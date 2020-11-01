Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Masks

Jeers--I went to vote early at O’Conner Field House. I was saddened and angry that only one-third of the helpers were wearing masks. Those not wearing masks included the County Clerk. I would only deal with the workers who were wearing masks, and thanked them. I asked some if they would please wear a mask; they obliged but looked irritated at having to do so. Don’t they know that they are endangering people’s lives and their own as well? I won’t be surprised if there is a spike in Covid-19 cases after the election.

Madeline Buckendorf

Editor’s note: This letter was submitted on Oct. 15, before five poll workers who worked at O’Connor Field House tested positive for COVID-19.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

