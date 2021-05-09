Do better
As a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence, I have watched with outrage at the way elected officials and others have treated the young woman who accused a state legislator of sexual assault.
There is no excuse for identifying this young woman publicly as has been reported in media statewide. Coordinated efforts to shame, bully and attack her character on social media in the wake of her allegations are reprehensible.
As a survivor, I know this young woman is facing years of gut-wrenching work to reclaim her dignity, confidence, and self-esteem.
While the backlash not only makes matters more difficult for her, it also sends a chilling message to anyone who suffers unwanted sexual advances or violence at home. Studies show that one-fifth of sexual abuse victims decide not to report a crime out of fear of retaliation.
It makes me wonder what kind of message we’re sending to our sons and daughters about holding those accountable for unwanted sexual advances and domestic abuse? From my perspective, we simply must do better.
Colene Brewer, Boise
Vote Lincoln
I endorse the Re-Election of Commissioner David Lincoln to Golden Gate Highway District Board, representing Sub District 1. I have known Commissioner Lincoln and worked with him on Highway District issues and in other organizations over the years. I have never known him not to hesitate to take on issues, usually providing a leadership role. Executively, I have worked with him closely as he is Chairman of the Canyon County Association of Highway Districts, and the Board of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts. More locally he has been instrumental in organizing cooperative agreements, between neighboring Highway Districts, and the Cities in the District and those bordering the District. Those agreement include a gravel pit and cooperation with equipment and projects. Those actions have saved the District and Canyon County taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. He is never hesitant to spent time with Legislators and other officials for the benefit of Highway District and our Communities. I fully support the Re-Election of Commissioner David Lincoln.
Bill Hartman, Parma
No sense
“Critical race theory” is a radical concept that holds that American institutions, language, culture, meritocracy, and liberal system of government are systemically racist and must be fundamentally altered. The theory teaches that our children are inherently evil just because they are white. The theory teaches that our Revolutionary War was not fought for the purpose of freedom from excessive taxation without representation, but because our forefathers wanted a slave nation. Utter Horse Feathers.
To set the record straight, In the British Empire, slavery was legal through the 18th century. The Slave Trade Act 1807 of abolished the slave trade in the British Empire, but it was not until the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 that the institution of slavery was abolished. Slavery was abolished in the colonies in 1833. This is over thirty to fifty years after the Revolutionary War. There is no reason to fight a war to be a slave nation if the nation you are a part of is already a slave nation. This makes no sense.
Lyle Claffin, Eagle
Civics
America is great due in part to the free education provided all children. The Idaho Freedom Foundation is said to believe that it isn’t the proper role of government to provide that education and via totally baseless innuendos, amplified by extremists in the Idaho legislature, created a paralysis in the Legislature passing an education budget. This year those far right extremists falsely claim that our students are being taught Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Social Justice in school, and they want the Government to prohibit those concepts from even being introduced. Will they next demand that the Government dictate that students are taught their extremist political views? School subjects decisions are better left to the State Board of Education and locally elected school boards, not the Government.
I had not heard of CRT prior to the false claims of the IFF and those far right noise makers in our Legislature. After looking CRT up on Wikipedia, I’m wondering if a course in CRT shouldn’t be offered in Idaho’s colleges along with Civics and American Government.
Tom Newton, Caldwell
Legislature
This letter is geared towards Idaho Republican Legislatures, you know, the lawmakers that introduced two anti-education bills, one which prohibits being taught diversity and equality. You people should be ashamed of yourself for laws bordering on fascism. Fascism, comparable to the Nazi book burning that occurred in the 1930s. Your power over Idaho citizens now includes power over their thoughts and a weakened educational system, weakened by the $1.5 million taken away from Boise State for instance. Your real reason for doing this is to stay in power. Idaho needs quality education, not low-grade education, and thought police in our Universities. There will come a time when you are no longer elected, then I can laugh at you. Recently George W. Bush stated, “ if Republicans continue to cater to white evangelicals, their ability to win elections will be greatly compromised.” Is that going to be you Gov. Little? You signed HB 377.
