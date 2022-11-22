Fire bond support
I want to thank the community for their support of Kuna Rural Fire District’s operations levy and bond in the November 8 General Election.
Thanks to you, we will be able to hire up to six additional firefighters to help us reduce response times, increase unit reliability, and improve community safety. The additional personnel will help us serve the fire district’s growing population base and demands for emergency services. The bond will allow us to build a second fire station south of the train tracks to add capacity and improve service reliability across the entire district.
We are proud to serve this community and grateful for your support. As always, we’ll keep you updated on our progress and report back to you as we implement these service improvements.
Thank you again,
Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence
Kuna
Jones’ ‘complaining’
Quit your constant complaining and whining Jim Jones:
Another week, another column of diatribe full of complaints and finger pointing. You rag on Dorothy Moon, Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party and rag about Attorney General elect Raul Labrador but say nothing about the lies spoken by Mr. Obama and Mr. Biden (“Republicans will take your Social Security and Medicare”, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”).
You whine about “propaganda outlets like Fox News, OAN” but say nothing about the poison being spewed by NPR, CNN, MSNBC and main stream media. I am a veteran too Mr. Jones but unlike you I don’t walk around constantly patting myself on the back for my service.
There is no one that I can think of that is more opinionated than you Mr Jones--maybe you should read your own words and actually adopt some of them.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Oh, I almost forgot to mention that your candidate for Attorney General lost by a landslide--time to reconsider some of your positions?
Dean Jedry
Eagle
Trump and Biden
A few facts: Seven of the 10 states with highest violent crime rate, 8 of the 10 states with the highest murder rate, 9 of the 10 with the highest poverty rate, and 10 of 10 with the worst healthcare, voted for Trump in 2020.
Biden reduced the annual deficit by about $1.7 trillion the last budget year. The 6 big oil companies made $100 billion profit in the 3rd quarter. Who is inflating gasoline prices?
Have you noticed a few hundred TV ads for so called “Medicare Advantage”? Search “medicare advantage fraud” and “Wendell Potter on Medicare Advantage” before you make the mistake of enrolling in one of these plans. They were designed by Bush II to bankrupt Medicare. They are not Medicare.
Notice a few outlandish SCOTUS decisions lately? Remember 5 of the justices were chosen by presidents that lost the popular vote.
Trump built 49 miles of new wall and replaced/repaired 406 miles. The wall was breached at least 3200 times during his term according to Customs and Border Control.
Leo Faddis
Kuna