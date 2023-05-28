I watched the House Education Committee this past legislative season. That means I witnessed Representative Julie Yamamoto, Chair of the House Education Committee, professionally and enthusiastically, move Governor Brad Little’s education program through the Committee. I saw a Republican legislator bring a Republican governor’s education program through the Committee she chaired. I saw and heard her expression of joy when the “Surge” program, which will benefit low and middle income students, passed successfully.
An experienced, Republican politician who competently maneuvered the education program of a Republican Governor through the Committee, Yamamoto should be celebrated by her party and the people of District 11. Instead billboards, fliers, and lies on Facebook sites are vilifying her. The Idaho Citizens Alliance and Idaho Freedom Foundation seem sure that Republican voters in Caldwell are easily influenced. For the price of a few printings, a billboard, and repeated lies, they believe Caldwell will turn against someone they know well.
Julie Yamamoto grew up in Caldwell and spent her working life there. Caldwell voters need to support her.
Janelle Wintersteen
Boise
Use money where it will actually do some good
While riding my bike on the Greenbelt the other day, I encountered the same bone-jarring pavement cracks that have gone unrepaired for at least the last two years. Mayor McLean and the Boise city council recently paid $650,000 to a high-price New York law firm for an investigation to determine whether the Boise Police Department was infected by white supremacists. The mayor ordered the investigation after it was alleged that a retired police captain was a member of a white supremacist group. A fair reading of the Idaho-Press description of the investigation's findings tells us there is no white supremacy problem within the BPD, a fact likely assumed by the vast majority of the public. The predicate for the investigation was, at best, flimsy. Boiseans paid a lot of money for an unnecessary investigation that did nothing more than polish the mayor's progressive credentials. The money would have been better spent repairing the Greenbelt and polishing one of Boise's gems for enjoyment by residents and visitors.
William Flinn
Meridian
Need to cut government spending? Start with Congress
I read that the government is trying to decide what bills to stop paying first if Congress doesn't agree to raise the debt ceiling. The answer is simple: start with Congress.
Rick Simon
Boise
