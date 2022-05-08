‘Loan forgiveness’
I see the bleeding hearts are labeling the obligation to repay student loans as “loan forgiveness.”
There is no such thing. To make the lenders whole some one will pay. That someone is you and me as the tax payer. Where’s the money to come from to repay the lenders? Yep, print more money grow inflation.
What’s next car and home loan “forgiveness”? Is there no accountability anymore?
John Snyder
Boise
Shelby Rognstad
For 71 years, I have lived in the Magic Valley and the Treasure Valley. I come from a family of farmers and public servants and hard workers in Idaho. I am disheartened by the intentional underfunding of public schools because it will have a serious negative impact on future generations for all Idahoans. The costs of NOT educating our youth now will only hurt our state in terms of wages not keeping up with the cost of living. We cannot afford to dismantle our children’s future using power and greed. “Don’t shred our democracy!”
Please listen to the Democratic write in candidate for Governor of Idaho, Mayor Shelby Rognstad! He says, “Education is the foundation of our Democracy! I urge you to write in his name on your ballot. For more information visit: www.electshelby.com
Darlene Carver
Meridian
Lawrence Wasden
I watched the recent “debate” among Idaho’s Attorney General candidates and concluded that a lot of it was insider’s baseball. In the end, I still supported the incumbent, Lawrence Wasden. Because he has a track record of high ethics. Because when he had a chance to run mean-spirited political ads, he turned them down. Because when his opponents speculated about what he’d told clients, he didn’t violate attorney-client privilege to defend himself. Because he isn’t using this as a stepping-stone to higher office. Because his advice is based on Idaho’s Constitution and laws, rather than on partisan demands. And because he isn’t ever going to embarrass Idaho.
Lindy Rankin High
Boise
‘A vote for republicans...’
A few days ago Rob Reiner Tweeted, “A vote for republicans is a vote to destroy democracy.” Did any of the 4 that Idaho keeps sending to DC stand up for democracy when Trump’s mob of insurrectionists attacked the Capitol? Did any of them vote to impeach Trump? We recently learned that both McConnell and McCarthy thought that his actions were impeachable.
After reading Crapo’s most recent piece I wonder if he knows that guns have overtaken cars as the most common cause of death of young people.
Trump and Little like to brag about reducing regulations. That is, eliminating rules that protect the environment and prevent businesses to take unfair advantage of people.
Biden issued 34% more oil drilling permits than Trump did during his first year and there are now 9,173 permits now available on federal and tribal lands. US production was higher in ’21 than in Trump’s 1st year.
Corporate profits are the highest since 1950. Boise Cascade up 100%. Chevron 250%. Dr. Pepper 83%. Nike 53%. Home Depot 38%
Leo Faddis
Kuna
‘Protect Idaho Kids’
Protect Idaho Kids recently sponsored a panel discussion at the Idaho State Capitol featuring Mark Johnson as Moderator, and six distinguished panelists speaking on the issue of Idaho’s religious exemptions.
From the feedback we received, a couple clarifications should be made:
We do not oppose religious beliefs. People should be allowed to believe whatever they want. However, people should not be able to harm others because of their beliefs and kids are being harmed. They are suffering and dying from medical neglect because their parents will not provide medical care for treatable illnesses. This is not a religious issue it is a medical neglect issue.
Changing Idaho’s religious exemption laws will in no way affect Idaho’s vaccine codes. These are two separate issues. In fact, we are willing to include a statement in any proposed bill stating the bill does not affect vaccine codes.
We have edited the panel discussion to ½ hour video. If you would like a presentation to your organization on this critical issue, please contact us at www.protectidahokids.org.
Bruce Wingate
Boise
Shelby Rognstad
Shelby Rognstad is a Democratic candidate for Idaho governor. After meeting and listening to him it is apparent, he is qualified and ready to serve. He holds the values that most Idahoans genuinely believe in. Education, protection of our public lands and access to affordable healthcare and housing are issues that are of extreme importance to him and most of us.
