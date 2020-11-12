All minded
I take issue with Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke when he makes statements about attracting “like-minded” people to move to Idaho. That statement sets off alarm bells for me. What we all need to be doing at this point is building bridges and finding common ground. It’s comfortable and easy to surround ourselves with members of the same team. However, this seems to have gotten our country into a divided state of disfunction. As the past decade of politics have demonstrated, we are too often at odds with one another and we live in different worlds with different facts. To solve the big challenges facing our communities we need to expand our circles and reach out. The solutions will come when we have the courage to welcome “all-minded” people to Idaho. That’s how the big things get done.
Nancy Budge, Boise
Thank you
A special thank you to all of the thousands of volunteers that spent countless hours of their time and energy counting and sorting ballots for the recent presidential elections. It is sad that Trump and the Republican party have made up such lies and false claims that you did not do your job and the votes were rigged for Mr. Biden. Numerous Republican and Democrat poll monitors, mayors and governors have stated no such thing happened in any state so please do not be offended by these comments. Trump and Republicans, the people of the United States has voted and they want a change in their government and a President that will think and take care of them instead of burying his head and golfing in a pandemic and lying every single day to them. But the biggest embarrassment of all is that not only to the people of the United States and to many other countries is that you will waste thousands of taxpayers dollars in these lawsuits and the end result will be the same. Mr. Biden won the election fair and square. Stop being the crybabies about this situation and please have the decency to get behind Mr. Biden and make this a great moment for the sake of all of us. If you cannot put on your big boy pants and get behind Mr. Biden , then do all of us a favor and suck on a pacifier so we do not have to listen to these accusations with no purpose. Stop being rich, spoiled brats and grow up, we have so many more important things to worry about then satisfying your egos. You certainly don’t see Mr. Biden filing lawsuits in the states he didn’t win and that is because he is truly a Gentleman.
Linda Barrett-VanNortwick, Nampa
Our country
To Idaho’s representative in Congress: Sirs, I know you know, or should know that American needs a two party system to keep balance in policy. That’s known as checks and balances. In the coming days the American people will come to see what an administration with integrity looks like. It is now time for you to work with integrity with the other side to move OUR country forward.
Errol Waters, Meridian
Mask mandate
Idaho Code 39-414 lists the powers and duties of the District Health Boards, and #2 on the list is “To do all things required for the preservation and protection of the public health and preventive health”. With the worst pandemic in a century killing and disabling Idahoans, and where case rates of Covid-19 in some Idaho counties are some of the highest in the nation, I so appreciate the District Health Boards who have mandated mask wearing to limit community spread. Now is the time for County Commissioners who appoint themselves to serve on a local Boards of Heath to vote for mask wearing. It is your duty as a Board of Health member to protect the public’s health, separate and distinct from your role as a County Commissioner. So, please put on your Board of Health hat and mask, and support the advice and recommendations of your physician appointed Board members, and your District Health Director, and mandate mask wearing when and wherever indoor/outdoor social distancing cannot be achieved. Mask wearing is a proven preventive health measure for limiting community spread of the disease. It flat out works. So, let us make it happen statewide using the powers and duties of the seven local District Health Boards. (For full disclosure, I am a former Idaho District Public Health Director who served two local health districts for more than 9 years).
Jim Giuffre, Boise
The herdAs a native Idahoan and life long redneck, I should like to offer some suggestions in anticipation of the of the arrival of Bedke’s Herd (BH) from the hills. First, it is imperative that BH enact a law exempting farmers from liability for injuries to Darkies caused by toxins. Failure to do so will be disastrous for agri-business and the economy of the state; Second, BH must mandate that Emergency Rooms be closed in the event of a Declaration of Emergency by the Governor. This law will limit the power of the Governor, affirm that the virus is a hoax and relieve health care workers of their responsibilities of caring for us rednecks, who are responsible only for ourselves; Third, rednecks seen wearing a mask during the Session must be excluded from the latrines; Fourth, BH must establish statewide armories stocked with toilet paper, ammo and guns in the event of another hoax. These suggestions will preserve Idaho’s global reputation as a bulwark of support for Donald Trump, who will never go away, and preserve Idaho as a place where ordinary people make extraordinary people rich.
Mike Kinsela, Meridian
Freedom of speech
So the Dems have won the election! Already the media has started to not allow every one in America to have their free speech. ABC cut off the Vice Presidents speech the other night because all they have to do was call it a bunch of lies. Another did the same thing to our still elected President Trump. They have already started to cut off our right of freedom of speech by selecting what can be said on social media. This will also apply to a letter like this which is my right to voice my opinion which under the new rules might not be printed in this letter to the editor. This is our first amendment so precious to our freedom. Next is gun control. With all this control the speaker of the House now has, and the idiot man that always supports her and the Somalian woman, and that socialist person from the east we have lost most of our freedoms, and our leftist leaning Media, the 2020 elections just could be the last one in the history of our American government. You know who I have been talking about in the above comment, I just can not even mention their names.
Marvin Wiedenfeld, Meridian
Civil times
Actor Rob Reiner, AKA Meathead Stivic, recently said that, on Election Day, “We’ll see how many racists there are in America.”
We all know what he meant by that. It’s a sentiment echoed throughout the dominant culture, a culture dominated by the Left today the way it was by the Right in the 1950s.
Well, by Meathead’s standard, there are some 70 million racists in America today. Curiously, about a quarter of them are ethnic minorities — the highest percentage of non-whites to vote for a Republican presidential candidate in half a century.
If you do the math, that’s about 17 million self-loathing minorities in America today.
Jeepers! Good thing BSU is cranking out so many psychology graduates!
I’ve always believed that the true lines of division today are not along racial lines, but rather ideological ones. This is an amazingly even-split nation politically. We are a 51-49 country, and I believe razor-thin margins in national elections will be the norm for decades to come.
If there’s one lesson I’d like to see our elite cultural power brokers learn, it’s that there’s no way half this country can be Nazis, despite what the tongue-ringed, green-haired 19-year-old screamers on Twitter are saying.
You don’t have to agree with those of us on the Right, but please show us more respect.
If you’re one of those people who think like the Meathead does, invite your neighbor with the Trump sign over for a beer and get to know him. Listen more than you talk. Follow the advice of your own bumper sticker and learn to “co-exist.”
Don’t base your opinions of others on what you see online. The Internet is a world of deception and deceit. Get to know people personally. That’s what we did in much more civil times.
Phil Bridges, Nampa
Serious work
Joe Biden will be the 46th President. The make-up of the Senate in 2021 remains in question. President-Elect Biden campaigned consistently on the theme of uniting Americans and being an administration committed to governing for ALL of us. It will get interesting if a partisan divide exists between the White House and the Senate after 1/20/21.
I’ll be watching a number of details to see what kind of individual character is exhibited in DC under these circumstances. My first focus will be on 100 separate stories in that new Senate. How will they each behave after all of us watched that legislative body get almost nothing done (with the exception of appointing judges at a furious pace) over the last 8 years? Will bipartisanship flourish or will these elected geniuses retreat back to their partisan tribes?
Then I will watch closely what happens in the White House. I admire that primary theme of bringing us back together. Can P-E Biden and his team pull it off? That will be a tall order amidst the absolute lack of trust in Congress and DC now.
We are a seriously divided nation. The two ideologies that are represented by the Democrats and the GOP do not trust each other and often see the other as evil in their intentions and actions. While I hope these deep divides can be bridged, I am not optimistic that this will happen anytime soon. However, it will be instructional to see how this all unfolds.
There is serious work that needs to be done in the USA. I hope the politicians in Washington can work together to manage it.
John Lodal, Boise