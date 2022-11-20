Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Respect for unborn

Regarding the All-Means-All Alliance gathering hosted by Cathedral of the Rockies, the pulpit Bible at Cathedral of the Rockies and the Ark containing the sacred writings at the Jewish Synagogue in Boise both contain texts indicating the unborn are sacred and known to God. The Jewish prophet Jeremiah, in Jeremiah 1: “Now the word of the Lord came to me, saying, ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.’” In Psalm 139, Jewish King David wrote: “For You formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” God is aware of the unborn; He claims to be in charge of prenatal development. He knew Jeremiah in the womb. These texts declare God’s awareness, involvement, and purposes for the unborn; we could say, God’s respect for the unborn. Ought not what is precious, valuable, and known to God be precious to us?

