, expressed a similar opinion: “Ethics is knowing what you have the right to do, but also knowing what the right thing is to do.” I applaud all those in our community who embrace these principles. I also add my great appreciation for health care workers and teachers in particular who give so much, even in behalf of the less-principled among us.
Becci Carmack,
Meridian