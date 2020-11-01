Masks
Jeers--I went to vote early at O’Conner Field House. I was saddened and angry that only one-third of the helpers were wearing masks. Those not wearing masks included the County Clerk. I would only deal with the workers who were wearing masks, and thanked them. I asked some if they would please wear a mask; they obliged but looked irritated at having to do so. Don’t they know that they are endangering people’s lives and their own as well? I won’t be surprised if there is a spike in Covid-19 cases after the election.
Madeline Buckendorf
Editor’s note: This letter was submitted on Oct. 15, before five poll workers who worked at O’Connor Field House tested positive for COVID-19.