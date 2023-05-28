Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Yamamoto deserves community's support

I watched the House Education Committee this past legislative season. That means I witnessed Representative Julie Yamamoto, Chair of the House Education Committee, professionally and enthusiastically, move Governor Brad Little’s education program through the Committee. I saw a Republican legislator bring a Republican governor’s education program through the Committee she chaired. I saw and heard her expression of joy when the “Surge” program, which will benefit low and middle income students, passed successfully.