He has been in public service for 15 years serving and is now in his second term as mayor of Sandpoint. In addition, he has experience as a small business owner. As a native Idahoan with a family and two school age children he understands the strain our explosive growth puts on both the state and families. Shelby wants to preserve the Idaho we all love and enjoy for his children and grandchildren.
Shelby is not on the primary ballot so it is necessary to write in his name, SHELBY ROGNSTAD, and then you must place a check mark next to it. Please go to electshelby.com and read about this man.
Marji Bass
Garden City
RINOs
I am more concerned about the RINO republicans who stab us in the back than I am about the democrats who I know are stabbing us in the chest.
Regarding back stabbing RINOS (republicans), Chaney is not who he says he is. His record says who he is. For starters, look at his record for this legislative session as documented by the reliable conservative Idaho Freedom Foundation, a dismal 31% overall, which is on the level of failure by any America 1st conservative evaluation.
Be informed. Don’t be duped again by our so-called conservative legislators. Go to idahofreedom.org to find out the truth about your legislators or any legislator in the entire state regarding the three main categories of freedom, spending and education. At this site, I made a comparison of two local legislators. Tammy Nichols rated 100% overall as compared to Greg Chaney’s 31%. Now Chaney wants to be District 11 senator? Be informed and vote smart. Vote FOR Chris Trakel for District 11 senate.
Russell Cuddeback
Caldwell
James Petzke
Over the last five decades, my husband Jim and I have assisted in many conservative Republican campaigns in various capacities.
After recent reapportionment left us without incumbents, we were excited to learn that James Petzke had stepped forward to offer his service to Meridian’s citizens as a Representative in District 21 Seat A.
James represents a new generation of conservative leaders raised in Idaho, and he is motivated only by the desire to serve our state.
James is a graduate of Boise State and holds a Master’s degree in Finance from Harvard. Over the last decade he has built a portfolio of successful small businesses. It’s no surprise that he has earned the endorsement of former Governor Butch Otter, Meridian fire fighters, and several major employers in the district.
James Petzke is exactly the kind of rational, pragmatic, thoughtful voice we need to represent us in the Legislature.
Please join us in voting for James Petzke for District 21 Seat A in the Primary on May 17.
Eva Gay Yost
Meridian
‘Pants Burning Party’
McGeachin, Giddings, Labrador, Smith, Moon, Souza, Durst, and the i.f.f, all have something in common. Using bullying, fear, intimidation, and mangling of facts and truth to further their agenda. Since Reagan ran for president the G.O.P. has become nastier, meaner, and less informed with each election. Name calling, slurs, and outright lies have become the norm for the G.O.P. Hatred and vile disrespect for anyone who doesn’t agree with you 100% has become acceptable behavior. Since the advent of Facebook and Twitter believing nonsensical absolute rubbish seems to be the G.O.P. playbook. Truth, facts, math, and science are inconsequential.
[ FACT] Before Reagan congress was not allowed to spend more than tax funds that were received. The G.O.P. against all common sense started to borrow. Within two years the Reagan administration had the country further in debt than every president before him combined. After Bush #1 seven trillion. Clinton payed all debts. Bush #2 nine trillion. Four years of trump = 11 trillion. So, which political party is responsible for uncontrolled spending? Pants Burning Party
Paul Schooley
Boise
Kenny Wroten
I encourage you to join me in voting for Kenny Wroten for Idaho House of Representatives, 13-B. Kenny has strong conservative credentials. That is true of most candidates in a state like Idaho. What sets Kenny apart is his exceptional involvement in his community of Nampa. He truly has a servant’s heart. Whenever I talk to Kenny, I am in awe of his grasp of the issues facing our community and our state. But he doesn’t do all the talking. He is an excellent listener who really cares about what I think. He is also about as nice a person as I know. He will be a terrific addition to our state legislature.
Helen Watts
Nampa