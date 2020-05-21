Public service?
The absentee requests with names, addresses, party affiliations and requested party ballots may be public records. Wayne Hoffman’s reactionary groups—as everyone else—has access to those records. Wayne’s wrong when he says releasing them on a public forum is a “public service.” Hogwash!
I know from personal experience having worked in a very red Idaho county that Democrats were afraid to run for office—or even put out yard signs—for fear of retaliation or even losing their jobs. I wonder if Hoffman lived in a deep blue state if he would call releasing names, addresses and party affiliation a “public service?”
Elisabeth Ratcliff, Garden City
That’s life
A recent poll in this country said 3 out of 4 people in the US blame China for COVID-19 and the panic it has created. Wait a minute here. A case in point. Yes, COVID-19 started in China, like a new virus nobody has ever seen before, nobody has ever heard of before, and sure the hell nobody had any idea on how to control. It spreads, and it spreads like no tomorrow. So I ask you if it was an unknown when it appeared, (and still pretty much an unknown today nearly 6 going on 7 months after it made its first appearance) how the hell could have China really warned the rest of the world how deadly it was really going to be?
A big part of our own scientists and medical personal today are working on trying to figure this new “bug” out. They are working around the clock 7 days a week, along with how many other country’s researchers around the world doing the same? If COVID-19 was a known, and they could have been predicted what course it would take 6 or 7 months ago, would we be in the same shape as we are now? Maybe, maybe not, but, again, it was an unknown, unidentified, and totally unexpected strike to first hit China like a ton of bricks, shortly followed by most of the rest of the world to boot, and all in the space of 6 or 7 months!
Now, is China really at fault for not foreseeing all of this happening? I think not. If you want to blame someone, blame the entire human race. It’s the human’s inability of not being able to predict accurately what is really going to happen 1 minute from now, 5 minutes from now, 12 hours from now, tomorrow, or next week, and definitely not next year, and be 100% correct in that prediction 100% of the time. Face it. That’s just the way it is. Sorry, but until humans gain the ability to accurately predict the future, that is just the way life is.
Donald Oremus, Nampa
Berry nice
In this era of Covid-19 it is nice to hear good news, and this is beery good news. Our organization is preparing to serve food insecure children and their families a free lunch and an escape from the epidemic with a day at Anne Morrison Park.
All told we will serve over 5,000 lunches including a sandwich. With half the sandwiches peanut butter and jelly for the kids, that takes a lot of jelly. Out of the blue I called a small farm for a donation. Didn’t expect them to donate but thought they might know a larger corporation that could contribute. Was I ever pleasantly surprised.
The farm was so small the owner herself answered the phone. She not only agreed to make and send 28 GALLONS of Wildbeary all natural huckleberry jelly, but she arranged for the trucking company she works with to provide free delivery from 380 miles away in Hayden ID.
Charlene Shaver from Shaver farms you are a berry sweet lady, the only way you could be sweeter is to enjoy some of your delicious jelly. I thank you and the kids and their families than you.
Bruce Wingate, Boise
Common sense
Our Governor recently signed legislation dealing with two transgender issues which I believe are very basic, simple, common sense issues.
The first issue: transgenders want to change legal documents of who they really are: M to F, F to M. Let me illustrate. I drive a Ford, but would like a Cadillac. I found a Cadillac emblem to put on my Ford and was very quickly reminded that my Ford would still be a Ford, even with a new label.
The second issue is about which athletic team a transgender might play on. I love sports, even though I’m a senior citizen. Now I slowly shuffle my way around the bases which seem so very far apart now. Often I feel much younger than my age, so I was going to join the T-ball league this year. Don’t tell me this doesn’t make sense. I already know that! But, it does make about as much sense as do the transgenders not knowing which team to play on. I’m not against transgenders playing sports. But, I think we can make everyone happy by making a transgender league. This just might cost $10,000, instead of a $1,000,000 of your tax dollars for a law suite.
Curt Vieselmeyer, Boise
Unemployment
In regards to the unemployment EXTRA $600.00 weekly it seems to not be helping the economy but hindering. There are signs all over people wanted to hire but those on the Dept of Labor program don’t want to work they are making more money on the program and it is scheduled to date they have received $3600.00 extra already lots more then many of us make and if it runs to July, people will not work they instead will take in the $7000.00+ to their account. The government made a bad decision when they put this into place and it should be disconnected right away. These people also got a stimulus check, many of us need to be in that same place how can we all get on unemployment?
Lorraine Wright, Caldwell
Opportunity
“We are all in this together”, rings true across America today. Economic recovery is painful, requiring shared goals and cooperation lest we risk further loss. One of those goals must include recovery of Idaho’s salmon and steelhead. This undertaking can grow jobs and biodiversity, across the Snake, Salmon and Columbia Rivers. The science has been clear for decades, the political leadership is slowly recognizing the potential economic and ecological benefits of harvestable populations. I am encouraged by the positions voiced by Senator Simpson, Governor Little’s Salmon Working Group and business leaders.
Cheaper renewable energy production is collapsing and bankrupting the economic models of the regions antiquated hydro-dams. Now contemplate the scenario we are in today, precipitous economic times, meet abrupt economic opportunity.
Given the massive jobs loss and likelihood of a slow recovery, our elected leaders should recognize this as the perfect circumstance to work towards a “moon-shot” level strategic plan to recover the regions salmon and put people back to work. Thus, creating thousands of long term skilled jobs, by tactfully removing the four lower Snake dams, by rehabbing the watersheds and its many species, and by creating jobs built on renewable energy. Such restorative measures offer multiple advantages. Jobs and plentiful salmon runs will revitalize the historic values of fishing, reawaken the cultural values of river communities and the pride of the regions tribal nations and let us not forget, feed people.
If we are to save Idaho’s wild salmon runs, time is of the essence, please let your elected officials know you expect them to not let this opportunity to slip away.
Richard Rusnak, Nampa
Critical work
It has been extraordinary seeing our community step up during these unprecedented times. Whether it’s the person making masks for their friends and frontline workers down the street, animals in shelters being adopted quicker than ever before, or charities, like the American Cancer Society (ACS), continuing to help those in need.
Nonprofits of all sizes have long been on the frontlines serving our communities. ACS continues to be there for cancer patients through a 24 hour, 7 days a week call center, as well advocating on behalf of cancer patients and their health through these tough times. ACS is near to my heart because I have seen firsthand the struggles cancer patients and caregivers experience, and ACS plays a vital role in supporting those who are fighting cancer.
As a larger nonprofit ACS can touch many people nationwide. However, they are ineligible for all the relief intended for nonprofits in the original CARES Act because they have more than 500 employees. Like so many nonprofits, ACS could no longer host in-person fundraising events, causing donations to be scarce.
Because we are a united community, and I truly believe in our resilience, I know we can do more to help America’s charities. That is why I call on Senator Crapo to help nonprofits and ensure the next stimulus package includes relief for nonprofits with more than 500 employees.
The need in our community, such as cancer, hasn’t stopped. So, we need lawmakers to help ensure ACS can continue doing the critical work it does.
Cody Wolf, Caldwell