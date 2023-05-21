Attacks are baseless and offensive
Dear District 10 and District 11 voters, especially those who are new to our State:
I am writing to express extreme disdain, and disgust toward those who are putting up offensive Billboards, Fliers, and posting Facebook lies against our District #10, State Representative Julie Yamamoto. It seems that “The Idaho Citizen Alliance” top dog, Matt Edwards, is yet another Bully, based in Hayden, Idaho. He and his cronies have no integrity or conscious, yet lots of out of state money, and Like the I.F.F., they think that spreading derogatory crap is going to accomplish their goal, which ultimately seems to be destroying Public Education.
I have to believe, that all of us in District 10, who know Julie Yamamoto, and have known how much she has always cared about Public Education, and know how she has led our youth as an educator and as an administrator before she entered the political arena; know that how she votes in the legislature is even still and always, for the benefit and betterment of all.
Lori Deitrick
Caldwell
Solution to mass shootings?
Everyone must concede that the United States has far too many mass shootings.
One side cries "control gun ownership and access"; the other side cries "Second Amendment" while innocent children, worshipers, and store visitors get slaughtered like meat animals. There is a solution that could curb this conduct once and for all - those who engage in mass shootings shall receive their day in court and if convicted shall be sentenced to pass through a metal grinder with their remains disposed of in a convenient wastewater treatment facility. The intent is not to serve some nebulous punishment on individuals, but rather to excise mass killers from society forever in a way that gives future perpetrators a horrific consequence to consider.
Mark Peterson
Middleton
GOP not honest about debt ceiling
Trump cut taxes about $1.7 trillion and ran up the National Debt $8 trillion during his 4 years. (25% of total Debt) The Republican Congress increased the Debt Limit 3 times to allow this. Now they want to cut the budget and hand many benefits to Big Oil before they will raise the Debt Limit again. They also want to undo most of the Inflation Reduction Act including the increase in IRS agents who will increase government income by catching tax cheats. Of course, none of their proposals have a snowball’s chance in hades of becoming law as they well know. This is true of about everything they have passed. Of course, our 2 guys have been on board for all of it.
New England Journal of Medicine research shows that if you have a gun in your home there is a 43 times greater chance that it will be used to kill a family member and a 22 times greater chance that it will be used for a suicide than to stop an intruder.
Leo Faddis
Kuna
Proposed cuts would hurt Americans
Congress has a responsibility to pay the bills it runs up. For decades, this was not an issue. But now House GOP leaders are refusing to pay unless they get deep cuts to SNAP, Medicaid, housing assistance, and core global poverty programs. For them, people struggling to make ends meet are the problem, not reckless tax cuts for the rich Congress has enacted over the last 40 years.
These proposed budget cuts would force deep hardship onto tens of millions of people still recovering from the COVID economic downturn and rising costs of basic needs. Even worse, a debt default would trigger a deep recession and throw millions of Americans out of work.
Instead of being responsible, House leaders are holding the U.S. economy hostage to punish Americans experiencing poverty. This must stop. I strongly urge President Biden and congressional leaders to reject any budget cuts that would increase poverty and to lift the debt ceiling immediately.
Beverly Mitchell
Boise
Just wondering ...
Just wondering how soon we"ll see an Idaho Legislator staffed medical clinic (for women, of course) . Naturally named "A Wing and a Prayer"
Carolyn Thornton
Boise