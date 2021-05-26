Trust
“Do you want your children to learn self-direction and independent thinking?” asked the professor. We nodded, “Yes.” “What if they grow up to think differently than you?” he continued. “Whoa, of course our children should think exactly like me because I’m right.” This discussion from 50+ years ago has stayed with me.
My children are grown now so I can evaluate. From their first day, children are influenced by the words, actions and attitudes of those around them. As they grow older, circles of influence expand and they are exposed to new ideas and knowledge. A variety of beliefs are encountered. New information is evaluated, accepted or rejected, and their own basket of knowledge and beliefs are formed. My children grew to value honesty, fairness, hard work and respect for others, sometimes more fervently than I do.
Encourage your children to learn thinking and questioning skills. Do not fear exposure to knowledge of racial and social justice or other issues. Your influence is first and strongest. Trust they will make the best choice.
Penny Neely, Caldwell
Greater Idaho
A legislature for Greater Idaho?
If all the Powers That Be approve the creation of a Greater Idaho, taking in the dissident rural counties of Oregon and northern California, there will need to be adjustments to the Idaho legislature.
My count of the population of the rural Oregon counties is some 700,000 people. If they were to be represented at 55,000 per district, that is at least a dozen additional legislative districts. How would we fit a dozen more Senators into our Senate chambers, and 2 dozen more members into our House chambers? What sort of remodel would be required? How much will it cost? If we keep the legislature at 35 districts, that is 2.5 million people at some 71,300 per district. How big would the sparsely populated rural districts need to be? A compromise on the number of legislative districts will still require some major adjustments.
These are all things that need to be considered as those interested move forward with plans for a Greater Idaho.
Elinor Chehey, Boise
Farewell
Today, My home of 30 plus years became just a house where I can stay another 30 days. Yes, I sold it. I love Idaho. I love Boise. But it’s time to leave. Most of the really cool small city things are gone. The Mode, The Bon Marche, The Emporium, Peter Shotts (where I use to listen to Gene Harris several nights a week) in the lobby of the Idanha for free while I waited for my table, Bens Crow Inn (best clams in town) and the “No Lawyers” Crescent Bar is closed. I’m heading 1700 miles away to a town of about 18,000 with no parking meters or public transportation. They don’t need it. Sure I sold my home (now just a house) for a bunch and moving to a town where the median sales price is $110,000. I’ll be OK. Ya’ll stay OK too. Idaho, a state of Altitudes and attitudes. Bye guys.
Tony Diehl, Boise
Outraged
I’m outraged at what’s going on amongst republicans in Congress and Idaho Legislature.
Their continued loyalty to Trump and their own dictatorial attitude is alarming and against our democracy. They seem to admire Trump (wannabe dictator) and chastise members of their own party who criticize Trump.
Now, they’re trying to downplay January 6th insurrection. Trump realized he couldn’t overthrow our government single handedly, so he recruited his loyal thugs to do it for him; like a mob boss. Every one of them belong in prison; especially Trump. A President (past or present) should be held to a much higher standard than common citizens. His attempts to ruin anyone’s career and reputation who stands up to him must stop. Anyone who defends Trump now has to be just like him and has no place in our government. He needs to be sent to Guantanamo Prison alongside other terrorists.
I’m very unhappy with our Congressmen. Simpson championing removal of Snake River dams’ is insanity. Salmon can be hatchery raised; and stocked in rivers: problem solved! Good enough!
Judy Smith, Caldwell
Questions
Some questions for my fellow Republicans who are among the 60% of the party who believe, without any proof, the 2020 elections was “rigged”. Do you blame your Republican neighbors who volunteered at the polls, or was it the Republican officials you elected to count and verify your votes? Were they all dishonest and corrupt ? Was it your elected members of Congress who cheated you as they certified all state results while under attack on January 6 by a violent Trump mob ? Or do you believe the courts, including the Republican Supreme Court, lied when they found no fraud in 60 cases challenging election results ? Do you believe our government should function on constitutional laws and the will of the majority of American voters, or be run by violent, unAmerican and nonPatriotic mobs of election losers ? Does the future of the Republican party involve the truth, loyalty to Country and democracy, or in the blind loyalty to the Big Lies and conspiracies of one pathological liar and his violent followers?
Steven Shake, Caldwell