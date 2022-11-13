To MAGA Republicans who complain that culture is responsible for desensitizing young people to violence. Okay, you won me over. Look no further than your hero’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., who thought it humorous to mock 82-year-old Paul Pelosi on Twitter after he defended himself in his home against a hammer-wielding right wing election denier and conspiracy theorist. He’s a fine example of his father’s ethos.
Russ Comstock
Boise
‘Condescending and disrespectful’
I thought long and hard and tried to find some reasons to vote for a Democrat. I have voted for Democrats before and I would like to again since balance is important. But, there are a few reasons why I will not vote for Democrats this cycle. Stop telling me that I don’t know what’s in my best interest and that Democrats know best for me and my family which is very insulting and condescending, stop telling me that because there are several people in my household who have a disability that they somehow are unable to vote unless Democrats are in charge which is also very condescending and disrespectful and stop telling me that I am somehow a racist or a bigot or hateful in anyway shape or form if I disagree with any of their ideas. Making it a binary choice between and those who are apparently ignorant and stupid won’t get you any votes.
Allan Oney
Meridian
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Church and state
Article in paper 11/4/22. Four teachers manage 135 kids — and love it. One for history, one for math, one for geometry and one to check assignments that are turned in. This sounds like a good idea. But is it? This is a quote right from the paper. “A teacher in-training darted amount students, tallying how many needed his help with a history unit on Islam.” Now, no longer can the Christian Bible be read in the class room to and for the Christian children, because of a supposed separation of Church and State, but the history of Islam can be taught right in the class room by our own government. This is what is happening at this MESA, ARIZ. school today. If there is separation of Church and State then it should be for all religions. But, our Republic was built on the love of God and Christ and without God and Christ our Republic will fall. It is far time to stop all this madness and pray to our Christian God and Jesus.
Marvin Wiedenfeld
Meridian
‘Isms’
Racism, sexism, ageism, and all the “isms” out here may mean something to a small number of voters, but for the majority, they are just another club swung by people who say they hate them. So who listens? Who cares?
Jack Fuller
Nampa
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter atidahopress.com/opinion