Roe v Wade
I attended the rally to support Roe v Wade sponsored by Planned Parenthood Saturday (May 14) morning at the Capitol and was overwhelmed and heartened by the thousands of people who showed up to support. My only regret is that I didn’t make the sign I thought about. So here it is now: Put Roe on the ballot. Let the people vote!
Citizen sponsored initiatives are the best way we get what we want! Leaving this decision to legislatures and courts ends up in a mire of politics. Let us vote — not for candidates but issues!
Nadine York
Boise
Fire bond
The Kuna Rural Fire District (The KRFD) provides emergency services to 33,390 people across 110 square miles. Call volumes in our fire district have increased 72.42% in 10 years. Overlapping calls occur 25% of the time, and that number is climbing.
Population growth and call volume increases are straining our resources. Specifically, we require more emergency personnel and a fire station to meet the emergency service needs of our community.
The KRFD is considering asking voters for a small operations levy increase to fund additional personnel, and a facilities bond for a fire station. A bond is temporary, paid back over time, and reduces the annual amount required of property owners to fund these needs.
There will be public meetings to discuss this further. We hope you will take part and learn more about this important issue.
T.J. Lawrence, fire chief
Kuna Rural Fire District
The IFF and CRT, SEL
The Idaho Freedom Foundation accuses our schools of hiding Critical Race Theory in “Social Emotional Learning” programs. They are mental health programs designed to develop attributes of successful students, i.e. kindness, stress management, coping skills, etc. IFF claims SEL programs are “infused with CRT”, and, in March, personally attacked and misquoted employees from Lakeland, Boise, Caldwell and Nampa. I investigated the claims through a public records request on Nampa.
I looked for any mention of race, any mention “equity”, “cultural responsiveness”, discussions of “systemic racial injustice”, “white advantage”, “systemic racism”, every idea IFF has claimed is a part of CRT.
There’s nothing in Nampa’s SEL program that comes close to anything IFF claims. Its accusations are completely false.
On May 9th, I shared my review to the Nampa School Board and clerk. It covers all SEL materials over 2 calendar years. If you wish to receive my conclusions, contact the NSD Board of Trustees. Hopefully they have taken the time to read it, and confirm for themselves, and take action to defend their employees.
Alan Malone
Nampa
Idaho energy
Gas prices are ridiculous. Again. Idaho often has some of the highest gas prices in the nation. We don’t have a refinery in the state, so we pay to get gas here by pipeline or truck. That gas comes from Texas, or Saudi Arabia, or someplace not here. We don’t have to be in this situation.
It’s time we used Idaho energy to power our vehicles. We are blessed with hydro energy from dams and canals, geothermal energy under our feet, and solar and wind energy ready for the taking.
Are you ready to tell the big oil companies to shove it? Consider an electric vehicle, or at least a hybrid. Ditch the gasoline habit. Abandon the quickie oil change stations. Start using energy from Idaho.
Rick Just
Boise