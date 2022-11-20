...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Regarding the All-Means-All Alliance gathering hosted by Cathedral of the Rockies, the pulpit Bible at Cathedral of the Rockies and the Ark containing the sacred writings at the Jewish Synagogue in Boise both contain texts indicating the unborn are sacred and known to God. The Jewish prophet Jeremiah, in Jeremiah 1: “Now the word of the Lord came to me, saying, ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.’” In Psalm 139, Jewish King David wrote: “For You formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” God is aware of the unborn; He claims to be in charge of prenatal development. He knew Jeremiah in the womb. These texts declare God’s awareness, involvement, and purposes for the unborn; we could say, God’s respect for the unborn. Ought not what is precious, valuable, and known to God be precious to us?
Richard Shaw
Caldwell
Rebate money
Special Session rebate money from the State of Idaho? Most underfunded schools in the country, worst highway maintenance in the west, and you are trying to buy my vote with a $600 check? Not fooled! And not voting for you!
Errol Waters
Meridian
A few questions
What do you think when crooked Trump addresses law and order?
How many Democrats are CEOs of inflation leaders Big Oil?
How many Democrats get payola from NRA?
What do Right-To-Lifers feel about a fetus with no brain?
Is DeSantis the American Dream or the nightmare?
If the US is as bad as the Republicans claim, why do people clamor to get in?
Does Gov Abbott of Texas miss Costello?
How many Supreme Court Justices does it take to change a light bulb?
None; they joined the Dark Side.
Bumper Sticker: “McGeachen For Treasurer. Paid by IFF using bad credit.”
Joe Bejsovec
Boise
