Clean energy
Although the overall news on climate change is discouraging, we are making progress in Idaho toward clean energy. Idaho Power plans to phase out all coal-fired generation in its system by 2028 by exiting the coal-fired Bridger plant in Wyoming.
While this is welcomed news, Idaho Power claims they need to collect over $240 million from customers for expenses. To finance this, they propose including an unnecessarily high rate of return. The Idaho Conservation League (ICL) studied Idaho Power’s proposal, and found an alternative that could save Idahoans millions by using Utility Cost Reduction Bonds – a financing tool authorized by Idaho law allowing utilities to recover legitimately incurred costs at a lower interest rate than traditional plans. These bonds could reduce interest costs passed on to consumers from 7.8 to 3-4 percent, saving over $60 million.
ICL applauds Idaho Power’s phasing out of coal-fired generation, but we believe it can be accomplished at a lower cost. Contact the Idaho Public Utilities Commission at secretary@puc.idaho.gov, and voice your support for ICL’s plan.
Julie Richardson
Boise
Ted Hill
If you value freedom, as do most Idahoans, part of our thanks goes to Capt. Ted Hill, U.S. Navy — a just-retired 38-year Naval Aviator with 3 combat missions and a Top Gun elite pilot instructor — who’s now running to represent Eagle and Emmett in the state House of Representatives. Ted Hill lived for real the role Tom Cruise just plays in the new movie.
If you appreciate the stoplight at Eagle Road and Beacon Light, also thank Ted Hill. Even while serving our country on active duty, he pushed highway officials back home to make that dangerous intersection safer after the tragic death of his daughter in a severe accident.
Watch the emotional video of Ted explaining his family’s loss — and how it motivated him to ensure the rest of our sons and daughters and family members can drive more safely — and I’m confident you’ll vote to send this patriotic American to serve our community in the state House, as he served our nation in uniform.
Watch the video at tedhill4idaho.com.
Dan McKnight
Eagle
Phil McGrane
We’re fortunate to have a candidate for Idaho’s Secretary of State with relevant experience, proven competence and integrity. Phil McGrane has served Idaho well, and has earned your vote in the May primary.
Thomas von Alten
Boise
Brad Holton
I am writing this letter in support of Brad Holton. I recently met him at a monthly meeting of folks who are concerned with various issues in our county government. Mr. Holton displayed a very good knowledge of opportunities and threats facing county government and some insights to how best to deal with them. Please do consider casting your vote to a person with vision and how best to move forward. I am supporting Mr. Holton for both his vision and ability to articulate how we can best deal with these threats.
Paul Alldredge
Caldwell
Jeff Agenbroad
Senator Agenbroad is a community advocate and visible leader that is actively involved in the Nampa business community. I have had many interactions with him while serving on the Nampa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Saint Alphonsus Nampa Community Hospital Board, and the College of Western Idaho Foundation Board of Directors. Senator Agenbroad shows up in the community, takes the tough questions and works hard to serve his constituents,” said Peña. “Senator Agenbroad has been a friend for over 20 years and has always been approachable and a sound problem solver. He has a great business mind and is a role model Husband and Father. I fully support his re-election bid for the Idaho State Senate.
Mike Peña
Nampa
Rachel Hazelip
Unfortunately, we have a man who has been in the legislature since the last century, 24 years to be exact. It seems he has become the Sugar Daddy for the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, especially regarding tax matters.
If you look into his legislative history, you should review the specific carve out legislation that he has moved forward for commercial industry interests. Much of what he has done includes beneficial legislation regarding Sales and Property taxes. These exemptions have caused higher property taxes for homeowners and all residential property owners.
We need someone who will fight for the Common Person again. Rachel Hazelip has the courage like that of David as he was facing Goliath.
Rachel will challenge the legislative legends (in his own mind) like this.
Please give your support to Rachel Hazelip.
She will be another Representative of the Working Class.
Hubert Osborne
Nampa
Campaign ads
The current campaign advertisements for election and re-election to the post of Lt. Governor and Governor respectively should make all voters cringe. When you see and hear them on the various media outlets, Bedke and Little would like you to think that they are the reason and the light, when in fact they are not. Both have enhanced, blown out of proportion, and extremely exaggerated their roles and contributions to Idaho citizens. State officials cannot by law do anything at the state level to stop drugs, immigration, and any other issues occurring at the southern border (unless they mean the southern Idaho border) of the USA. Their utterances about what they do and have done are just fluff, when the reality is that those enforcement issues are the province of ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement), the federal agency tasked with that job. The advertisements would have a voter believe that they can or are doing something about these issues. They can’t by federal law. These two only address fluff. When have falsehoods become the republican mantra?
Ron Shutt
Garden City