Melissa Sue Robinson, Nampa
Support
In response to the Guest Commentary by Natalie MacLachlan I have to say that I appreciate her passion and advocacy for our students, their families and for her fellow educators. As a fellow educator I have to say that in my 13 years I’ve always felt supported by our elected legislators. The education budget has steadily risen over that time period with another 4% increase for this school year. Beginning teacher pay has risen dramatically the past 4-5 years with veteran teacher pay increasing for this next school year. Half of the entire general fund for the state of Idaho goes to education alone. I found it very obviously untrue for Ms. MachLachlan to state that our legislators don’t care about Idaho children and educators. A legislator may not do what she or I want them to do but that doesn’t mean they don’t care about the students and families that we teach or that they don’t care about educators. Unfortunately, those accusations were a thoughtless ending to what was mostly thoughtful commentary.
Allan Oney, Meridian
Damage
The witch hunt is on. Beware, teachers and administrators in public schools. McCarthyism — oh no — it’s McGeachinism this time--gun, bible, and conspiracy theories in hand. She’s on the loose with her posse to ferret out communism, socialism, social justice in the public schools (which her IFF buddies hope to privatize by not giving federal money to public schools--get the connection??).
McGeachin’s Task Force has been formed much like McCarthy’s Un-American Activities panel.
So what does this state leader plan to accomplish? More irreparable harm to our public schools?
We’re bottom of the states for education funding. 120+ classrooms were without certified teachers last year and some schools went to 4-day weeks, etc.
The legislators have no facts for their complaints--one has heard a substitute say blah blah, another some obscure person’s report.
This is exactly why McGeachin must hunt for evidence and ask families to sell out their teachers.
Remember the damage McCarthy did to our country?
Consider the damage McGeachin will do to our state--in education, industry, community morale.
Lois Morgan, Boise
Uninformed
Sunday, May 2 letter from Kathryn Brandt regarding CRT, Critical Race Theory.
You apparently are not real well informed or have an agenda on this particular, volatile topic. Google certainly is not comparable to the all knowing Oz by any stretch of the imagination. Since the topic has come up, there have been a multitude of professors and other educators at all levels using that same phrase. It’s not just IFF, FOX, and our state legislators as you assert. If you truly want a definition, why don’t you ask them rather than make unfounded accusations against only conservative organizations. The same phrase is also used in near all media outlets including those, especially CNN, with a very apparent liberal bias but you neglected to even mention them.
David Wilson, Nampa
Delusion
I’ve been an Independent since 2009. I’m formally educated in Radio TV Broadcast/Journalism and American History. I’ve paid close attention to all things Political and Education since 1981 when I met my Wife who was a Teacher for over 30 years. The last 14 years of my career I worked for 2 different Education Companies. One an intervention company that served children with language challenges across the entire country, and the last 6 ½ years with the largest textbook publisher of curriculum in the world covering Idaho, MT & WY. We’ve had bias in our National Education system since the Dept of Ed was created in 1979 around diversity. Some of these Educators locally and Democrats in the legislature complaining about no evidence for Critical Race Theory is amusing, it’s been going on for so long. The “1619 Project” and “White Fragility” has been an approved part of curriculum across the country. Attacking students because they are born a certain skin color is the worst kind of racism there is. To deny it is delusional.
Jeff Engelbert, Eagle
Jan. 6
Dan Dunnes’s letter on Sunday May 2nd stated unarmed demonstrators entered the Capital building and accused the media of screaming insurrection. These people were armed with bear spray, metal poles with American flags, a hockey stick, metal poles taken from the construction site used to beat officers and break windows, two bombs were planted at the RNC and DNC headquarters, several rioters were seen carrying zip ties for their possible arrest of members of congress. The Capitol police union stated 140 officers were injured in that riot, 5 people died and 2 officers later committed suicide. I don’t know where Dan gets his news from, maybe he just took the word of Donald Trump when the former president said this was a peaceful demonstration, the people were hugging and kissing the officers at the Capitol only a few were being disruptive. Not what I saw.
