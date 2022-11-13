Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Trump’s ethos

To MAGA Republicans who complain that culture is responsible for desensitizing young people to violence. Okay, you won me over. Look no further than your hero’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., who thought it humorous to mock 82-year-old Paul Pelosi on Twitter after he defended himself in his home against a hammer-wielding right wing election denier and conspiracy theorist. He’s a fine example of his father’s ethos.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

