Vaccines
Tim Woodward has referred to those who are not vaccinated as stupid!!! Really, Tim?? How about we let people make their own informed decisions whether to be vaccinated or not. Why would I care if my neighbor decides to get vaccinated or not? If you want to be vaccinated, by all means go get vaccinated. If not, then don’t. What happened to “my body, my choice?” Or “it’s a decision between my doctor and I?” Or does that only apply to a woman’s choice to obtain an abortion? I’ve heard reputable doctors say that if you’re under 55 yrs of age, healthy with no underlying conditions, then you may want to wait before deciding upon the vaccine. Are these doctors stupid? Seriously, Tim, the tone and arrogance of your article is mind numbing. Your article, conveniently, failed to mention that the FDA has yet to fully approve the vaccine. Why would that be, Tim?? Could it be that they do not yet have enough data to determine the long term effects of the vaccine? SMH!
Mark Bartlett, Boise
CRT
The recent focus of Republicans in our Legislature on limiting topics involving “critical race theory” in the state’s classrooms and cutting education funds as a result, is a great disservice to our students. As Dr. David Adler, Idaho’s preeminent constitutional scholar, recently noted, this theory dates back perhaps 50 years when scholars asked “Which of our laws and practices need revision because they affect specific races unfairly in comparison to other races?” They had in mind practices as, for instance, “redlining” in real estate transactions to refuse home loans to African-Americans.
Somehow, the Republicans see this general idea as un-American, a threat to their view of what Idaho should be. But that doesn’t mean the idea is wrong, or that it shouldn’t be included at every level of our educational system. And the link they wanted to make between it and their traditional bogeyman, socialism, is ridiculous.
Walt Thode, Boise
Community
Here is why public schools cannot, by definition, indoctrinate. Their job is to (I quote) “develop inner capacities” in knowledge (as part of content determined by state mandates) and also to learn how to leaqrn more complex, demanding skills and strategies in future courses of study.Teaching is the job of imparting such knowledge and capacities. Tests are related to what’s learned, not what is believed in this process. Indoctirnation is meant to instruct doctrine, ideology. The test for this is to observe what choices the individual makes. This is the job of a community, usually a church community. Punishment for refusing to believe of refusal to follow doctrine is shaming or removal from community. My question is, how can a paper test measure belief? We frail humans spend our life attempting to live our beliefs. The classroom is not designed to do this.
Jeanette Ross von Alten, Boise
Pauses
Pause for the Cause
Wow! Caldwell, California!
I would never have believed that an Idaho city would start acting like snobby Mill Valley, California! A ‘pause’ to residential development!? In California they called it a moratorium. Many cities there decided that moratoriums were their salvation and solution to growth.
The difference here seems to be that our lowly-regarded Republican legislature and its changes to our tax code force fast-growing cities like Caldwell to reconsider everything…including residential development and growing in response to market pressures. How California!
These California development moratoriums years ago aggravated already inflated housing prices. Their legacy today is the acceleration of Californians migrating to Idaho for housing they can afford and the Idaho lifestyle they hope to remake.
There’s unmet affordable housing need for lower income Idaho families of 23,000 units. Years of neglect by our legislature that provides ZERO funding for affordable housing leaves us with this deficit. Hopefully, Idaho cities caught in this fiscal bind will choose more wisely and at least exempt affordable housing development from their California-like ‘pauses’.
Gary Hanes, Boise