Richad Poore, Boise
Fact check
Mr. Dunne’s letter published 5/2 and entitled “History” demands a response. He states “When the unarmed demonstrators entered the Capitol building both papers screamed “insurrection,” not even close.” Unarmed? A partial list of weapons taken from the indictments of some of those arrested includes: stun guns, pepper (and bear) spray, batons, flag poles, sharpened poles and sticks, hockey sticks, fire extinguishers. The list goes on. I’m struggling to understand how you arrived at your definition of “unarmed.” A Justice Department filing lists 134 police officers “assaulted,” and the police union claims 140 officers injured. Your “unarmed demonstrators” were shouting “hang Mike Pence” for refusing to not certify the election, which he had no constitutional authority to do, and “kill Nancy Pelosi,” among other threats against federal officials. They stormed and ransacked the Capitol, injured over 130 police officers, tried to stop the certification of the election essential to our democracy, and threatened to kill federal officials. Help me understand how that’s not an “insurrection.” I suggest you look that word up in the dictionary.
Steve Wilson, Nampa
Great?
The Idaho Republican Tyranny Party’s core value program, wants indoctrination and trafficking of critical conspiracy and gaslighting theory, to replace “critical race theory” and the teaching of social justice in America USA. Because evidently, social justice for all, will not make America great, again, under the 21st century Republican oligarch system.
Idaho’s Governor & Lt. Governor have the ‘educational police (gaustpo)’ out looking for teachers of social justice, because they are concerned about communistic infiltration concepts getting into the classrooms. Germany 1933-1946 classrooms = no social justice teaching allowed, only the indoctrination of critical conspiracy and gaslighting theory.
If teaching “critical race theory” and social justice isn’t rooted out of the classroom, America will never have another Republican wannabe dictator president sponsoring a coup d’ état, like the one on 1/6/2021. And, how would America USA ever become “Republican great” again, without an insurrection? Like, when the ex-impeached president dialed 911 and reported massive 2020 voter fraud. However, he could not supply the MASSIVE evidence of that MASSIVE fraud.
Making Idaho great, again?
Darryl Christianson, Boise
Disservice
To the religious group who was using a mega phone today in downtown Nampa @ 12pm on 5/1/21: As a born again Christian there comes a time and place to spread the word of Christ, and screaming on any corner during the day causing havoc with paying customers trying to shop our little store’s and causing motorist to stop and confront is actually a disservice to Christ and to us little stores who depend on our Saturday shoppers to survive!! You took away our customers for the day, and I hope you are satisfied with your actions!! I support freedom of speech but next time, please keep your mega phone home & use your posters to spread the word of Christ so I can support my small business and other stores can survive too. Thank you...
Michael Wilcox, Nampa
Lol
Once a year I get to LOL from the statements of an overly optimistic coach for the overly poor Idaho football team. I am referring to 8 year Coach Petrino. Every year before the season starts he finds ways to embellish the quality of Idaho football only to see them consistently play poorly with a constant losing record. The losses continue from when they were in the top FBS league to the less powerful FCS league they are now in. Here are some of Petrino’s gems from the recently completed spring football. 1. Pandemic blame — ”We never really went into the game with a full squad”. Guess what coach? The Pandemic affected every team. 2. “We are just a couple of people away from being really really good.” I’ve heard that refrain for 8 years. How about being just good. 3. They never lost by more than 10 points. But they still LOST, especially to such powerhouses as Idaho State and Northern Arizona. Keep on dreaming coach. I’m sure it will be Deja-Vu all over again.
Marty Kopelowitz, Meridian
Less woke
In what seems like yet another organizational desire to “go broke with woke,” the Idaho Press continues to publish predominately Associated Press generated articles that meet all the “wokeness” talking points, while alienating the majority of Americans opinions. As a public service, I’d like to replace actual Idaho Press headlines with more accurate (albeit, less woke) representations. For instance, “Anti-Transgender Laws” would become “Pro- Female Athlete Laws”. “Defund The Police Platform” would become “Increase Violent Crime Objective”. “Cancel Culture” would become “We’re Afraid To Admit You’re Right”. And lastly, “Anti-Vaccine Movement” would become the “I Still Have Some Say On What Gets Injected Into My Body” Movement.
Martin Dale, Eagle