‘People’s legislature’
Will Idaho turn from red to blue. Possibly, if the Republican “People’s” Legislature continues it’s Putin-esque, anti-tax, faux pro-business, CRT witch hunt, and woman bashing behavior.
The Republican dominated “People’s” legislature shows disrespect to the people by ignore county, city, and other local elected officials.
The Republican dominated “People’s” legislature shows disrespect by bragging about the oxymoronic “balanced budget” surplus. Not spending the surplus to help low income Idahoans with housing, high property tax, and better public services flies in the face of tax policy. Taxes are meant to benefit the majority, not the minority.
The Republican dominated “People’s” legislature withholding money from counties so they can’t eliminate school bonds, improve buildings, and encourage teacher retention.
The Republican dominated “People’s” legislature shouts “White is right!” white supremacist rhetoric. Rebel flags demand a return to the pre-Civil War white aristocracy based on the out-moded idea of race domination based on skin color?
The Republican dominated “People’s” legislature continues to attack young women instead of men seeking sex with no responsibility. Treat the problem not the symptom.
Don Williams
Nampa
Banned books
What do the 22 banned books by the Nampa School Board and the Idaho Freedom Foundation have in common? They have both provided a focus point. They both make you pay attention to something you might have previously ignored.. The IFF was super helpful in our primary. If someone had a high IFF score, you could research it in more detail, and if it seemed valid, you could make another choice. Keep it in mind for future elections. The Nampa School Board list of banned books will stimulate a lot of interest in these particular books that heretofore might have gone unnoticed. So, we must thank both groups for these highlights. It is up to us, as individuals, to make our own choices, regardless of recommendations or bans.
Cynthia Riley
Eagle
‘Gun rights’
Decades ago, conservative columnist George Will predicted that when the shootings then taking lives in the black communities spilled over into the white communities, “we” would put an end those shootings. What Mr. Will didn’t foresee was the NRA changing its focus from gun safety to promoting gun sales and on gaining political leverage. Nor did Mr. Will foresee that since 2001 the Republican party has pushed to expand “gun rights” as a tool for political advantage. The politically motivated expansion in “gun rights” directly correlates with increased gun deaths. Legislators/governors voting to expand “gun rights” have curtailed our “rights” to safely go shopping, attend church, and for our children to safely attend school. Our freedom to peaceably assemble and our free speech are increasingly being curtailed by the cowardly bullies exercising their “gun rights” to open carry at public events. What can we do to stop this madness? Vote out of office any politician with an “A” or “A+” rating from the NRA or who does not actively support removing guns from the streets‘.
Tom Newton
Caldwell
Take action
Another Shooting. WE live in a broken society worldwide and often feel powerless to be part of the change. Our children need us all now more than ever and it’s time to act. No more language of how tragic, it’s due to mental illness and too many guns, we will keep praying. We are a smart nation with the ability to take action.Its up to us all to demand resources to retro fit schools with the means to exit the buildings from classrooms, to install security cameras and video, to lock doors and maintain strict guidelines regarding entry of school grounds. Children are being taught to run, hide, fight with no place to run or hide.These are young children that should be able to go to school without this over their head, its the adults and our school systems job to protect them. Our federal government has no problem throwing money around and helping other countries to the tune of trillions, yet our schools, families and children are suffering. Pressure your district and pressure our representatives to take action.
Sharon Simmons
Nampa